Review: Dell G7 delivers RTX graphics in a laptop for mobile gamers

Performance

Inside the Dell G7 17 body lies an 8th gen Intel Core i7-8750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost). This CPU is paired with 16GB, a single DDR4 2666MHz module with room for more if you need.

The key differentiator between this gaming laptop and most others on the market is the GPU, that’s a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6. What really blew me away is just how capable this laptop is. I play a lot of driving games and with the visual settings set to maximum, I never had an issue and that’s playing on my Samsung QLED super ultrawide, pushing 3840×1080 or connected to my 4K TV.

This level of performance had previously only been available to with desktop-class GPUs, namely the GTX1080 and above. To have the kinds of experiences I did, I had to remind myself this was all being powered by a mobile, one that I can disconnect and move to another room with ease.

When it comes to raw numbers, I ran PC Mark 10 on the G7 and it stacked up, exceptionally well. With an overall score of 5119, it’s well above the 4G gaming PC level of 5005 and well above the minimum spec for VR computing with the Rift or Vive which is 4481. By way of comparison, I’ve listed some of the other devices we’ve reviewed.

Display

The screen on the Dell G7 is a 17.3″ FullHD or 1920 x 1080 resolution running at 144hz. It’s also an IPS display making viewing angles great, but let’s be honest, most of the time you’re right in front of it. The final attribute is brightness, it features 300-nits which means on its brightest, it’s really bright. If you find yourself outside in the sun or have a particularly glary office, then this will matter to you.

The display isn’t a touchscreen which is something I particularly look for from laptops, something that’s almost a checkbox feature these days that doesn’t really add much to the cost. The lack of a touchscreen her may not be a concern to all users, but as someone who has grown to expect it, its absence is really felt. This removes the option to touch dialogue boxes, pinch and zoom or even just simple scrolling through websites or photos.

Windows Hello

With the power button also doubling as a fingerprint reader, this laptop features Windows Hello compatibility. This makes authenticating to Windows easier than ever. While there’s no facial recognition available here, the fingerprint serves as a great option when you’re on and off your machine multiple times during a session. The fingerprint reader is fast and accurate and generally a great inclusion on the device.

Storage

Inside the body also lies a dual-hard drive setup. To keep booting and your applications super fast, there’s a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive and to ensure you have enough space for all your Steam games, and/or data, there’s an additional 1TB 5400 rpm 2.5″ SATA Hard Drive.

Ports & Slots

One of the best parts of buying a new laptop is the ability to leverage the newest connectivity methods. The G7 features 1x Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port which is capable of 40Gbps transfer speeds, or a DisplayPort v1.2 output enabling one 5K or two 4K displays.

In terms of ports, there’s also a HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort, Full-sized Ethernet port, a Lock Slot and that familiar 3.5mm headphone jack.

Cameras

The front-facing webcam is a widescreen HD (720p) camera with a dual array microphone. While this isn’t the best quality camera, it’ll safely get the job done for simple skype calls.

Dimensions

Height: 25mm (0.98″) x Width: 404mm (15.9″) x Depth: 295.8mm (11.6″)