REVIEW: Razer Kraken V4 X Sylveon Edition – Dreamy soft hues and subtle Pokémon magic for your desk

Razer only recently released the Pikachu & Eevee Collection, and so I was surprised to learn about the new Razer Sylveon drop, using the exact same headset that the Pikachu & Eevee Collection came in. I was already completely charmed by the soft pink pastel aesthetic and spring vibes. Now, Razer used the exact same winning formula, dedicating the Razer Kraken V4 X – Sylveon Edition to everyone’s favorite Fairy-type Eevolved Pokémon.

Because the underlying tech under the hood is identical to the headset in the Razer Pikachu and Eevee collection I just reviewed, you know exactly what you’re getting on the performance side. But visually? This standalone Sylveon release is an absolute stunner. I am so sold on this!

Adorable Sylveon graphics and soft pastel hues

The visual presentation on this edition is out-of-this-world cute. Razer nailed the palette with adorable soft pink and blue hues that complement Sylveon’s design perfectly.

Sylveon is so gorgeous and I love the pink on pink Pokémon logo here. (Photo: techAU)

My absolute favourite detail has to be the Sylveon line artwork printed right on the inside of the earcups. The outline and artwork are so ridiculously cute, and there’s a fun, subtle charm to knowing it’s hidden right in there, a little secret detail that really only you know is there when you put them on, and the active Sylveon on the headband is gorgeous, still letting everyone know who your favourite Pokémon is.

Isn’t Sylveon here just the cutest?! (Photo: techAU)

On the outside, you get a lovely, subtle glow on the earcups where just the Razer logo lights up. It doesn’t overpower your setup, giving off just the right amount of illumination. Honestly, the only thing missing to make this the ultimate dreamy setup is a pair of attached Quartz Kitty Ears on the headband, which you can purchase as a new, upgraded edition directly from the Razer website.

The backlit Razer logo is a must; you know I like my RGB! (Photo: techAU)

Accessible tech and core performance

Positioned on the more approachable side of Razer’s range compared to their ultra-enthusiast Pro gear, this Razer drop makes themed Pokémon collaborations far more accessible for fans building out a custom setup without sacrificing core performance.

Convertible cable: It comes bundled with what I consider the best adapter out there: a convertible USB-A to USB-C setup. It makes plugging into modern laptops, desktops, or handhelds completely seamless without needing to hunt for extra dongles.

Chroma RGB customisation: Connects straight into Razer Synapse, allowing you to cycle through any of the 16.8 million colours available. That said, I love that the default out-of-the-box colour is pink to perfectly match the theme.

Retractable HyperClear microphone: The same awesome retractable cardioid mic slides smoothly out of the earcup for crisp voice chat and tucks away completely when you just want to relax and listen to music.

Audio immersion: Powered by Razer’s TriForce 40mm drivers and supported by downloadable 7.1 Surround Sound software for full positional immersion during gaming sessions.

Connect your headset to your computer and it will automatically show up in Razer Synapse. (Screenshot: techAU)

Looking for an upgrade?

If you love the Pokémon aesthetics but are looking for a higher-end wireless tier, Razer also released the Lucario Edition and Charizard Edition in the BlackShark V3 HyperSpeed headsets. But for pure pastel aesthetic perfection and everyday gaming comfort, the Sylveon Edition hits a total sweet spot, and it’s now my all-time favourite for taking on my travels; lightweight, an attached cable so I don’t have to charge it up, and the right kind of vibe I want whilst on the road (I am definitely adding some kitty ears to this headset though).

Price and availability

The Razer Kraken V4 X – Sylveon Edition is available directly via the official Razer website and select retailers, priced at $109.99 USD / $189.95 AUD.