Professional monitors also going 21:9, ASUS intro ProArt PA34VC

I’m a massive fan of 21:9 displays, designed to replace the traditional dual-display setups many of us have. So far these have largely been trageted at enthusiasts and gamers, but ASUS have just announced the ProArt PA34VC.

This display targets the professional market with a 34.1″ curved monitor running UWQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution. It’s an IPS panel capable of reproducing 100% of the sRGB color gamut that provides an immersive and color-accurate viewing experience ideal for graphic designers, photographers and video producers.

The Asus ProArt PA34VC comes factory pre-calibrated to guarantee industry-leading color accuracy (Delta-E < 2) and features ASUS ProArt hardware-calibration technology to ensure ongoing color accuracy and consistent, accurate color when using the monitor with multiple computers or operating systems.

We all have plenty of gadgets (phones, GoPros, headphones etc) and given you spend a number of hours at your desk, having charging cables come out of your monitor is incredibly convenient. On offer here is dual Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports.

These USB-C ports provide a wide range of connectivity and ultrafast data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and power delivery of up to 60W to external devices. That means you could even charge your laptop directly from ProArt PA34VC without the need for a separate power cable. That’s a killer feature not typically seen with gaming monitors.

ProArt PA34VC also features built-in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP), enabling multiple content sources and color settings to be displayed simultaneously.

A smart design and ergonomically designed stand with tilt, swivel and height adjustments ensures a comfortable viewing position.

Ultra-wide, curved QHD display for incredibly detailed and immersive images

The ultrawide QHD panel on ProArt PA34VC features 2.4X the resolution of an FHD display, so it provides 35% more onscreen space than other FHD monitors of a similar size, making multitasking more enjoyable and efficient. With its ultrawide 34.1-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1900R curvature, ProArt PA34VC provides an expanded field of view while reducing eye movement across the screen, so users can work comfortably for longer.

ProArt PA34VC also features an IPS panel with a wide 178° viewing angle across its horizontal and vertical planes for beautiful visuals from any viewpoint. ProArt PA34VC is compatible with industry-standard HDR-10 high-dynamic-range technology for brighter whites and darker blacks, resulting in a rich and lifelike viewing experience that helps users fully realize their creative vision.

Rich, accurate color with 100% sRGB coverage and ASUS ProArt Calibration Technology

Achieving 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, ProArt PA34VC reproduces richer, more vivid and lifelike colors. It’s a great solution for photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color. Each ProArt PA34VC monitor is pre-calibrated to guarantee industry-leading color accuracy (Delta-E < 2), and features ASUS advanced grayscale tracking technology that provides a report of calibration levels 63, 127 and 255. This ensures images are accurately reproduced onscreen, allowing users to see exactly how their work is going to look when it’s finished. PA34VC also comes with 95% uniformity compensation to guard against brightness and chroma (color) fluctuations on different parts of the screen.

Whether on a desktop or laptop, PC or Mac, ASUS ProArt Calibration Technology offers color accuracy tuning and uniformity compensation to make things easy when it’s time to recalibrate the display’s brightness and color consistency. Users can choose from a variety of advanced setups to achieve optimum color accuracy, get 3 x 3 and 5 x 5 uniformity compensation matrices to ensure consistent brightness, and save all color parameter profiles on the monitor’s internal scaler integrated circuit chip. ASUS ProArt is also compatible with major hardware calibrators such as X-Rite i1 Display Pro and Datacolor Spyder 5 series.

Availability & Pricing

The actual launch price and time of the ASUS ProArt PA34VC into ANZ market is still TBD. Please contact myself for further information including sample availability.