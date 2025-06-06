Pro tips from Nikon to capture your best photos at Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is on right now in Sydney, transforming the city into a spectacular canvas of light, music, and ideas. Running until Saturday, 14th June 2025, if you are a photography enthusiast, this guide can help you capture some truly unique and vibrant shots, often made difficult at night.

Assuming you’re willing to brave the cold and head out to capture the festival, these expert tips from Nikon Australia photographer G Gunawan will help capture memories from the annual exhibition and use the skills throughout the year.

Of course, having the right gear helps, and Nikon is pointing to their Z5II as an ideal companion for low-light events like Vivid. It’s a lightweight but powerful full-frame mirrorless camera designed to make capturing rich colours in challenging conditions much easier.

Catch the beams

The massive light beams that scan across the Sydney sky are a signature of Vivid. To freeze them in sharp detail, use a shutter speed of 1 or 2 seconds, adjusting for faster if you’re shooting handheld.

Create light trails

To get those smooth, flowing trails of light from ferries or installations, you’ll need to slow things right down. Use your camera’s bulb mode or a set a long exposure of 30 seconds or more to turn movement into stunning visual effects.

Make abstract art

For those feeling a bit more creative, try a 1-2 second exposure while twisting the zoom on your lens. This technique creates fantastic, unpredictable streaks of colour, effectively turning your camera into a paintbrush for light.

Find reflections

A bit of rain can be a photographer’s best friend at Vivid. Look for puddles, wet pavement, or even glass windows to capture reflections, adding depth and doubling the visual impact of the light displays.

Try a star trail long exposure

This is a more advanced technique, but if you can find a darker spot away from the main crowds, you can try a very long exposure. A two-hour exposure can capture the movement of the stars, blending celestial motion with the vibrant city lights for a breathtaking result.

Shoot the classic

Sometimes the best shot is the classic one. The Sydney Opera House is the hero of the show, and shooting it from a classic vantage point like Circular Quay never disappoints, as each year’s projections offer a unique take.

G Gunawan shared his thoughts on his preferred equipment for a shoot like this.

“I shoot with a Nikon Z-series mirrorless camera. Whether you’re using full-frame or APS-C, the Z system is more than capable of handling the low-light challenges of Vivid. It offers excellent image quality, reliable autofocus, and great dynamic range; all essential for night shooting. The Nikon Z5II is a full-frame mirrorless camera that punches well above its weight.



With excellent low-light performance, dual card slots for backup, and intuitive controls, it’s ideal for capturing the rich colors and fine details of light installations even in tricky lighting conditions! My Nikon 24–70mm lens is my workhorse for Vivid.



It’s versatile enough to handle wide landscapes, tight portraits, and everything in between. Whether I’m shooting a full light installation or zooming in on fine architectural details, this range keeps me covered.” G Gunawan, Photographer.

Price and availability

The Nikon Z5II is available now from Nikon authorised resellers. You can expect to find the body only for around A$2,099 or in a kit with the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for approximately A$2,599.

