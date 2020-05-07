Review: Close Comfort Cool Focus, the Aussie-designed portable air conditioner

Close Comfort products are a result of the work done by Professor James Trevelyan. The Australian designed products, were developed with his engineering students at the University of Western Australia to gradually develop and realise his dream of energy-efficient, localised air conditioning technology.

The Cool Focus Portable Air Conditioner, is like a fridge with a fan inside. Most air conditioners are heavy and not something you want to move around. This one however was designed with portability in mind, just plug it in and go. While it’s not exactly light to carry, the wheels underneath and grab handles on the sides, make it fairly easy to move between rooms.

The exterior is a glossy white finish and is the size of a large garbage bin. The sides of the Cool Focus open to reveal a unique upwards-facing airflow, which is redirected then curved 90 degrees to push the airflow sideways. The rear section also opens and acts as an inlet for room-temperature air to enter, refrigerated and then emitted from the front.

I’m not particularly in love with the airflow design, as it seems far more practical to have air venting from the side then upwards and pushed sideways, but it is certainly effective. Close Comfort are promoting that you may like to have this pointed at you and on the hottest days, that may be true for the fastest cool down after walking in from 40 degrees. There’s also an included, optional clear flap that connects to the end of the flap, to further direct airflow upwards.

There’s also a control panel on the rear of the device, which enables you to control the device directly, or alternatively, you can use the included remote control to do it from across the room.