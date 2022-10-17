RazerCon 2022 • all the announcements

Razer unveiled a suite of new products during RazerCon 2022 yesterday. Headsets, streamer gear, and even a console were the highlights during the live stream. RazerCon received more 1.5 million concurrent viewers as CEO Min-Liang Tan hosted the show. In line with their new “green” values, RazerCon 2022 was powered by green energy. Here are all the announcements from this year’s carbon-neutral RazerCon.

Kitty headsets for more than just cat fans

The Razer Kitty ears have been an icon since they launched around 2018. It’s not just streamers and influencers rocking these ears, or even only women. Men have been spotted sporting the kitty ears and offices have played host to the kitties. Now, for the first time, Razer is giving fans even more choices.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro was announced at RazerCon. Like the Kitty Kraken, the V2 Pro is a wired headset, but it doesn’t just come with kitty ears. Buyers now have the choice to choose between kitty, bear, and bunny ears. The best part is you won’t need to choose when you buy the headset. These new Kitty Krakens come with all three ears which can be switched out as desired.

Razer Kitty Kraken V2 Pro (Image: Supplied)

Play as a kitty one day and get in touch with your inner bear the next. The headphones also have some neat upgrades with surround sound and more. They’ll be coming to Australia next year, starting at $383.95 AUD.

More headphones

If you thought Razer would stop at simply updating kitty ears, you’re wrong. Razer has some new headphones hitting the market. These include upgrades on your favourite Razer gear and will be available in Australia next year:

Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed – $379.95 AUD

Razer Kaira HyperSpeed – $249.95 AUD

Razer Kaira X – $115.95 AUD

Razer Hammerhead HyperSeed – available for both PlayStation and Xbox at $285.95 AUD each

Razer Edge – the new handheld gaming console

Lots of brands have tried to tap into the portable gaming market and Razer is one that seems to stick. Razer’s phone-compatible controllers and headphones are geared towards gaming on the go. Now fans can get their hands on a Razer branded console. It’s the world’s first dedicated 5G gaming console with thousands of games. It will be compatible with Android games, Epic Games, cloud gaming services, and more. It’s set to be one of the most diverse gaming devices ever.

Razer Edge would be the most popular handheld console due to its suite of available games (Image: Supplied)

With a 6.8″ AMOLED display, it sounds like the perfect size for travelling gamers. It’s said to be lightning-quick and features a 144hz refresh rate. We certainly can’t wait to get our hands on this device! Razer Edge will be available next year for $399.99 USD. We’re not sure when it will be available outside America.

Lambo style – Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Gamers would love Forza won’t go past this latest announcement from RazerCon. The Razer Enki chair now receives beautiful iconic, Lamborghini colours. Styled like the sportscar, the Razer Enki Pro Lambo edition comes with orange highlights, cushioned backrests, a magnetic head cushion, and the slick Lamborghini shield logo on the back of the chair. Gamers can grab this chair starting at $1,299 USD. Pre-orders open in December 2022. We’re sure this chair will sell out quick, so make sure you get in right away. There’s no word on if and when this will be available outside America.

Sleek Lambo colours in a chair (Image: Supplied)

Streamers go blue

Have you ever tried to use a green screen and wear green clothing? It doesn’t work. If you have a lot of green, or you’re a huge Razer fan, you might have discovered you can’t wear green clothes when using a green screen. Razer has fixed this by providing streamers with a blue screen. It’s a 94″ adjustable backdrop which can collapse for easy storage. It will be sold in Australia next year starting at $254.95 AUD.

Get more pink

The Razer Quartz pink line has been hugely popular. Loved by gamers of all styles and genders, Razer announced the expansion of their Quartz lineup. On top of this, fans can also buy more products in the Mercury editions, as well as “White”. Yes, it sounds a little complicated with both White and Mercury. Fans always saw Mercury as “white”, however, the Mercury editions have a more shiny ‘metallic’ finish compared to the stark white on the new White editions.

Gamers can now purchase the Razer Barracuda wireless, Razer Huntsman keyboard, and more peripherals in Quartz, Mercury, and White colourways. To see all Quartz products check out the Razer website. You can also find a list of all the Mercury and White gear.

Your favourite gear is now available in more colours (Image: Supplied)

Choose your own colours

So Razer has a bunch of cool colours to choose from, but what if you want to get artistic and create your own? RazerCon 2022 showed the world, Razer Axon. It takes the power of Razer Chroma RGB and brings your gaming room to life. It’s a collection of high-quality wallpapers, both animated and static. The artwork comes from Razer and users can add their own. Using this technology, Razer Axon will synchronise lights across all your devices and display wallpapers that react in real-time with those lights and devices. It’s a whole new world of gaming immersion. Razer Axon is available in beta and can be downloaded from the Razer website free of charge.

Razer wearable

Continuing the Razer × Panerai collaboration, RazerCon unveiled the new Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition. This luxury, limited edition watch is inspired by sustainability. Only 500 pieces will be made available to purchase through Panerai boutique stores and online.

The Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition (Image: Supplied)

That’s all from RazerCon 2022. We’re hoping to have some more in-depth reviews on some of the above products soon. What do you want to see most? Let us know and we’ll do our best.

If you missed the event, you can re-watch it below.