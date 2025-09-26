The Razer Kraken Kitty headset has always been more than just a piece of gaming gear; it’s a statement. Whether you’re streaming, gaming with friends, or just vibing with the RGB glow, the kitty ears have become iconic.

I’ve used both the Kraken Kitty V1 and the Kraken Kitty BT V2 editions, and while they had their charm, Razer’s latest addition—the Kraken Kitty V3 Pro—has some serious upgrades. The V3 Pro is redefining the Kitty line with smarter design, more comfort, and that unmistakable RGB flair.

Unboxing and setup

Razer always makes unboxing a little event of its own. Inside the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro box, you get:

The headset (pre-charged out of the box)

A sticker

Two cables

Pairing dongle

Instructions

Out of the box. (Photo: TechAU)

Setup is straightforward: connect via the included dongle for wireless play, or plug in with the cable to get Razer Synapse running. The software will auto-install the first time you connect, which is a nice convenience.

Design and comfort

The first thing you’ll notice? These things are huge. The earcups are thicker, softer, and way more cushioned than the V1 or V2. They make a statement—especially on my smaller head—but the tradeoff is unbeatable comfort. Combined with a squishier headband, the V3 Pro is easily the comfiest Kitty headset I’ve worn. I’ve done multi-hour sessions without any pressure headaches.

Compare the Kittys. The Razer Kraken Kitty original (left), BT V2 (middle), and V3 Pro (right). (Photo: TechAU).

The earcups also rotate for storage, which makes them easier to pack into a bag without stressing the band. That’s a nice little touch missing in earlier models.

And yes, the kitty ears are bigger too. That means more space for RGB, and they look fantastic.

RGB Lighting

Speaking of lighting, this is where the V3 Pro shines… literally. The RGB is brighter, smoother, and more stylish than its predecessors. The earcups glow with a lovely soft lighting effect, and the ears light up more evenly than before. Out of the box, the headset is set to 25% brightness, but bump it up to 100% and you’ll see the full rainbow spectacle.

RGB lighting differences in the headphones. On the original headset only the features on the ears and the Razer logo on the earcups light up. On the new V3 Pro, the Razer Kraken Kitty has fully glowing ears and full earcups. (Photo: TechAU)

Control is handled through Razer Synapse. You’ll need to plug the headset in for the first setup, but once you’ve got your profile saved, the effects can be stored on the device. Tonnes of colour options and effects mean you can really make the headset your own.

There are tonnes of lighting options to choose in the “Effects” settings. (Screenshot by TechAU).

Mic and controls

One of my biggest gripes with the older versions was the mic. The V1 and V2 didn’t have mic arms, the microphones were built into the headset, meaning those headsets were designed to pick up the sound as you’re talking. Razer did a fantastic job on the noise isolation, but there were times it was hard for people on the other end to hear me in a noisy setting.

The V3 Pro finally fixes this with a retractable mic. Not only is it easier to stow away, but the noise isolation is miles better. While I don’t use it in my work-from-home setup (since I rely on a separate mic), this will be perfect for travel or conventions.

Controls are thoughtfully split between the two sides:

Mic controls on the right

Audio controls on the left

It’s intuitive, and I found myself adjusting things by feel after just a couple of sessions.

Sound

Comfort and RGB aside, sound quality is where the V3 Pro really proves it’s not just a novelty headset. Audio is crisp, clear, and punchy, perfect for both gaming and music. With THX Spatial Audio, the surround experience is immersive, especially in competitive games where directional sound matters. The inclusion of THX Spatial Audio is new for the V3 Pro as the previous Razer Kraken Kitty models did not support THX Spatial Audio.

Final Thoughts

The Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is a lot of what I loved about the earlier versions, just done better. The bigger ears and bolder lighting are a must for an RGB lover like me. I enjoyed the comfier pads, a smarter mic, and that signature Kitty style. For me, this headset is going straight to my travel bag. Whilst I’d love to continue using it as my daily peripheral, the larger headset really looks far too big on my tiny head, and stands out too much during my online meetings and live streams. Let’s face it, I’m loud enough as it is without my kitty cuteness stealing the spotlight.

Comparing the V2 (left) and V3 (right). The larger (and brighter) headset stands out compared to the smaller black headset that blends into my look. For video and streaming I prefer the more blended look, but you might like something a little bolder. Choose your colours wisely, or just buy one of each! (Photos: TechAU).

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro comes in three distinct colours: black, white, and quartz (Razer’s signature pink). I opted for the white; another reason why I’m keeping the V3 Pro as my travel companion since I found the white stuck out too much in my video meetings and streams. I also really like the retractable mic and it’s something I’ve been missing from my current travel headset (the Kraken Kitty original). As many of you who follow me on Instagram know, I travel a lot, so these headphones will certainly get a workout.

If you’ve already got a Kitty headset, this is a worthy step up. And if you’re buying your first? The V3 Pro is hands down the one to get. Why not just collect the whole set! Grab the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro from the website or select retailers for $329.95 AUD ($179.99 USD). Or opt for the now-discounted Razer Kraken Kitty BT V2 starting at only $189.95 AUD ($99.99 USD).