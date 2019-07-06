Review: Beats PowerBeats Pro earphones

Unlike Apple’s Airpods, these headphones will never fall out of your ears. The PowerBeats Pro use a design that clips over your ears to hold them in place, even while working out. This clip design isn’t necessarily intuitive and takes a couple of days to get familiar with, before ultimately being a smooth process to move them between your ears and charging case.

I reviewed the all-black design colour which is fairly subtle and works with most outfits, but if you prefer something a little different, Beats do offer a few colour variants. These colours include Ivory (white), Navy (blue) and Moss. The last of these is the most unique, Moss isn’t typically found in gadget colour selections, it’s not green and it’s not brown, it’s somewhere in between, making moss a fairly accurate name for the colour. Personally, I love the black and white over the alternatives.

Once in your ears, these earphones feel great and that’s largely thanks to a design attribute that accommodates multiple tips for a great fitment. While we all have ears, they actually differ substantially in size and therefore fitting an in-ear product comfortably is not a one-size-fits all deal.

The main earphone and control surface wraps down on a 45-degree angle which I actually like as a design element. This allows convenient access to the buttons on the device to control playback.

Something that’s not immediately obvious in the design of the product is that these can be used independently of each other.