REVIEW: Acer Predator X32 X3 OLED monitor offers excellent performance at a premium price

A large part of having an enjoyable gaming experience is having a great display and Acer’s Predator X32 X3 monitor is vying for space on your desk. The display leverages OLED technology, which as we know, offers some great properties that enhance your gaming experience.

OLED offers stunning black levels, compared to traditional backlit LED panels, while also offering great refresh rates. Acer’s OLED panel in this monitor is good for 4K at 240Hz for ultra-smooth competitive play.

At 31.5″ in size, the display is substantial, consuming much of your field of view, helping with immersion as you play. Targing both casual and hardcore gamers, the display offers all the essentials like a a number of ports, cable management, height and tilt adjustmet, on-screen settings with multiple saved configurations.

Having spent time using it for productivity and gaming over the past couple of weeks, it’s time for the full review.

Design

The Predator X32 X3 boasts a design that is all about business in a black chassis that tones down the over the top aesthetics often seen in other gaming products. There’s no overt the top RGB lighting, or crazy colour schemes here, it’s right down to the main event.. the OLED screen.

The stand is robust, featuring a heavy base for stability and an ergonomic arm that allows for literally one of the largest height adjustments I’ve ever seen, up to 120mm. This means it’ll integrate to more setups easily, if you want it low and angled up, easy done, want it high and angled down, that’s also under control. There’s also a tilt option from -5 to 35 degrees, and swivel of 30 degrees either way.

Of course you can mount this vertically if you wanted to remove it from the stand and use your own bracket, but it lacks a built-in pivot for portrait mode, which might disappoint productivity users.

Compared to previous models like the Predator X32 FP, which used mini-LED technology and had a bulkier frame, the X32 X3 feels more refined with its slim bezels, measuring just 9mm on the top and sides.

The panel is flat and pushes the limits of how far you can stetch a display before it should curve to meet your vision. Having come from a curved display, my eyes definitely needed some time to adapt, but once they did it was fine, just make sure you have the right depth on your desk to place it an appropriate distance away from you.

Compared to rivals, Acer’s offering has a more understated look, blending better into a home office or multi-monitor setup without screaming “gamer.” The build quality is excellent, with metal accents and recyclable packaging adding to its premium feel.

Weighing in at around 7kg, it’s manageable to set up, and the VESA 100×100 mount compatibility allows for arm mounting if the included stand feels too occupying on smaller desks.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Predator X32 X3 shines with its 240Hz refresh rate at native 4K resolution, delivering buttery-smooth gameplay in demanding titles.

If you want the most from it, you’ll likely want to pair it with a high-end GPU like an RTX 4080 or if budget allows, a 5000 series card to ensure you can max the resolution, framerate and raytracing to ultra while also delivery HDR and 240Hz refresh rate.

The OLED panel’s 0.03ms response time eliminates ghosting, and Adaptive-Sync support (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible) ensures tear-free experiences across a wide range of frame rates.

In testing through games like Cyberpunk 2077, F125 it’s a joy to play on, but take it to a fast-paced shooter like Marvel Rivals and you’ll see the most from the increased display speed. Input lag is impressively low and those who are serious about their gaming will find it hard to go back to slower monitors. .

For a long time it was felt that you needed to drop the resolution to 1080 or 1440 to game at the highest performance, but it’s displays like this that show it’s possible at the 4K quality.

When you enable HDR on the display, you’ll get the deep contrasts and vivid highlights that make dark scenes in horror games pop. With an OLED display, it achieves the darkness by actually turning off power to individual pixels, which also helps with reduced power consumption.

Overall, the monitor handles mixed workloads well, from gaming to content creation, though it excels most in high-frame-rate scenarios where its speed advantages are in the highest demand.

Features

This features of this display are:

Quantum Dot OLED panel

Delivers 99% DCI-P3 colour coverage with factory-calibrated accuracy (Delta E <1), ensuring vibrant and true-to-life visuals ideal for both gaming and creative work.

USB-C with 90W Power Delivery

Functions as a KVM switch, enabling easy device swapping and charging laptops simultaneously, enhancing productivity in multi-device setups.

Adaptive-Sync technology

Supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible for smooth, tear-free gameplay across variable frame rates.

Built-in speakers

Dual 5W speakers provide decent audio for casual use, though dedicated headphones or external speakers are recommended for immersive sound.

Gaming aids

Includes crosshairs, frame counters, and timers to assist in competitive scenarios, plus aspect ratio adjustments for ultrawide simulations.

Issues and Opportunities

While there’s a lot to love, not everything is perfect. The following items are suggestions for improvement in future editions of the device.

The OSD is available from a single joystick at the bottom of the display. What I miss from my regular display 3 dedicated buttons that store presets for brightness and contrast settings. I use rely on these regularly to deal with the variance in light across birght and sunny (max brightness), cloudy day (mid-brightness) and night time (low brightness).

The stand, while ergonomic, is quite bulky and takes up significant desk space, potentially clashing with compact setups; a slimmer base or optional smaller stand would be welcome, but you can always roll your own 100×100 VESA monitor mount, it just comes at an additional cost. While it’d add a little to the cost, I’d really like to see the stand offer 90 degrees of rotation for those looking for a dual-screen setup.

Price and Availability

The Predator X32 X3 is available now in Australia, with pricing reflecting its premium OLED status. At the official Acer store, it’s listed for A$1,999 (down from a regular price of A$2,499), and you can purchase it directly here: https://store.acer.com/en-au/acer-predator-x32x3-32-inch-240hz-oled-gaming-monitor.

Alternatively, it’s also available on Ubuy Australia for A$1,709: https://www.u-buy.com.au/product/7HJ4NSILW-acer-predator-x34-gsbmiipphuzx-1900r-curved-34-34-ultrawide-qhd-3440-x-1440-gaming-monitor-nvidia-g-sync-agile-splendor-ips-up-to-180hz.

In the box, you’ll find everything needed to get started, including a HDMI USB-C cable, ensuring seamless connectivity right away.

Overall

In summary, the Predator X32 X3 is absolutely worth buying for gamers seeking a versatile, high-performance OLED monitor that doesn’t break the bank compared to top-tier competitors. It most appeals to enthusiasts who juggle immersive single-player titles with competitive multiplayer, as well as content creators needing accurate colours and USB-C convenience.

At around A$2,000, its pricey for a 32″ monitor, but that premium price is warranted by the rapid response rate and the stunning OLED panel. Given that, it offers strong value for money, If you’re ready to embrace OLED’s infinite contrasts and speed, this monitor provides a future-proof upgrade with few compromises.