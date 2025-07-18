REVIEW: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro – a huge leap in gaming mouse technology

The DeathAdder line is one of Razer’s most iconic and best-selling mice for a reason, it just works. With the release of the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, the team has gone one further, taking everything we know about gaming mice and almost literally redesigned it from the ground up.

This isn’t just a spec bump or a minor refresh. This is a full-blown generational leap in performance, power efficiency, ergonomics, and build quality.

Designed with the Pros, for the Pros

Faker and NiKo were instrumental in helping redesigning the new Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro. That’s not just marketing fluff. Both these esports pros are long-time DeathAdder fans well before they signed with Razer.

The result? A mouse that feels almost purpose-built for competitive play. The shape is unmistakably DeathAdder, from its ergonomic, comfortable, and familiar feel, to now boasting upgrades that make it faster, smoother, and more reliable.

All-Optical Everything

Razer is calling this their biggest leap in mice technology in over a decade, and it’s not just for show. The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is the first esports mouse to feature all-optical components. While mice in the past have featured individual optical elements, never before have all three major inputs been optical in a single unit. This includes:

Gen-4 Optical Switches : redesigned from scratch with zero debounce and crisper feedback.

: redesigned from scratch with zero debounce and crisper feedback. Optical Scroll Wheel : more reliable and less prone to signal noise.

: more reliable and less prone to signal noise. Optical Sensor: delivering over 50% smoother tracking, with greater accuracy at high speeds.

These improvements deliver a completely digital input experience, translating to faster response times, longer durability, and zero double-click issues. The double-click problem is something mechanical switches have always struggled with. This occurs when the user makes a single click of the mouse, yet it registers as two separate clicks. Not only does this wear down the mouse, but the player will notice things like double firing in FPS (First Person Shooter) games, or two files might open instead of one. The optical scroll wheel also prevents extra scrolling, where the mouse is detecting a longer scroll which the player did not perform.

Razer’s esports line comparison (Image: Razer)

Next-Gen Wireless That Feels Wired

With the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, Razer introduces Hyperspeed Wireless Gen 2 with an incredible 8000Hz polling rate. This rate is experience regardless of whether the mouse is in wired or wireless mode. That’s not just impressive on paper. It’s tangible in-game.

The latency is ultra-low, the signal is more stable thanks to a higher antenna point which you’ll notice comes from the new dome-like design on the dongle. The dongle now provides status indicators for battery, signal, and polling rate. It’s the kind of polish that shows how much thought went into every detail, and I’m loving this new dome design. It is slightly weighted and has grippy pads, meaning your dongle won’t just flail around, and it looks much slicker sitting on your desk.

The new Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro dongle showing the three status indicator lights (Photo: TechAU)

Performance Without Compromise

Despite all the tech packed inside—which I for one, am loving—the mouse still manages to be incredibly lightweight. It comes in at just 56g, down from 63g. When I unboxed my new Razer Deathadder mouse, my husband said “ummm, is this thing missing something? There’s no way it can be that light.” Yes sir, it’s that light! It feels wonderful in my hand, and my new mouse effortlessly glides across my desk.

It’s also 72% stronger at its weakest point, meaning you’re not trading durability for weight. The larger and more grippy optional mouse feet provide confident control without feeling sticky.

If you’re like me, and you’re worried about battery life (because I always forget to charge my peripherals), you’ll be stunned to learn the new Razer DeathAdder has a staggering 150 hours battery life. That’s thanks to improved power efficiency across the board. For a little context: the power needed for this mouse takes the same energy as lighting up a single RGB LED. That’s some serious optimisation.

Beautiful, light-weight, and unparalleled in performance (Photo: TechAU)

Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro isn’t just a new mouse, it’s a statement: both in terms of performance and optimisation. It shows you how far technology has come and is a statement that Razer isn’t afraid to innovate, even on their most beloved products. It feels like the culmination of years of esports feedback, hardware R&D, and design maturity all coming together in a single device.

Whether you’re grinding ranked, playing on stage, or just want the best under your hand, the DeathAdder V4 Pro absolutely delivers. Loved by the pros, built by the pros, and now available for all to use. The mouse is available in both white and black.

You can grab this brand new mouse direct from the Razer website, and it’ll set you back $299.95 AUD ($169.99 USD). For the best in the business, it’s worth the price.