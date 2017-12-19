PUBG full release Dec 20, NVIDIA Update unlocking higher frame rates

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) is done. From December 20th it leaves Early Access status and moves to full launch status. If you haven’t yet played the biggest hit of 2017, then you’ll be keen to set up your gaming rig for optimal gameplay. After exhaustive testing and hundreds of benchmark runs, NVIDIA has posted Recommended Game settings on GeForce.com that gives gamers an idea of just what to expect kind of performance from PUBG.

At 1920×1080, the GeForce GTX 1060 hit an average of 70 FPS, and never dropped below 60 FPS. At 2560×1440, the GeForce GTX 1070 exceeded 60 FPS, running at 72 FPS average, and dipping down to 61 FPS. For the gamer looking for the ultimate 4K PUBG experience, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, ran at exactly 60 FPS with a full suite of High settings.

To achieve 60 FPS at PUBG’s maximum quality Ultra settings, you’ll need to bump up a GPU tier at each resolution: 1920×1080 now requires a GeForce GTX 1070, 2560×1440 a GeForce GTX 1080, and 3840×2160 a factory-overclocked custom GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

PUBG is loaded with cool technologies that GeForce gamers love, including:

– NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights to automatically record kills and deaths

– NVIDIA HBAO+ that delivers for realistic shadows and lighting for extra depth and detail

– GeForce Experience optimised settings, for one click game settings optimisations customised to your PC