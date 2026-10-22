REVIEW: Razer Pikachu & Eevee Collection – Adorable, travel-friendly spring vibes for your desk

When Razer first announced the Pikachu & Eevee Collection to celebrate Pokémon’s milestone 30th year, I was instantly hooked by the initial reveals. Razer has done some really cool Pokémon drops in the past, like the Razer Gengar Collection, Razer Espeon & Umbreon Collection, and the Razer Kanto Collection. This time, I was eager to see how this new lineup would feel in hand. Now that we officially have the complete collection on the review bench, I can confirm it delivers a delightfully soft, pastel aesthetic that completely transforms any desk setup.

Rather than going with the aggressive neon yellows or dark purples of past drops, Razer selected a stunning “spring vibes” soft pink colourway. Paired with line-art graphics of Pikachu and Eevee, the entire collection feels cohesive, playful, and wonderfully thoughtful. It is a complete desk setup that packs easily into a backpack, making it a dream for working and gaming on the go.

The full collection is simply gorgeous, with pink hues, and spring vibes. (Photo: techAU)

Here is a deep dive into each piece of the collection, from the headset down to the mousemat.

Razer Kraken V4 X

Having previously reviewed the standard Razer Kraken V4, stepping into the Razer Kraken V4 X – Pikachu & Eevee Edition felt immediately familiar, yet visually refreshed.

The pink-on-pink construction looks fantastic, complete with cute Pikachu and Eevee line-art graphics hidden along the inner earcups. The earcup logos feature subtle Razer Chroma RGB lighting that gives off a gentle glow just on the Razer logo without being overly distracting during stream sessions or calls. It’s comfortable, lightweight, and easy for gaming or taking calls.

The detailing on the side is so cute. Only you really know it’s there, but it’s adorable nonetheless. (Photo: techAU)

Some of the key highlights include:

Travel-ready adapters: One of the best practical design choices is the included USB-C to USB-A adapter. Whether you are plugging into a modern thin-and-light laptop or a desktop rig, you won’t need to hunt for extra dongles.

The USB-C to USB-A adapter is one of the most underrated pieces of tech you can have at your disposal. (Photo: techAU)

Retractable microphone: The adjustable mic tucks neatly into the earcup when you just want to listen to music or play single-player games, then slides right back out for voice chat.

Immersive audio: The 7.1 surround sound offers crisp positional audio for gaming, while the cushion padding remains comfortable enough for multi-hour gaming sessions or workday calls.

The missing touch: Really the only thing missing here to complete the ultimate look is a pair of Razer Quartz Kitty Ears attached to the headband! Which you can now purchase in a new, upgraded edition direct from the Razer website.

The glow on the earcups is just the logo, unlike the whole earcup that you have on the more advanced headsets, and the Pokémon graphics on the headband are so cute. (Photo: techAU)

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless

If you remember our look at the Razer Black/Pink collection keyboard, you’ll know how much a good low-profile deck can elevate a setup. The Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – Pikachu & Eevee Edition takes that sleek form factor and infuses it with Pokémon charm.

The transparent key legends allow the Razer Chroma RGB lighting to pass through brilliantly, complemented by a prominent underglow that casts a soft halo across your desk.

The keys are gorgeous, the glow is beautiful, and the graphics are so cute. (Photo: techAU)

Some of the key highlights include:

Tactile yet quiet switches: The mecha-membrane switches offer a tactile bump without the loud click-clack of traditional mechanical switches. It’s clicky, but not clacky. If you’ve ever been kicked out of a quiet co-working space for typing too loudly on a mechanical deck, this board is a very welcome middle ground.

Adorable details: The spacebar features line artworks of various Pikachus and Eevees, which is absolutely my favourite. Then the area above the arrow keys features compliments this with small playful character graphics. Delicate flower and leaf motifs sit between the Esc and F1 keys to round out the spring theme (though hardcore fans might have loved a Love Ball or Hyper Potion icon here instead).

The spacebar is my favourite part of this whole set. (Photo: techAU)

Ergonomics and media control: The included magnetic wrist rest has a smooth matte finish that makes typing all day a breeze. The wrist rest is where the Pikachu and Eevee graphic really pops, and the translucent media controls in the top right corner make quick volume tweaks effortless.

The wrist rest not only has a nice feel, it looks amazing too. (Photo: techAU)

Considerations: It features a non-removable attached cable, meaning you will need to spend a minute on cable management rather than quickly swapping cables out. While work tasks might make you miss a full numpad, the compact TKL form factor retains the dedicated navigation keys (Insert, Home, Page Up/Down, Delete, End) while leaving plenty of room for mouse movement.

Razer Cobra

Moving over to the pointer, the Razer Cobra – Pikachu & Eevee Edition brings an energetic contrast to the rest of the set. While the headset and keyboard feature sleeping Pokémon, the Cobra displays an active, playing Pikachu and Eevee, a clever design choice given that your mouse is constantly in motion while you play.

Having tested ultralight pointers like the one in our Razer Viper V4 Pro & Gigantus V2 review, the Cobra’s lightweight, compact form factor feels right at home in a travel kit. Some of the key highlights include:

Glow and synchronisation: The subtle underglow looks stunning as it reflects off lighter mats. It especially looks great on the Razer Gigantus V2 Pikachu & Eevee edition, where the light catches and throws a beautiful glow. Through Razer Synapse (and the Razer Chroma app for advanced game-reactive effects), the mouse seamlessly spectrum-cycles in perfect synchronisation with the keyboard and headset.

I love how the light sits just under the mouse and lights up the mousemat. (Photo: techAU)

Travel perfection : I’ve been loving taking this mouse on the road. The wired connection means never worrying about dead batteries mid-flight or charging cables in hotel rooms.

I’ve been loving taking this mouse on the road. The wired connection means never worrying about dead batteries mid-flight or charging cables in hotel rooms. Deep customisation: Despite its compact size, Razer Synapse gives you full control over DPI presets, button remapping, polling rates, and even surface calibration, where you choose which Razer mousemat you have, and the settings will match the way your mouse moves across that surface.

You can do a lot of customisations in the Razer Synapse application. (Screenshot: techAU)

Razer Gigantus V2 Medium – Pikachu & Eevee Edition

Rounding out the collection is the Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – Pikachu & Eevee Edition. Like the mousemat featured in our Viper V4 Pro & Gigantus V2 combo review, this pad delivers smooth, reliable tracking with a textured micro-weave cloth surface.

The mouse mat has gorgeous artwork that isn’t too over the top. (Photo: techAU)

Some of the key highlights include:

Cohesive artwork: The mat features full-colour artwork of a sleeping Pikachu and Eevee nestled together, matching the serene theme of the headset and keyboard.

Stitching and finish: I love the Razer pink stitching on the edge that fits beautifully with the theme. It’s the little details, and reinforces the colour scheme.

Razer logo stitching is a nice touch. (Photo: techAU)

Steady control: The anti-slip rubber base keeps the mat anchored to slick hotel desks or wooden tables, providing a consistent surface for the Razer Cobra mouse to glide across.

Razer Pikachu & Eevee Collection

Beyond how great each piece looks individually, the whole collection fits together seamlessly as a complete desk set. Razer included some really clever artistic touches across the board: the headband on the headset, the wrist rest on the keyboard, and the Gigantus mousemat each feature sleeping Pikachu and Eevee artwork, whereas the Cobra mouse features the Pokémon active and playing. It makes perfect sense when you think about it: the headset and mat sit stationary on your desk while your mouse is constantly on the move. Then there’s the smaller Pikachu and Eevee on the keyboard, playing above the arrows, which also denote movement.

The playing Pikachu and Eevee above the arrow keys is a nice way to fill this space without looking cluttered. (Photo: techAU)

The compact footprint of the collection doesn’t take up much desk space, though running the full setup wired means spending some time on cable management (and watching out for the headset cord while gaming). For travel, wired gear is an absolute lifesaver. You never have to worry about charging batteries, and on the go, cable management isn’t a concern. I also love how all these pieces technologically fit together, synchronising lighting automatically in Razer Synapse. There, you can dial in performance settings like DPI and surface calibration and change up the keys, or choose to customise each piece individually. Then there’s the Razer Chroma app to synchronise all the lighting to various in-game effects and illuminations. And of course, you receive the usual Razer stickers too.

Bringing it all together in Razer Synapse. (Screenshot: techAU)

Verdict and where to get it

The Razer Pikachu & Eevee Collection is a beautiful release that balances charming aesthetic details with reliable performance. By opting for a soft pink spring theme, Razer has delivered a lineup that feels cohesive and stylish without being overly loud.

While you will need to manage a few cables if you set up the entire wired collection at home, the lightweight builds, wired reliability, and compact footprints make this set ideal for mobile work and portable gaming. The cost of each item is as follows:

Razer Kraken V4 X Headset : $189.95 AUD / $209.95 NZD / $109.99 USD

Razer Ornata V3 TKL Keyboard: $199.95 AUD / $249.95 NZD / $119.99 USD

Razer Cobra Gaming Mouse : $99.95 AUD / $119.95 NZD / $49.99 USD

Razer Gigantus V2 Mat : $49.95 AUD / $59.95 NZD / $29.99 USD

The collection is available directly from the Razer website, at flagship RazerStores, and through select retail partners across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Latin America.