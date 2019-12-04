Review: Canon EOS RP, the full-frame mirrorless camera that made me love big cameras again

The specs are fine, but they only tell you so much. Using the camera for the past couple of weeks across a range of environmental conditions, meant I had a great chance to experience the camera (and lens) capabilities. While most times I pulled off the lens cap, it wasn’t time critical, there were times where getting the right shot quickly was important.

Attending Telstra’s 5G launch for Albury Wodonga, I had a small window of time to capture important shots of the 5G device as well as the mayors from both cities posing for photos with the Telstra Regional General Manager. Thankfully having had some time with the camera, along with owning a Canon EOS 650D, I was familiar with the controls enough to capture the photo necessary.

The quality of the photos, depth of field and ability to zoom in to frame shots was unquestionably better than any of today’s smartphones. Sure not everyone attends media events and has this same requirement, but this does highlight, that with the right equipment, you can achieve photos that are much closer to the images you imagined.

Of course if you’re new to this, or you just want to play it safe, you can throw on autofocus. When you have some more time, or you want more control, flicking into manual mode gives you ultimate control. Having people in the foreground and a blurred 5G tower in the background was exactly the shot I was after and the closeup of the 5G speedtest on the phone ticked another must-have shot off the list.

As you’d expect with this quality of glass and image sensor, capaturing photos at night was a complete non-issue and capturing all the complex light that happens when the sun goes down in anything like what the human-eye sees, is the true mark of a great camera. Thankfully the Canon EOS RP excelled, I couldn’t be happier with the photos that it produced, then I checked out videos.

Shooting 4K video is pretty common these days, with the likes of GoPro’s doing it for a couple of generations now. The Canon EOS R can shoot 4K at 24fps. With the right lens and focus, this can look absolutely amazing. You’ll almost certainly need a tripod to keep things steady, but the accuracy at which you can control the focus is not short of stunning.

My biggest take away after using the camera, is that you feel like a professional, in absolute control of the output you create and that can’t be said about capturing the world on with a smartphone. I absolutely appreciated the ability to seemlessly switch between the viewfinder and the 3″ LCD display on the rear.

Sample photos