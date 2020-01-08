E-Racing is becoming big business as sports like Formula 1, engage their fans and teams leverage racing talent online, in real cars.

The Razer Eracing Simulator concept is a creation in partnership with racing simulator company, Vesaro. For the project, Razer brought together some of the leading companies in sim racing to deliver the most immersive racing experience to date, offering a preview and demo of the future of competitive eracing.

Running Project CARS Pro, the concept model features technology from Vesaro, Simpit, Fanatec and Synthesis VR, creating a thrilling and immersive eracing setup with a 202-degree projection system, a hydraulic racing platform, full manual controls, and a steering wheel with paddle shift.

The simulator chassis is built with an ultra-strong hand-crafted center core designed around an advanced modular upgrade system, allowing for many simulation scenarios. The center core sits on a motion platform powered by two actuators and a gaming control box for a professional racing training setup that maps terrain surfaces, G-force and sounds into motion for a completely immersive experience.

Real surround visuals provided by Simpit come from two Full-HD projectors beaming onto a 128-inch custom black projection surface with 202-degree field-of-view with vibrant colours and deep blacks.

“The competitive eracing scene is an untapped but growing sector of esports for which Razer has brought a new innovation, making the games more enjoyable, more immersive and more exciting for fans. We are ready to invest resources into growing this area of competition.” David Tse, Global Esports Director at Razer.

Driver controls from Fanatec feature an anodised aluminium and carbon fiber steering wheel sheathed in smooth leather, magnetic paddles and adjustable buttons for gear shifting and precise driver aide, paired to a three-pedal system below. The racing harness simulates the effects of G-forces by applying pressure, allowing the body to feel the fast acceleration speeds and tightest corners.

“We are very excited to be working alongside Razer as they enter the racing esports space at CES 2020; combining one of our professional grade systems with Razer’s racing sim effort, we can’t wait to see how this will push virtual racing further into the mainstream spotlight and take the sport to the next level” Nevil Slade, CEO & Designer for Vesaro.

Razer will continue to develop and build the ultimate eracing simulator, rallying together the best hardware and software technology companies in the industry.

Razer will also invest in eracing competitions and leagues in the near future. Parties interested in collaborating on the development of the simulator can contact eracing@razer.com.

Personally I think this sim looks awesome and it replicates what some of the professional racing teams use, just on a smaller scale that could even find its way into your home, for the right price and the person with the right ambition.

Sim racing is often used by real racing drivers to get additional seat time, so whether you’re using it for fun, to win eSports championships or as a serious training tool, I for one, would really love to see this product become a commercial success.