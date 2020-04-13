Review: Canon 90D DSLR

The features of a camera is one of the greatest determiners of which DLSR you’ll buy, along with image quality and price. Canon have done a great job of loading the 90D with a great set of features for the price point, making it a seriously compelling camera for those stepping up from casual consumer use, into the professional world of photography.

Frame rate

Taking great photos is definitely part art, part science, and while Canon can’t help you with the artistic side of photography, they can give you the right equipment that makes capturing the right sot easier. The means a lot engineering has gone into producing a camera that’s amazingly capable and diverse in its abilities, to transform to accommodate even the most complex shoot. One of the best tools on offer is the ability for the EOS 90D to fire off frames at an amazing rate of 10FPS.

When you have a fast moving subject, like a sporting event, wildlife, a vehicle or 2 year old, timing the shutter release perfectly is almost impossible due to human limitations. This means the safest bet is to leverage the virtually free storage and just fire at will. Thanks to an autofocus tracking mode, your subject is likely to stay in focus even through the movement.

I have to say, there are few things in life more satisfying than holding down the button on a fast DLSR and the 90D is excellent for that. You do need to be aware that you’re generating about 120MB/s of files, or twice that if you shoot RAW+JPG. The real reason you want that speed is to ensure you capture that magic frame with everyone’s eyes open (not blinking), smiles on their faces and the right parts of the shot in focus, with scenes that can’t be setup, or repeated, you often get 1 shot at capturing it and FPS matters a lot for that.

Optical viewfinder

When you’re taking a handheld photo with a DSLR, using live view for framing shots means you have to awkward hold the camera out in front of you, while the optical viewfinder provides a great way to get your framing set and position the camera comfortable in front of your eye.

If you do have a tripod, then the live view screens works great and can be flipped out to rotate to almost any angle, great for those shots where the camera is above your head (like over a crowd), or low to the ground, say taking a shot of a car from ground level to give perspective.

The great thing about the 90D is that you can switch between the two rapidly and quickly and use the best for each photography situation. I also love the ability to turn off the LCD display completely, to avoid ambient light from getting in your eyes when using the optical viewfinder. It is also appreciated that the optical viewfinder offers the same framing as the rear display, which isn’t necessarily the case on all DSLR, this avoids any unintended cropping.

The optical viewfinder also includes basically every piece of data you’ll need to hit the right shot, including autofocus.

Sturdy build

A professional camera like the 90D needs to be a workhorse. It’ll be with you through many different environments, and will go through countless cycles of being put into a bag, out of a bag, lenses changed, batteries switched out, cables, adapters, modes changed etc. This means the DSLR needs to be robust and reliable and the 90D really does feel sturdy giving you confidence you’re holding a real camera that’s ready when you are.

The most impressive thing about this ruggedness is that it doesn’t weigh much. This isn’t a cheap plastic toy, but its also not a brick, Canon have found a really great balance between confidence-inspiring capability, with a portability that makes it really appealing.

An example the benefit of this portability is a family walk I took on Easter Sunday, down the river, for some exercise, but carrying the camera during the few km walk and back was no struggle at all, even with a decent bit of glass hanging off the front of it.

Battery life

I’ve purchased battery grips for DSLRs before and having 2x the battery capacity, really gave me the confidence to go away for a weekend without a charger. The new LP-E6N has its battery capacity is increased to 1865mAh for even longer performance. While you still may go for the battery grip accessory, it’s not something you’ll need day 1 of owning this camera, I shot a lot over the course of the first week on a single charge, the battery life is seriously impressive out of the box.

Naturally the number of photos or minutes of video depends on a number of factors, but one of the best things you can do is to minimise the shot review duration after pressing the shutter.

Movie mode

Try and find a camera that just does photography, good luck. Almost every camera now needs to do dual roles as a video camera as well. The 90D shoots 4K video at 25fps. I really wish this was 4K60, but understand that Canon has to hold off some of their features for their flagship cameras. If you’re still publishing in HD, you can get smooth slow-motion 120fps. There’s no doubt the 4K footage that comes from this camera, is amazingly sharp, detailed and has great colours. It does however lack the crazy stablisation we’re used to in something like the GoPro Hero 8’s Hypersmooth.

If you have the camera locked down on a tripod and can have the action take place in front of the lens in a controlled environment, you can have some amazing depth of field in your video, with amazing resolution.

Mobile app

The 90D features WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and that is leveraged to connect and control the camera from your phone. In years gone by I had connected DSLRs to my laptop via USB cable. Thankfully that whole process is dramatically simplified and setup is really simple, something that many devices get wrong. After using the Canon Camera Connect app, it feels like you have the same control over the camera, as if you were holding it in your hand.

Of course you can’t switch lenses remotely, but virtually everything else is on the table. This opens up big opportunities, like being out of an environment while capturing it. This can help avoid those tricky subjects that respond to another human, regardless how kind and gentle you are as a photography. From photos to video, this remote operation is really nicely executed.

The other aspect of shooting with the app I really enjoy is the ability to capture a photo then share it on social instantly, thanks to the cellular connection in your phone. This has been one of the biggest downsides of a DSLR, that the workflow between taking a photo and sharing it, had a serious friction to it. The mobile app really removes a lot of that friction.