Project Motor Racing update paves the way for 2023 Aussie Gen3 Supercars

If you spend any time behind a sim racing wheel, you know how dominant GT3 and prototype racing have become across modern platforms. While European GT categories offer close racing, they rely heavily on driver aids to keep everything tidy. For Australian sim racers, nothing quite matches the raw, sideways, arm-wrestling nature of modern V8 touring cars.

Straight4 Studios and GIANTS Software have rolled out update version 2.2.1.0 for Project Motor Racing. This patch lays the technical groundwork for the upcoming V8 Power Pack expansion arriving on 15 September.

The highlight of the pack is the introduction of contemporary Australian touring car machinery. Both the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro AU and the 2023 Ford Mustang AU are set to join the roster, bringing the Gen3 Supercars era into the title.

Gen3 muscle cars arrive without driver aids

The 2023 Supercars championship marked a complete overhaul for Australian touring car racing with the debut of Gen3 regulations. The entire philosophy behind the Gen3 platform was stripping away aerodynamic downforce, lowering operational costs, and putting control back into the hands of the driver.

Recreating these cars in a sim requires a physics engine that handles mechanical grip and weight transfer without software safety nets. In the real world, and replicated here, these V8s feature no traction control, no anti-lock braking systems, and substantial naturally aspirated power going exclusively to the rear wheels.

Driving a modern Gen3 Mustang or Camaro requires deliberate throttle management on corner exit to prevent rear-axle breakaway. Under heavy deceleration, you cannot rely on ABS to save your tyres. Flat-spotting becomes a constant risk if you push too deep on the brake pedal without proper threshold control.

Breaking down the V8 Power Pack lineup

The Australian machinery makes up one-third of the wider V8 Power Pack DLC. The collection bundles nine rear-wheel-drive race cars split across three distinct categories, tracing the evolution of American and Australian road-racing muscle.

AUS V8 Evo

2023 Chevrolet Camaro AU

2023 Ford Mustang AU

USV8

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Dodge Challenger

2022 Ford Mustang

Historic USV8

1971 AMC Javelin

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1970 Plymouth Barracuda

Beyond the car roster, the expansion introduces Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as a new circuit, along with dedicated career mode events tailored to each class.

Why local V8 touring cars matter for sim racing

Most modern sim racing titles prioritize international championships like WEC and GT World Challenge. While these series offer deep grids, GT3 platforms rely heavily on electronics. Traction control systems manage wheelspin automatically, and ABS prevents wheel lock-ups regardless of how aggressively you stomp on the pedal.

The Aussie Gen3 cars deliver the exact opposite driving experience. When turning laps with a direct drive wheel and load cell pedals, the feedback is immediate and unforgiving. You feel the chassis load up through sweeping turns, the front tyres scrub as you seek turn-in grip, and the back end fight for traction as soon as you step on the throttle.

For Australian sim enthusiasts who grew up watching traditional Ford versus Holden battles, having the modern Gen3 Camaro and Mustang integrated alongside classic US muscle adds welcome variety to the game.

Version 2.2.1.0 update details and rollout timing

The 2.2.1.0 update is live across all platforms right now. It does not unlock the full car roster immediately, but instead installs the necessary backend code, physics adjustments, and base assets required for the DLC activation later this week.

The V8 Power Pack officially goes live on 15 September. Straight4 Studios has confirmed that an additional patch with further performance refinements and simulation tweaks will follow toward the end of September.

For more information, head to Project Motor Racing.