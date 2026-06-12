Reddit is getting a lot more visual: Video replies are here for your comments

If you spend any time on Reddit, you know just how text-heavy the service is. Over the years, there have been some visual refreshes that brought a more inviting UI, but in 2026, users now expect the ability to contribute videos, led by vertical video platforms, and even X recently released a video reaction/reply feature.

The platform has officially launched a new feature that lets users post videos directly within comment threads. It is a significant shift for a community that prides itself on the written word, but one that could bring a whole new level of personality to the discussion.

How it works on the ground

You won’t have to hunt for this feature. In eligible communities where moderators have enabled it, you’ll start seeing a video icon appearing right alongside the existing image and GIF buttons in the comment box.

Users can record a video reply directly within the app or upload an existing file from their camera roll. Once posted, these videos play inline on desktop and appear in the standard video player on mobile devices.

Each comment can feature one video, plus some text if you want to provide context. Reddit has also been clear about the rules of the road. Videos do not autoplay, which is a massive win for those of us who like to browse in public spaces without worrying about audio blaring out of our phone speakers.

Most importantly, there is a safety layer. Every video comment will be processed through Reddit’s existing safety systems before it ever hits the public feed. It is a necessary move to ensure that this doesn’t become a haven for the kind of content that gives moderators nightmares.

Why Reddit is making the shift

We are seeing a trend across the board where social platforms are trying to force engagement to be as visual as possible. Whether it is TikTok or X, video is more engaging and leads to more time on the platform, so the written word is starting to take a backseat to the short-form video.

Reddit is clearly feeling the pressure to keep its users immersed. The goal is to move beyond the static nature of text and allow users to demonstrate, show, and express themselves in a way that words simply cannot capture.

“We are continually evolving Reddit to deliver a more immersive and authentic human experience, and the introduction of video in comments for users is a step forward in this ongoing effort.



This new feature empowers our users to choose exactly how they want to engage – bringing more creativity directly into conversations and enriching the communities they love.” Maria Angelidou-Smith, Chief Product Officer, Reddit.

It’s an interesting play. Reddit has always been about sharing expertise. If someone asks for help with a recipe hack or needs a demonstration of a specific skill, text descriptions and even static photos can fall short. A quick, 30-second video clip is often worth a thousand words of explanation.

What this means for our community

Think about the subreddits you visit frequently. There are plenty of communities that will thrive with this and if you are part of a sports subreddit, sharing a clip of fancy footwork in response to a thread about a match makes total sense.

If you are a makeup enthusiast, showing off a technique is inherently visual. Even for the AMAs, where reality stars and experts take the stage, being able to respond with video could make those sessions feel significantly more personal.

However, there is a balance to be struck. The charm of Reddit has always been the ability to skim through text and digest arguments quickly. If every comment section turns into a chaotic wall of video thumbnails, that skimmability might suffer.

Reddit seems aware of this. By restricting the feature to SFW and public communities for now, and keeping the moderation tools front and centre, they are trying to preserve the quality of the discourse while embracing the trend of video.

The technical challenge of video

Adding video at this scale is no small feat for any engineering team, let alone one managing one of the largest information networks on the planet. Dealing with file hosting, bandwidth, and the sheer volume of content is a massive undertaking.

The fact that they are opting for inline playback on desktop and mobile integration shows that this isn’t just an afterthought. It is a core part of the new look and feel of the platform.

We have seen Reddit go through several design iterations to make the experience faster and more conversation-focused. This feels like the natural next step in that evolution. It is about removing the friction between an idea and its expression.

A recipe for chaos or success?

There is always a risk that a new feature on Reddit will be met with scepticism. The user base is notorious for being protective of the “old way” of doing things. When GIFs were introduced, there were plenty of grumblings about clutter.

But look at how those features have settled in. They are now an integral part of how people communicate on the platform. Video replies are likely to follow the same trajectory. People will inevitably test the boundaries of what is allowed in these video replies. But as long as the moderation tools hold up, this should be a net positive.

It changes the stakes of a comment. It forces a bit more effort. A video reply is harder to craft than a quick, low-effort text post. That slight increase in effort might just result in higher-quality community interactions.

The broader landscape of digital connection

We are living in an attention economy. Brands and individuals are all competing for the same few seconds of scrolling time. Making an impression with just a paragraph of text is difficult.

By giving users the tools to be creative, Reddit is acknowledging that the future of community engagement is multi-modal. We want to read, we want to watch, and we want to participate.

It will be fascinating to see how the Australian community takes to this. We are heavy users of the platform, and we generally embrace tech features fairly quickly. Whether it’s sharing a clip of the latest Aussie tech news or just having a laugh in a local subreddit, the potential for creative expression is huge.

The key will be how moderators handle the influx. They are the backbone of the platform, and they have the final say on whether this feature stays or goes in their respective communities.

What you should do next

If you are a Reddit power user, you should check your favourite subreddits to see if the moderators have toggled the feature on. If they haven’t, don’t be surprised if you see a poll pop up asking for the community’s opinion on whether to allow it.

Start thinking about how you might use it. If you’re a creator, think about how you can respond to threads with short, punchy, and helpful video clips rather than just typing out a long response.

It is a brave new world for Reddit. Whether this adds a layer of depth to the platform or just adds more noise remains to be seen, but you have to applaud the platform for continuing to innovate in a space that many thought was “solved” years ago.

For now, keep an eye out for that video icon. It might just be the most significant change to the way we have conversations on the platform this year.

To check it out, head to Reddit.com