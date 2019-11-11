Red Bull Fight or Flight winners heading on all-expenses paid trip to take on the world

The Winners of Red Bull Fight or Flight at Carriageworks, Sydney, Australia on November 2, 2019

PUBG squad Team Immunity, with players hailing from Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney, took out the inaugural Red Bull Fight or Flight Grand Final at Carriageworks earlier this month.

Over 1,000 players competed in Red Bull Fight or Flight, powered by OMEN, across three qualifiers, including a live event at PAX Australia, a national online qualifier and a last chance qualifier at Carriageworks, making it the biggest amateur PUBG esports tournament in Australia to date.

Team Immunity is made up of Vasili ‘vasili’ Varipatis, Nathan ‘Chung1E’ Chung, Nicholas ‘Nick101’ Elliott and Jesse ‘Insight’ Spencer. The managed to beat255 other PUBG teams for the title and scored a prize valued up to $30,000.

The prize also includes an all-expenses paid trip to the PUBG Global Championship Grand Finals in California, later this month (23rd – 24th November), as well as four OMEN 15 gaming laptops and top of the line OMEN peripherals.

“Red Bull Fight or Flight has given hundreds of players the opportunity to play like a pro on stage and the high-octane custom in-game settings have definitely challenged amateur and seasoned gamers alike. We’ve had really positive feedback from players and the wider gaming community about the tournament. It’s been great to work with Red Bull and OMEN to support amateur esports in Australia.” Joshua Inman, Operations Manager at ESL Australia, representing Red Bull Fight or Flight

Here’s a great gallery of photos from the event.

Leader of Team Immunity, Varipatis shared the unique Red Bull Fight or Flight PUBG settings, which makes the blue zone shrink faster and deal more damage, made the game more challenging.

“The Fight or Flight settings were really exciting and definitely moved a lot faster than we are used to. After the first game we were a bit worried as Justice had a really big win, so we had to change our game plan and become a lot more aggressive. In the second game we definitely had a bit of luck with the circle shrink, and in the third game we just pushed it over the line. It’s awesome to win. We can’t wait to go to America to cheer on the other guys from Oceania who are competing in the event and watch some of our idols play. Maybe we’ll learn a thing or two as well.” Vasili ‘vasili’ Varipatis

Amateurs and fans who want to level up their PUBG game, can check out Kritikalmotion’s PUBG Boot Camp series on the Red Bull Gaming YouTube channel.

You can watch the Red Bull Fight or Flight Grand Final for a limited time on Red Bull Twitch.