    REVIEW: Best Razer Tenkeyless keyboards for 2025 – Razer Huntsman V3 Pro or Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed

    Michelle Duke
    By Michelle Duke

    If you’ve ever been into EB Games or surfed the web, looking for the right keyboard, you’ll know it’s difficult trying to decide what’s right for you. They all look slick, sound satisfying, and light up like a mini disco on your desk.

    To make things easier, I’ve been putting two of Razer’s Tenkeyless (TKL) keyboards to the test: the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless and the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile Tenkeyless HyperSpeed.

    With both these options, Razer has ditched the numpad, which I do miss occasionally for spreadsheet life, but when it comes to gaming or travelling, the smaller footprint is absolutely worth it. Both models are available as full-sized keyboards, but for this review, I’m focusing on the two TKLs.

    Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed: the loud gamer’s dream

    Let’s start with the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Low-Profile HyperSpeed. Straight out of the box, it looks gorgeous. It’s clean, sharp, and modern. It comes with a magnetic leather-look wrist pad that just clips on effortlessly. It’s comfy, premium, and adds a nice contrast against the white frame.

    White unboxing showing the keyboard, wrist rest, manual, stickers, and cable.
    You get everything you need right out of the box: keyboard, wrist rest, cable, and stickers. (Photo: TechAU)

    The keys? Super clicky. Like, “your coworkers might strangle you” levels of clicky. They feel so good to type or game on. The keys are responsive, tactile, and just plain satisfying. But maybe keep it at home unless you work in a soundproof booth.

    - Advertisement -

    Design and productivity

    Design-wise, it’s all class. The RGB lighting is ultra-bright (Razer definitely didn’t hold back here), and the textured keycaps give it a really nice tactile feel. The keys are less smooth than older versions, which I actually prefer. There’s this nice texture to them, making you feel like you want your fingers on the keys all day.

    The keys are lit up purple, and contrast nicely again the white keys.
    This keyboard just looks and feels beautiful. (Photo: TechAU)

    I also love the volume dial. It’s big, easy to find, and doubles as a mute button when pressed in. The other media controls are smartly integrated. There are two other buttons on the keyboard, one for play/pause on your media, and the other that can be set as a custom macro button.

    Technology and profiles

    The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless is built for performance. With faster and more responsive keys, it’s designed for and made by the pros. This keyboard comes supercharged with HyperPolling, Snap Tap, Rapid Trigger Mode, and adjustable actuation. You can tweak all these settings using Razer Synapse. There are lots of pre-built profiles and you can dive deep into actuation settings, lighting profiles, and performance modes.

    Screenshot of Synapse showing Snap Tap off, Actuation, Rapid Trigger off, Sensitivity, and continous rapid trigger.
    You can customise so much using Razer Synapse. (Screenshot: TechAU)

    Razer’s trademark Snap Tap registers how far a key is pressed, rather than “is this key pressed”. This makes for zero debounce delay, ensuring reliable lightning-fast inputs. Snap Tap can be turned on or off depending on your preferences. For example, some gamers use counter-strafing to do quick peeks and cancel movement drags. This is especially prevalent in first person shooters (FPS) and allows players to game the way they want.

    Razer Snap Tap off vs on. With it on, you can quickly look without stopping. Perfect for FPS games.
    How Razer Snap Tap works. (Image: Supplied)

    I also love that you can see and set the actuation point of each individual key or your entire keyboard. This gives you full control over how you want the keyboard to behave. Plus, Razer’s pre-built profiles are handy for quickly switching between gaming, typing, or creative work modes.

    Synapse Screenshot showing 5 profiles: factory default, FPS rapid Trigger, Analog WASD, Racing, and High Sensitivity.
    There are plenty of built-in profiles to choose from. (Screenshot: TechAU)

    Since I have the white version of this keyboard, it paired beautifully with the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro.

    White Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Low-Profile HyperSpeed with blue backlighting looks beautiful next to the white DeathAdder V4 Pro.
    The white version of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Low-Profile HyperSpeed looks beautiful alongside the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro. (Photo: TechAU)

    Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed: the sleek multitasker

    The Razer BlackWidow has been a staple in gaming for 15 years. It’s one of the most iconic and recognisable keyboards on the market. This new Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed is, just wow, slim. The box almost feels oversized for how low this keyboard sits. It’s lightweight but still feels solid and well-built.

    Unboxing showing keyboard, manual, cable, and stickers.
    Unboxing the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Low-Profile HyperSpeed. (Photo: TechAU)

    The low-profile keys have a totally different vibe from the Huntsman. They’re still clicky, but quieter, and your colleagues might actually thank you for this one. It’s got that same satisfying tactile push but without the decibel level of the Huntsman.

    Low profile keyboard showing blue lighting.
    These buttons feel amazing, and the backlighting is gorgeous. (Photo: TechAU)

    The volume scroll wheel is another highlight. It’s incredibly tactile and precise and I love that it’s a scrolling wheel rather than a dial. It’s much easier for your fingers to glide over, and helps boost productivity. Like the Huntsman, you’ve got a handy button to control media playback, and AI button, and one for checking battery life, which I thought was super cool the way it lights up the numbers to show you the percentage of charge. The AI button launches AI Prompt Master to customise prompts and select your AI platform of choice.

    The battery light has been pressed, and the numbers 1-9 are lit up green across the top of the keyboard, indicating ~90% charged.
    I love that the numbers light up to show you the percentage of battery your keyboard has. (Photo: TechAU)

    Choose your mode

    The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed TKL provides both wireless and wired modes, which adds flexibility if you like a cleaner setup. I tested the green switches, which have a nice balance of click and travel, but you can also pick up orange or yellow switches depending on your preference.

    Again, Synapse is your best friend here for lighting and macros. The RGB lighting looks just as brilliant, though perhaps a touch more subtle than the Huntsman’s full-on light show. There are still lots of pre-built profiles, and you can customise your controls. Whilst you can’t change actuation, you can still set Snap Tap, and change your polling rate.

    Screenshot of Synapse shwoing gaming mode, snap tap, pairing, polling, and keyswitch optimisation.
    You can still change a lot of settings on the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed

    Typing on the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed TKL feels fantastic. It’s low profile, super responsive, and perfect for long typing sessions. You can still adjust the height of the keyboard with two feet stands. And if you’re someone who switches between work and gaming, this keyboard hits a nice middle ground.

    Razer Huntsman or Razer BlackWidow?

    If you’re after precision and performance for competitive gaming, go with the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless. It’s bright, bold, and gives you that complete control over actuation. Just… maybe not for a quiet office.

    If you want something sleeker and more versatile, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed is a winner. It’s ideal for both typing and gaming, with quieter switches and the flexibility of wireless connectivity. After unboxing, both required firmware updates right out of the box, but once set up, they’re solid performers. Ultimately, the choice comes down to your environment, your ears, and the way you want to work or play.

    Whichever you choose, Razer has nailed the TKL form factor, and both keyboards deliver that satisfying mix of performance, style, and Synapse-driven customisation.

    The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless comes in black, white, or a special Counter-Strike 2 edition, and you can choose between TKL, 60%, or full sized keyboards. The size you choose will limit your colour options. For example, the full-sized keyboard is only available in black. Prices are between $339.95 and $469.95 AUD.

    The Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile Tenkeyless HyperSpeed only comes in black, yet you can choose between TKL and full-sized, or green, orange, and yellow switches. The keyboard is $299.95 AUD for the TKL version or $359.95 AUD for the full-sized keyboard. Both are available on the Razer store, and for a limited time, you can score a Battlefield 6 System Override Soldier Skin with your purchase of a Razer Huntsman keyboard.

    Michelle Duke
    Michelle Duke
    Mish is the Hackathon Queen, having participated in more than 400 events. Between being a Developer and Twitch streamer, Mish also finds time to pursue her keen interest in driving entrepreneurial culture in Melbourne's esports industry and has founded several tech companies.

