Review: Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III

The camera is all black, with white labelling which makes for a pretty clean look to the camera. The lens is fixed, unlike a DLSR or mirrorless camera that offers the flexibilty of interchangable lenses.

Design in the point and shoot market, is a lot less about the camera looking attractive and more about the design being functional. In this respect, the camera fits great in the hand, while also having the ability to flip around the display. This not only helps if you’re shooting at an angle, or even flip it up, to use it like a selfie cam.

What’s fun is how the flash pops up. While the mechanism looks a little flimsy, it does solve the issue of having a big bulky flash perminantly protruding from the body.

Most of the common functions are available from the array of buttons on the back of the camera, however one strange design choice was to use the adjusting ring around the lens to control exposure, but not zoom. Obivously this isn’t a DLSR, but anyone who’s used one before, would appreciate that’s a fairly normal method of controling zoom. Of course you can use your the index finger to toggle left and right to control zoom, but I did miss that familiar and frankly more precise zoom method.

Another thing that always confused me was why the shutter button doesn’t double as the video record button. This seem obvious and any chance Canon have to delete a button, they should absolutely take it. With a smartphone, you’re ability to rapidly switch between photo and video mode is as easy as a tap on screeen. On the PowerShot, you have to change modes, then reconfigure your brain to use the video record button.

Despite these mild issues, the reality is that using the camera feels great and it works to capture the world around you, incredibly well. The rear display is massive and takes up the entire rear of the camera save for the controls and a thumbrest.