Queensland Communications hit by latest copper theft incident, taking out Telstra, Optus and NBN services

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has confirmed that a deliberate act of sabotage has disrupted telecommunications services across multiple providers, including Telstra, Optus, and the NBN. The damage appears to stem from an attempt to steal cabling, a growing and costly problem plaguing infrastructure across the state.

The announcement, made today (January 10, 2026), highlights yet another case where thieves targeted valuable metals in telecommunications pits or poles, inadvertently (or recklessly) severing critical fibre optic lines in the process. While specific details such as the exact location, scale of the outage, or number of affected customers have not been fully disclosed in the initial statement, the involvement of major carriers suggests widespread impact on mobile, fixed-line broadband, and potentially emergency services.

This incident fits into a troubling statewide trend of copper theft that has escalated in recent years. Thieves are increasingly targeting legacy copper wiring found alongside modern fibre infrastructure in shared pits, poles, and trenches. In their attempts to extract the copper for scrap value, they often damage or completely sever the more valuable (but less immediately profitable) fibre optic cables that carry high-speed internet, mobile backhaul, and essential communications.

A Recurring and Expensive Problem

Queensland has seen numerous similar disruptions in 2025 alone:In August 2025, suspected copper thieves cut a fibre-optic cable in Mount Isa, knocking out Telstra services in the regional area until repairs were completed.

Multiple incidents on the Sunshine Coast involved communications cabling being torn from trenches in apparent copper theft attempts.

Nationally, Optus suffered high-profile outages in late 2025 linked to vandals stealing copper and damaging aerial or underground fibre lines, affecting tens of thousands of customers and even emergency call access in some cases.

These acts are not only criminal, often resulting in charges of theft, burglary, and vandalism, but they impose massive repair costs on telcos, taxpayers, and ultimately consumers through higher service fees and prolonged outages.The Queensland Government has previously highlighted the issue, with reports estimating millions of dollars in annual repair bills across utilities, transport infrastructure, and telecommunications.

Copper theft has also affected street lighting, power networks, and public facilities, creating safety hazards and service disruptions far beyond just phone and internet.

Why Fibre Damage Happens So Easily

Modern telecommunications networks rely heavily on fibre optics for backbone connectivity, while copper remains in some legacy connections and supporting structures. Thieves often mistake fibre for copper or cut through it while accessing the more lucrative metal. Fibre has little scrap value but is extremely expensive and time-consuming to repair. sometimes requiring specialised splicing teams and traffic management for roadside or underground work.

Premier Crisafulli’s government has made tackling crime a key priority since taking office, including promises to reduce theft and restore community safety. This latest incident may prompt renewed calls for tougher penalties, better surveillance of scrap metal dealers, and accelerated replacement of vulnerable copper infrastructure with alternatives.

What Happens Next?

Telcos are expected to provide updates on restoration timelines, with repairs typically taking hours to days depending on the extent of the damage. Authorities are likely investigating, and police have urged the public to report suspicious activity around infrastructure sites.

In the meantime, Queenslanders affected by the outage are advised to use alternative networks where possible (e.g., Wi-Fi calling) and monitor official updates from Telstra, Optus, NBN Co, and the Queensland Government.

This event serves as a stark reminder that infrastructure theft isn’t just a petty crime, it’s a serious threat to connectivity in an increasingly digital state. With the 2032 Olympics on the horizon and growing reliance on reliable broadband, protecting these networks is more critical than ever.