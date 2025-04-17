Reddit’s AI-Powered ‘Answers’ is now available in Australia

Reddit has officially brought its AI-powered ‘Answers’ feature to Australia, offering a new way to tap into the collective community. This tool aims to give you quick summaries of conversations happening across the platform.

Instead of digging through endless threads, you can now ask Reddit Answers a question directly. It uses AI to scan relevant discussions and presents curated summaries, saving you scrolling time.

Think of it as a supercharged search that understands natural language, pulling insights from real user posts and comments. It even provides links back to the original threads and communities if you want to dive deeper.

The goal is to make finding information, opinions, and recommendations on Reddit much faster. You get the human perspective, summarised efficiently by AI – recently bolstered by Google’s Gemini models.

Reddit Answers is rolling out now for Australian users, currently available in beta on the web (reddit.com) and the official iOS app. Unfortunately there’s no word yet on when Android users Down Under will get access.

Here’s a breakdown of the key features:

AI-Powered Interface

Redditors can ask questions and receive answers using a new conversational interface driven by AI.

Curated Summaries

After asking a question, the tool presents curated summaries of relevant discussions from across Reddit.

Direct Links

These summaries include direct links to the original posts and related communities for deeper dives.

Inline Snippets & Follow-ups

Users can read relevant snippets directly and explore further using suggested or custom follow-up questions.

As a new feature integrated into the platform, Reddit Answers is available free of charge for users.

For more information, head to https://redditinc.com/blog/introducing-reddit-answers