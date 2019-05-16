Razer’s Synapse 3 adds anonymous access

Razer devices use a software application known as Synapse. In the latest update to the software, Razer introduces the option of using an anonymous Guest Account.
Synapse 3 (currently in beta) allows for extensive user customisation of compatible Razer hardware products, allowing you rebind buttons, assign macros, personalise Razer Chroma lighting, as well as Philips Hue lighting. Compatible Razer hardware products include the best selling Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse and the Razer Huntsman Elite mechanical gaming keyboard.
Previously users were forced to sign up for a Razer ID account to use the thing. As evidenced by the popularity of their hardware, more than 60 million Razer ID users exist in the world today.
With the Guest Account feature, users can now choose to log in as a guest for greater privacy control, and still have access to all major app features.
The Guest Account feature also enables login to Synapse 3 without an active internet connection.
Guest Account is also now available for Razer Cortex for PC, an app that offers games recommendations, a game launcher, as well as tools to enhance the performance of your PC.
The software update to enable the Guest Account feature has begun rolling out to users worldwide. It is worth noting that this feature is rolling out in phases and may require two restarts to be visible.
For the latest download of Razer Synapse 3, go here.