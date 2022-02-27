QLD lets a few idiots dictate e-Scooter policy, reduces top speed in half to a ridiculous 12km/hr

Electric Scooters are used successfully around the world, yet Queensland has just updated its regulations that dramatically reduce their usefulness, thanks to a few bad apples.

Every transport technology, from bikes, to cars, to boats and even planes can be dangerous in the wrong hands, but in no other form of transport, are the bad behaviours of a few, allowed to limit the use for the vast majority.

E-scooters in Queensland are now being limited to just 12km/hr, half of the previous limit. This means that those who were using e-scooters for commuting between home and work, will now see their travel times double under these new regulations.

Any sensible person riding an e-scooter would and should slow down in areas where there are other people, the same way casual bike riders do.

Those that ride dangerously, or actually run into someone and cause injury, should have the book thrown at them. What QLD, and any other state should realise is that making policy and regulatory decisions based on a few bad actors, on the back of some recent emotive media coverage, is the absolute wrong way to create laws.

Millions of people benefit from the convenient, quiet and environmentally friendly e-scooters and they should be allowed to do so safely, at a speed that is much faster than walking speed. Scooters in Australia are often limited to 25km/hr and that feels about the right speed. Mandate helmets or whatever other conditions you want, but the speed is important to the viability of an e-scooter.

Fast Fact – E-Scooter Reforms

Slashing footpath speed limits in half, to 12km/h

Proactive safety campaign to inform users of road rules, parking and their responsibilities

Partner with industry for a new e-scooter users guide at point of sale (privately owned e-scooters)

Mandate warning devices (such as a bell)

Establish an e-scooter parking working group to create clear rules for e-scooter parking to keep footpaths clear for pedestrians and people with disabilities

Allowing e-scooters on segregated bikeways, including the Veloway

Examine further e-scooter use on shared bikeways and on road bike lanes, pending further stakeholder and local government consultation

Improved data recording and injury reporting

Improved signage and markings

Road rule amendments

Creation of high-risk e-scooter offences, including drink and drug driving penalties, through legislative reforms

Cracking down on dangerous and irresponsible e-scooter behaviour such as speeding through tougher enforcement and appropriate penalties

QLD Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey posted this recently.