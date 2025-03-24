AI makes its way into gaming with Razer WYVRN

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, from people using ChatGPT for finding the latest information, to AI-powered tools for developing code, videos, and more. Now, AI has made its way into the gaming world with Razer WYRN. Joining the world of tech Copilots with Microsoft Copilot and GitHub Copilot, Razer launched its own Copilot: Razer AI Game Copilot. So what are all these AIs, and how will they affect gaming and game development?

Razer WYVRN

Unveiled last week, WYVRN is designed to empower game creators and redefine the way we build, play, and experience games. WYVRN includes a suite of products, including Razer AI Game Copilot, Razer Sensa HD Haptics, Razer Chroma integration, and THX Spatial Audio+ Game Plug-in.

The new Razer Sensa HD Haptics can provide better immersive gameplay through products like the Razer Freyja and Razer Kraken V4 Pro.

There’s also the next generation of Razer Chroma RGB lighting launched at CES this year, delivering even more immersion with 3D reactive lighting effects. Finally, the new THX Spatial Audio+ Game Plug-in enables 7.1.4 sounds with more lifelike 3D soundscapes. This makes games more immersive and gives players better awareness.

Razer has really outdone itself with this latest release and I believe Razer AI Game Copilot is a real gamechanger. Razer AI Game Copilot is designed for both developers and gamers. Let’s look at how it can help produce games faster, as well as give gamers insight into how they play games.

Razer AI Game Copilot for developers

On the development side, Razer AI Game Copilot can help game developers automatically build their games for integration with Razer Sensa HD, Razer Chroma lighting effects, and THX® Spatial Audio+. Essentially this means game developers can streamline their development process, allowing them to build products that will automatically be capable of connecting with Razer Chroma lights and have immersive sound.

More excitingly, Razer AI Game Copilot can help game developers reduce the time to market. Testing is a big part of game developer and Razer is here to help developers with their quality assurance (QA) testing.

The Razer AI QA Copilot can plug into existing testing workflows, boosting bug detection efficiency and allowing developers to focus on building the product rather than finding and fixing bugs. This Copilot can also help with crashes and performance issues. This will help developers cut costs and release their products out to the public faster.

Razer AI Game Copilot for gamers

Don’t worry, the gamers haven’t been forgotten either. As part of WYVRN, there’s a Razer AI Game Copilot. This can help gamers analyse their games in real time, giving them insights as they play. These insights come from gameplay data from the top esports team and athletes. Now, you can be a better gamer even if you don’t have access to one-on-one coaching. Razer AI Game Copilot can be your coach.

The Razer AI Game Copilot can offer suggestions around hardware optimisation and provide game-specific strategies. The Copilot also supports for multiple languages, and offers choices for how you interact with your AI Copilot, such as different voice options.

When can I start using these things?

Razer WYVRN’s SDK is natively integrated into Unreal Engine 5.5 and is available now. This means all Unreal Engine developers can enable WYVRN technologies directly from their Unreal Editor. You can also download WYVRN directly from the website.

You can also read more about Razer AI Game Copilot and sign up for the beta on the Razer website as a player. If you’re a game developer and want to check out the latest on Razer AI Game Copilot for developers, check out the WYVRN website.