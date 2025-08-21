Relive the golden age of gaming with LASER’s new all-in-one retro projector

Aussie electronics company LASER is winding back the clock, launching its new Retro Gaming Projector for those craving a hit of arcade nostalgia. This portable, all-in-one entertainment hub comes pre-loaded with over 80 officially licensed classic games and is designed to bring big-screen retro adventures into your home.

Beyond its built-in library, the projector also features ROM emulator support for iconic consoles like the NES, SNES, Mega Drive, and N64. This allows you to relive the magic of old-school gaming just about anywhere you can find a spare wall.

“We’re thrilled to launch a product that brings the joy of retro gaming to Aussie homes, with over 80 licensed games ready to play straight out of the box. Just in time for Father’s Day, this is the perfect gift for anyone looking to relive their arcade days or introduce loved ones to the classics.” Chris Lau, Managing Director at LASER.

The native gaming resolution is also from a time gone by, with a max of 1280×720 pixels (720p HD). It can also accept and downscale a 1920×1080 (Full HD) input, making it compatible with more modern devices.

Features

The LASER Retro Gaming Projector is designed for instant fun, shipping with two wireless controllers, a remote, and a massive 120-inch cloth screen. With built-in speakers, you just need to plug in the power to turn your space into a big-screen gaming arcade.

Connectivity is handled by HDMI and USB ports, letting you hook up external devices like a Nintendo Switch, laptop, or even a DVD player. You can also connect external speakers via these ports to beef up your audio experience. Because the projector is powered by Android OS, it doubles as a complete entertainment system, giving you access to the Google Play Store to download more games or streaming apps.

Here’s a breakdown of the key features.

80 retro games officially licensed and already built-in

Jump in and play instantly with a curated library of arcade hits, platformers, fighters and more.

Built-in emulators + ROM support

Play across generations with built-in emulators for NES, SNES, Mega Drive, SEGA Genesis, N64, Gameboy, GBA, Atari, SNK and more. You can also download games of your choice from the Google Play Store and the Internet to create your custom game library!

Two wireless controllers included

Seamless, cable-free gameplay for solo runs, co-op or versus mode.

120” projection with bold visuals

Enjoy immersive, big-screen gameplay anywhere you set it up, including auto keystone function.

Powered by Android OS

Access streaming apps, mobile games and more for complete entertainment.

HDMI & USB compatibility

Connect effortlessly to your favourite external content or speakers.

Portable plug-and-play design

Take it to a friend’s place, set it up in the lounge or turn any night into a retro game night.

The Included Game Library

The projector comes packed with a huge library of titles ready to play straight out of the box, covering a wide range of genres.

Racing fans can hit the digital asphalt with a great selection of titles. Obvious standouts include the classics Street Racer, World Rally, and the Top Racer series, while Snowboard Championship, Smashing Drive and Eliminator Boat Duel offer different kinds of high-speed thrills.

The collection also covers a wide range of sports, from traditional games like World Trophy Soccer to more unique challenges. You can hit the links in Zany Golf, dominate the court in World Beach Volley, or even try your hand at Punch King and Best of Best Karate.

There’s a huge lineup of action platformers for those who love to run and jump. You’ll find cult classics like Glover and Soccer Kid, alongside adventures such as Viking Child, Super Hunchback, First Samurai, and the infamous Super 3D Noah’s Ark.

For more direct combat, the library includes shooters such as Zero Tolerance, Alligator Hunt and the Iridion series. Rounding out the collection is a selection of role-playing games like Brave Battle Saga and Legend of Wukong, plus puzzle titles like Super Bubble Pop to test your wits.

Price and Availability

The LASER Retro Gaming Projector is available in Australia now for a recommended retail price of A$299. You can pick it up from Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi Marketplace, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Retravision.

Overall

LASER has bundled together a compelling package for anyone looking to dive into retro gaming without the hassle of sourcing original hardware. By including two controllers, a 120-inch screen, and a massive list of licensed games, it’s a complete arcade-in-a-box that’s ready for game night.

Its versatility as an Android-powered smart projector for streaming movies and other content adds significant value, making it a true all-in-one entertainment hub. Potential buyers should note that while ROM support is a fantastic feature, compatibility isn’t guaranteed for every title, but with 80 games built-in, there’s plenty to play from the moment you plug it in.