REVIEW: Acer Predator Orion 7000 (RTX 5090) – A powerhouse that’ll make you think twice about pre-built High-End Gaming

As a young fan of technology I learned about the components that made up a PC and once you understand that, you dream about assembling the best colleciton of high-end parts to build the ultimate gaming machine.

Reality often sets in and you make compromises to fit your budget. Building your own system is certainly rewarding, like building your own home compared to buying, you get to make all the decisions and for many, that’s very appealing.

If you’ve ever faced reliability issues, it starts to get old fast and it certainly makes you appreciate the simplicity of a pre-built system, even if that comes with a slightly higher price tag.

Having lived my my custom-built system for a couple of years, I’ve had another PC join my office setup recently, the pre-built Acer Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-660). The case is dark and serious, as are the internal components, like picking top-shelf liquor from the cabinet, the best is sometimes worth the price tag.

The spec sheet is seriously impressive – an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 64GB RAM and the big trump card, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 5090 GPU.

This combination of hardware makes Acer’s Predator Orion 7000 a serious battlestation on paper, but having used it for a couple of weeks as my daily driver, it’s time to break it down in a full techAU review.

Design

The Predator Orion 7000 sheds the jet-engine roar of its predecessors, embracing a sleeker, more refined aesthetic that’s equal parts aggressive and understated. The chassis, crafted from a mix of tempered glass and 65% post-consumer recycled plastic, offers a premium feel without the environmental guilt.

My setup is positioned in a way that lets me take the occasional glance tot he right and see the components through the tinted glass panel, a taste of where the performance comes from. The CPU is chilled by a front-mounted all-in-one liquid cooler. The design treatment on this is interesting, with the top fan located behind a facia panel that houses the Predator branding and logo, while the bottom two fans have their RBG glow unobstructed. The fan housing sits proud of the main case allowing for airflow to be drawn in, pulled over the components and exhausted out the top and rear.

When it comes to RGB, these are available to configure throught the pre-installed PredatorSense app. In my experience the tinted glass on the front and sides helps avoid the lighting drawing your eye while you focus on the content on the screen ahead of you.

Of course there’s a massive number of I/O ports on the rear, but a great combination of USB-A and USB-C on top to enable your common accessories to be charged, or peripherals connected. I often found myself using these ports to charge phones, GoPros, or connect USB microphones, webcams etc and the convenience is excellent. Being located on top of the case also works well if you position the PC on the floor, while other cases have front/low-mounted I/O making it far more difficult to reach.

Acer engineers have clearly paid a lot of attention to the design of this machine, paticualrly in relation to the noice. The streamlined liquid-cooled setup makes it seriously quiet. Even as you throw the most demanding task the system ramps fan speed, but it’s never impactful to your gaming or editing experience.

One aspect that’s worth considering is the weight. There is a a LOT of hardware inside this case and combined with the robust case, the whole thing tips the scales 25kg. Most PCs don’t move around too much, but this may be something to consider if you had plans to move it around semi-regularly (i.e. between home and the office, or old-school LAN parties with friends).

Performance

Sure the design is important, but the reason you will buy this machine is for it’s performance.

From the second I turned this on, I noticed immediately how fast it got to the Windows login screen. From there, the performance never stopped impressing me. This, is how computers are meant to be, you ask it to do something, run a game, launch an application, open the start menu, launch windows explorer and it all happens instantly.

This is how you hope using all computers feels, lightning fast and that makes using it all the more enjoble, like it’s waiting for you, rather than the other way around. Having used many machines over the years, it’s often a challenge to keep your hardware ahead of the software demands and in this configuration the hardware is absolutely ahead of the game.

The processor may be used less than it once was, with the GPU taking on more of the duties, but that doesn’t mean having one of the best CPUs on the market isn’t important. The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K (24 cores, up to 5.7GHz) paired with 64GB RAM allows you to rapidly launch a ridiculous amount of applications one after the other and they just keep launching.

I’m someone who turns off their PC when it’s not being used, so launching back into Windows, I often have a core set of applications I run, which changes each time based on the use case – Blogging, Video Editing, Gaming etc.

Now for perhaps the biggest asset, the rockstar of the setup, the very desirable Nvidia RTX 5090 with 32GB GDDR7, as hoped, delivers jaw-dropping results.

This is F125 running at up to 152 fps while on Ultra (max setting) with a 5120×1440 resolution. This is the kind of experience you get with a NVIDIA RTX 5090. pic.twitter.com/YWk4S7pzwI — techAU (@techAU) September 23, 2025

I loved throwing open any game I could think of in my Steam library and maxing all settings and having them all play buttery smooth. Unlike most, I run a 49″ Ultrawide monitor, which means I’m pushing 5120×1440 pixels and the card does that without a problem, with room to spare.

Cyberpunk 2077, F125, Japanese Drift Masters, Call of Duty, and even the new Skate, all look phenomenal, and enabling the gorgeous ray tracing makes lighting, reflections just look so intensely real, it’s a really enjoyable experience.

The system is rock solid, so there’s no weird crashes, pausing or random reboots and while that should be the case with all Windows PCs, its certainly not the reality.

I also pushed the system with productivity tasks. During my time reviewing Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) I created tens of gigabytes of video from the DJI 360 and GoPro her cameras, and more recently are also creating more as part of my DJI Mini 5 Pro review. Content creators will know the challenge of dealing with high quality video, 4,5 and even 8K quality. Editing this on a 2-3 year-old system is possible, but just takes so much longer. This system ate up the challenge like it was nothing.

Hitting export on a video typically means its time to grab a coffee, dinner, a walk around the block and then come back to see if it’s done. Thankfully the speed of this machine means I often seen an export timer measured in minutes, not hours, meaning you can wait for it to finish, review and iterate if there’s issues. This accelerates your video development and making workflows faster, ultimately means you’ll produce more in any given period of time. If you make money from your content, reduced time will help justify the expenditure, making it more of an investment, rather than an expense.

The PC also comes with a keyboard and mouse and I have to say, I’m really impressed with both of these. Typically when you buy a new system, the included peripherals are cheap and nasty and you find yourself immediately looking for replacements. The keyboard is a great combination of the mechanical feel, without the clunky noise. This is probably my second favourite style of keyboard, second only to a chicklet style, low-profile keyboard. If you’re playing games or driving productivity software, then this keyboard/mouse combo is great, if you’re typing for a living, then you may still consider something different.

The mouse is very comfortable, ergonomically shaped for a right hander (sorry lefties). The mouse also features addressable RGB lighting, DPI adjustments, configurable buttons above your thumb (forward/back) and a very responsive scroll wheel. While the wheel doesn’t free-spin, it is quiet to use, which I appreciate.

Overall the design of the system is consistent with its black theme, with touches of personalised lighting. Most of us will pair it with a black monitor, to complete your desk. There’s no mistaking this beast, it’s here for one purpose – deliver performance.

Features

This machine offers many features, here’s some highlights.

Predator CycloneX 360 Cooling

This innovative 3-in-1 fan system boosts airflow by 15%, channelling cool air directly over the CPU and motherboard to keep thermals in check, reducing component temps by up to 9°C for sustained performance.

360mm Liquid Cooling Loop

A beefy radiator with a high-efficiency pump at 3400 RPM ensures the Core Ultra 9 stays frosty during marathon sessions, paired with six ARGB case fans for balanced, near-silent operation.

PredatorSense Software

The intuitive app lets you tweak performance modes (Quiet, Balanced, Turbo), overclock components, monitor vitals via a 3D avatar, and sync RGB lighting—perfect for personalising your rig on the fly.

Wi-Fi 7 and Killer Ethernet

Ultra-fast 5Gbps wireless and 2.5G wired connectivity deliver lag-free online battles, with low-latency prioritisation for competitive edge in multiplayer.

AI-Powered Enhancements

NVIDIA’s 5th Gen Tensor Cores enable DLSS 4 for AI-upscaled frames and ray reconstruction, while Acer’s Intelligence Space suite offers tools like AI Drawing Assistant for creators and Gaming Assistant for optimised frame rates.

Upgradeability

Expansion slots allow for up to 128GB DDR5-7200 RAM, and additional hard drives, including the quick access USB-C NVMW drive bay at the top of the case. The case does feature fixed screws for extra security, but if you remove them, you can then leverage a quick release, for the transparent side panel for easy-access.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Orion 7000 is impressive, it’s not flawless.

The biggest head scratcher is the fact this ships with Windows 11 Home. For a system of this capability and price tag, it should definitely come with Windows 11 Pro. There is an option at checkout to option it with Win 11 Pro, but I can guarentee, the number of people who buys this system and doesn’t want Pro is about zero.

With the hardware inside this machine, Windows 11 Pro would enable you to run Windows Sandbox and virtualise a temporary desktop environment. Perhaps the biggest misses are BitLocker, you can’t encrypt this drive without 3rd party software, that’s wild.

I also noticed the front of the case has a HDMI logo on the front-right corner. This must be some kind of licensing requirement, because it certainly isn’t something to brag about. I don’t even use HDMI, as Display Port offers the resolutions necesary for my ultrawide monitor (5120×1440).

I also found it strange that a system of this price tag, features the standard freeway upsell like AV products you don’t need (Microsoft Defender is fine). These are easy to uninstall, but you really should be getting the Windows 11 Signature experience for these dollars.

Price and Availability

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 with RTX 5090 is available now in Australia, available at retail outlets like Harvey Norman.

Now here’s the part that’ll make you heart skip a beat.. to get the configuration I reviewed, it’ll cost you a premium.. The RRP for this device is $11,999. I don’t for a second expect anyone to pay RRP and right now, there’s a $3,200 discount, bringing the price down to A$7,998.

I started this review with the premise that a pre-built system has lots of merit and the simplicity of unboxing, plugging it in and having it just work, is valuable and something worth paying a little more for.

When you compare this to the pre-built system, we talking a few hundred dollars difference, so the pre-built simplicity comes at a little premium, but honestly not too bad (assuming the discounted price). It is worth remembering that not all users want to, or have the knowledge to build their own systems, so for some, this may be their only option.

Anyone who has tried to buy an RTX 5090 will know that prices are still a premium and as an exercise in comparison, I built out a custom system with similar components and the GPU accounted for more than half the cost.

You will never get an exact 1:1 build as a pre-built system, but this system ticks many of the same boxes. The system I built (you can build your own), cost $7,690 before delivery and your labour time to assemble.

Overall

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 with RTX 5090 is a triumph for elite gamers and creators who crave uncompromising power in a refined package. It has been an absolute joy to use this machine as it works at the speed you can think, which has always been the dream when using PCs.

From hardcore sim racers, to video editors, anyone in between, this system is overkill for casuals, but for those with serious personal or professional use cases, the value is immense.

The price tag is going to be a barrier to entry for some, it’s certainly not cheap, but the upside is, you can buy today and play today. The sytem is also not short on expandability, which helps ensure you’ll be able to recoupe this investment over a number of years and scale the system to meet future needs as well.

The comptuer looks great and the performance is insane, I’d just hope the price of those 5000 series GPUs come down soon, so the cost of entry becomes available to more, because the user experience is phenomenal.