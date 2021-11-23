Review: Canon EOS R5

When you hold the R5 in your hands, it feels very familiar for a Canon user and generally the most important, frequently used features are conveniently positioned, in easy to reach locations.

What is interesting is the sheer volume of buttons on the camera body. While each has their purpose, there really is an abundance of buttons and dials on the top and back of the R5 and that’s before we get to the touchscreen menus.

The design of this camera definitely feels like an attempt to give absolutely everything professionals asked for, and in that quest, Canon has said goodbye to any conversation around simplification.

Despite all of these buttons, it’s actually not as easy as you may think to switch from photo to video mode. This actually requires a press of the mode button (hidden inside the mode ring selector), then a tap of the Info button. This is a really interesting design decision, given it requires you to take your hand off the shooting to position to use two fingers to switch.

I think in the modern use of a camera, be it a smartphone, point, and shoot, or a more professional camera like this, content creators often require both still and video assets, so switching between the two rapidly would be an advantage. I understand Canon may have wanted to avoid any accidental mode switches, but there has to be a better solution to this challenge than what we have here.

The lens system is familiar and the R5 body will happily accept the vast majority of Canon glass (R5 mount). Switching lenses is fairly easy, although you always want to find a dust-free environment and make the switch as fast as possible.

After using a couple of cameras without a fold-out rear display, I did really appreciate its inclusion on the R5. This makes it great for anyone who wants to use the camera as a webcam using Canon’s EOS Webcam utility. Just grab a tripod, fold the screen out to frame your shot and connect via USB-C cable. The foldable screen has always been a great option for those looking to shoot up high, or down low, with the design allowing for the screen to be angled towards to for better visibility.

The body feels nice and solid in the hand, but at 738grams, not too heavy. The grips offer a good level of security and leave you confident you’re not going to drop it.

Overall the design is complex and familiar, but the easy access to the most common adjustments like exposure, combined with the focus joystick, make for a great photography experience.