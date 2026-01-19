Razer’s Project Ava: AI now goes in a cannister on your desk

Artificial Intelligence (AI) companions have long hovered on the edge of science fiction. They are clever, helpful, but ultimately confined to screens and voice commands. With Project AVA, Razer is making a strong case that the future of AI isn’t just something you talk to or type at, but something that sits alongside you.

From esports coach to AI desk companion

Last year, Razer launched Project Ava, and it was unveiled as an esports-focused AI coach. Now, Project AVA has evolved into a fully integrated AI desk companion. This latest iteration moves well beyond gaming tips and performance insights, positioning AVA as a digital partner for work, play, and everything in between.

At the centre of the experience is a 5.5-inch animated avatar that gives AVA a physical presence on your desk. It’s not just visual flair, it’s a deliberate step toward embodied AI, where software is given form, personality, and continuity. Combined with an adaptive AI personality, AVA is designed to change how it interacts with you over time, learning habits, preferences, and context rather than relying on one-off prompts.

Razer’s animated avatar sits on your desk (Image: Razer)

PC Vision Mode and contextual awareness

One of the more interesting technical advancements is PC Vision Mode. Instead of waiting for instructions, Razer’s AVA can see what’s happening on your screen and respond accordingly. This allows the AI to offer contextual support. Whether that’s analysing gameplay, assisting with tasks, or surfacing relevant information while you work.

This shift marks an important evolution in AI interaction. Rather than being purely reactive, AVA is designed to be proactive, understanding intent and environment instead of just responding to commands. It’s a subtle change, but one that blurs the line between tool and collaborator.

1. Dual Far-field Array Mics. 2. HD Camera with Ambient Light Sensor. 3. Customisable Showcase LEDs. 4. Swappable 5.5″ 3D Holographic Avatars. 5. Razer Chroma RGB. 6. Volume Down. 7. Power/Mute Button. 8. Volume Up. 9. Down-firing full range driver. 10. USB Type C data and power delivery port.



Razer’s Project Ava in a cannister. (Image: Razer)

Blurring the line between human and machine

Razer’s Project AVA sits squarely in the growing space between human and machine. The animated avatar, adaptive personality, and real-time awareness all contribute to an AI that feels less like software and more like a presence. As AI systems become more capable, the question shifts from what they can do to how we coexist with them.

Razer’s approach leans into that discomfort. AVA isn’t trying to disappear into the background like a traditional assistant. Instead, it’s designed to be visible, interactive, and persistent. This is an exploration of what it means to share both physical and cognitive space with an AI system.

Whilst I think this is amazing technology, it does raise several questions. Will this remain a project, or will we really see it on our desks? How much can we customise the avatar? Will this enhance us, or make us reliant? And ultimately, what does it mean to be human?

It looks like you’ll be able to choose from a few avatars to start with, and I’m hoping more are released along the way. (Image: Razer)

*Avatar selection and animations still under development and not final.

Razer AIKit and local-first AI development

Project AVA isn’t Razer’s only move in the AI space. The company is also doubling down on AI development tools with Razer AIKit, a platform designed to streamline the AI development lifecycle.

AIKit enables researchers and developers to run and fine-tune large language models locally with performance comparable to cloud-based solutions. Features like automatic GPU discovery, cluster formation, and tight integration with Razer AI hardware make low-latency, local-first AI workflows far more accessible. Importantly, Razer AIKit is fully open-source on GitHub, giving developers the freedom to customise, contribute, and extend the platform.

Portable AI power with Tenstorrent

Further reinforcing its AI ambitions, Razer has partnered with Tenstorrent to deliver portable AI acceleration for developers on the move. The first-generation compact AI accelerator, built on Tenstorrent’s Wormhole™ technology, connects via Thunderbolt™ 5 and delivers desktop-class performance for generative AI workloads.

Designed for LLMs, image generation, and advanced AI/ML tasks, the modular device supports daisy-chaining up to four units for scalable experimentation. Backed by Tenstorrent’s open-source software stack, it offers a flexible and powerful option for developers who want serious AI performance without being tied to a traditional workstation.

A glimpse at the future of AI companions

Taken together, Project AVA, Razer AIKit, and the Tenstorrent partnership highlight a clear direction for AI: local, embodied, and deeply integrated into daily workflows. The era of distant, cloud-only AI is giving way to systems that are physically present, contextually aware, and increasingly personal.

Project AVA may have started as an esports coach, but it now represents something much bigger. This is a glimpse at a future where the line between human and machine isn’t erased, but quietly, and deliberately, blurred.