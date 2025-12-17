Red Bull turned 2,000 drones into a live Tetris game for the World Finals

You’ve read a lot about drones on our site, but have you ever heard of using drones to play the world finals of Tetris? That’s exactly what Red Bull pulled off in Dubai over the weekend. This is possibly one of the wildest crossovers of retro gaming and bleeding-edge tech we’ve seen yet. Here’s what went down in Dubai for the Red Bull Tetris World Final.

Tetris, but make it the sky

For the inaugural Red Bull Tetris World Final, the iconic Dubai Frame was transformed into something never done before: the world’s first official, live, playable Tetris game in the sky. Not projected. Not pre-rendered. Fully playable. In real time. Using more than 2,000 drones.

Instead of staring at a screen, players were stacking blocks across a massive 150m by 93m Tetrimino grid formed by synchronised drones. It turned the Dubai night sky into a glowing, interactive game board. The drone system, built by Lumasky, didn’t just look impressive. Although I didn’t have the chance to see it in person, the videos and photos shared on social media looked incredible. The drone system responded instantly to player inputs, accurately rendering every rotation, drop, line clear, and clutch T-Spin.

This wasn’t a flashy light show pretending to be a game. This was Tetris, at esports speed, floating several stories above the ground. Trust Red Bull to pull off something like this.

Sixty countries. One sky-high final

The event brought together 60 national champions from around the world, who battled through two days of seeding rounds and head-to-head duels. Earlier in the year, we even saw competitors stacking up points at the PAX Aus Red Bull booth, trying to claim a place in Dubai. During the offline finals, to keep things spicy, Red Bull’s custom Tetris ruleset added modern twists like gravity shifts, speed boosts, and the elusive Golden Tetrimino, pushing players to constantly adapt instead of relying on muscle memory alone.

By the time the final rolled around, it came down to two competitors:

Fehmi Atalar from Türkiye

Leo Solorzano from Peru

And then things got really tense. The grand final was a winner-takes-all, best-of-one match played directly inside the illuminated Dubai Frame. Solorzano went first after losing the off-stage match to decide who would face the frame first. Solorzano opened strong with confident stacking and smart T-Spin usage, closing out his five-minute run with 57,164 points.

Then it was Atalar’s turn. Knowing exactly what score he had to beat, Atalar played it cool, at least at first. But once he found his rhythm, it was over. He surged past Solorzano’s score well before the clock ran out and kept climbing. When the final Tetrimino locked into place, the scoreboard told the story:

168,566 points.

Just like that, Fehmi Atalar became the first-ever Red Bull Tetris World Final Champion, and officially the person who conquered Tetris… in the sky.

Fehmi Atalar of Turkey celebrates at the Red Bull Tetris World Final in Dubai, UAE on December 13, 2025. (Image: Supplied – Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool)

Not just a game, a full-blown spectacle

If you didn’t think drone-powered Tetris was enough, the offline final was graced with a live performance from El Waili and the Firdaus Orchestra. They blended electronic sounds with orchestral arrangements of the iconic Tetris theme, creating an air of nostalgia which I’m sure fans would have loved. The music became a reminder of a game that started life in the 1980s, and how something “so old” can still feel fresh, dramatic, and genuinely futuristic.

What does esports look like when you take the competition from screen to skies?

Why this matters, beyond looking incredibly cool

This event wasn’t just about setting records, although those were done too. The Red Bull Tetris World Final showed how classic games can be reimagined when you stop thinking in screens and start thinking in spaces.

By combining esports, architectural landmarks, and responsive drone technology, Red Bull turned a familiar puzzle game into a shared, open-air experience that spectators could feel, not just watch. It’s a glimpse at what the future of live competitive gaming and large-scale interactive entertainment could look like.

And yes, these finals prove that after all these years, Tetris still absolutely rules. If this is what competitive puzzle gaming looks like when it leaves the screen, we’re very ready for whatever comes next. Red Bull, I’m excited to see what you come up with next.