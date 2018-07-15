Reminder: It’s Amazon Prime Day tomorrow.

In Australia, we’re just hours away from Amazon Prime Day. After entering Australia late last year, this will be the first time Australian customers are truly able to take advantage of the sales. While most Aussie journos (myself included) often complain about the 2 and 3am rises to cover international events, this time, the timezones work for us, with Australia being one of the first countries in the world to get into the discounts on Amazon Prime Day.

To be part of the action, you need to be an Amazon Prime Member. If you’re not already a Prime subscriber, you should consider it. You can try Prime free for 30 days, after which you’ll pay A$4.99 per month or A$59.00 per year. This membership unlocks free 2-day delivery on thousands of eligible items, as well as free standard international delivery on orders over A$49.00. If you need things fast, you’ll get A$2 off the priority delivery and if you live in the city, you may even get your goods as fast as 1 business day.

It’s other benefits like Amazon Prime Video and Twitch Prime that may be the icing on the cake for you, whatever the case, you need to be a Prime member tomorrow to access the deals. To give you an idea of the scale of how big Prime Day is for Amazon, last year in the US, they outsold Black Friday, what is largely considered the biggest online trading day.

Prime Day starts tomorrow and you’ll definitely want to be fast as it is dependent on stock levels and expect plenty to sell out fast. Technically the ‘day’ runs for 36 hours and you can expect big discounts on Amazon’s own product lineup, particularly the very popular voice Assistant Echo, but the biggest question is how well they’ve done at getting Aussie retailers who use the Amazon platform to get on-board.

If you pickup some great deals, be sure to share them in the comments. Best of luck at midnight, your F5 key will need it.

To get the deals, head to https://www.amazon.com.au/primeday