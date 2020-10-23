Razer announces new RGB accessories for the PC

Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced an addressable RGB controller plus new Razer Chroma RGB equipped accessories to upgrade every gamer’s desktop setup.

The new collection of Razer Chroma accessories was designed to provide PC gamers with a more convenient and immersive gaming experience.

The new Chroma accessories are compatible with Razer Synapse 3 and can be customised to match an endless number of colour combinations as well as integration with games and home accessories. The collection consists of the following:

Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller:

The new ARGB controller aims to solve the problem of syncing multiple ARGB PC components with Chroma-enabled peripherals and home devices from varying manufacturers by bringing them under the Razer Synapse 3 umbrella without the need for additional RGB management software.

The controller is fitted with SSD mounting points for convenient integration into any build and features six ARGB headers for builders to plug in their ARGB fans, light strips, and more. It addresses each individual LED within ARGB components, allowing users to fully customise connected devices via Chroma Studio in Razer Synapse 3.

Beyond being easier to control, non-Razer components from partners such as Enermax, Phanteks, SilverStone Technology, Teamgroup, LianLi, and ThermalTake connected to the controller gain access to the Razer Synapse portfolio of game integration, home device integration, and peripheral integration.

Razer Base Station V2 Chroma

The new headset stand has been redesigned to be less intrusive, sturdier, and more versatile. The stand sports a slimmed down single prong design constructed of aluminum and fitted with a non-slip base lined with Razer Chroma RGB.

The Base Station V2 Chroma wastes no space, packing the bottom with an arrangement of ports including two USB 3.1 ports and a 3.5mm combo port with a built-in DAC enabling 7.1 surround sound. It will be available in black, quartz, and mercury colour options.

Razer Charging Pad Chroma

Fast, colourful, and grippy, the new Razer Charging Pad Chroma supports up to 10 watts of power for quick charging phones, earbuds, and more with Razer Chroma RGB lighting lining the outside, and a soft-touch rubber surface to prevent scratches and slips.

Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma

The new mouse bungee takes mouse cable management to the next level, crafted with an aluminum body, an anti-slip base, and Razer Chroma RGB, mouse swipes are now as smooth as they are colourful.

Razer Mouse Dock Chroma

Designed specifically for the latest wireless mice from Razer, the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma features a magnetic holster design to quickly attach and detach mice from the dock, an anti-slip base to ensure stability, and Razer Chroma RGB with charge status lighting effects so gamers can easily keep track of their battery.

The dock is uniquely compatible with the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, Razer Naga Pro, Razer Basilisk Ultimate, or Razer Viper Ultimate.

Price & Availability

The new Razer products are available now on Razer.com and at RazerStore retail locations as well as select retailers. The prices of each are listed below.