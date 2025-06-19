REVIEW: Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor, A sleek and vibrant second screen for life on the go, just don’t touch it

There comes a point in most people’s lives where you progress from a single display to multiple and once you’ve experienced multiple monitors (or a single ultrawide), it’s incredibly hard to go back. The problem is, when you need to be mobile with a laptop, you end up being compromised in the screen real estate you have available.

Thankfully you can keep up with your multitasking lifestyle using an external monitor that simply connects by a single USB-C cable.

Having recently reviewed Dell’s 14 Plus 2-in-1, a really nice compliment to this device is Dell’s Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor (P1425) which is great for professionals, creatives, and students on the go who want to maximise productivity and portability.

With its slim profile, lightweight design, and simple USB-C connectivity, it promises a seamless plug-and-play experience that can easily slide into your backpack and travel with your laptop.

The portable monitor is great for those who find a single laptop screen restrictive. Whether you’re a graphic designer needing to keep your toolbars separate from your canvas, a coder requiring a dedicated screen for documentation, or a student juggling research papers and online lectures, this portable monitor offers a practical solution.

Its compact 14-inch size and featherlight build mean it can be easily slipped into a backpack alongside your laptop, ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice.

Design

The design of the Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor is an interesting one. On it’s own, it looks like a large iPad, with bezels from a few years ago, but placed next to the Dell Pro 14 Plus laptop and it looks like a perfect compliment.

The P1425 offers a slim profile and is light and ultraportable, with just a single USB-C cable required to connect. I love that you have a choice of connection on both the left and right of the display, allowing you place this on the left of the right side of your laptop display to match your personal preference.

The chassis is constructed from a lightweight yet durable aluminium, giving it a premium feel that complements high-end laptops. When not in use, it folds neatly into a protective sleeve, giving you confidence the screen won’t get damaged during transport.

The stand is a great improvement, offering a sturdy and flexible base that allows for a continuous tilt from 10 to 90 degrees. This versatility means you can easily find the perfect viewing angle in any situation, whether you’re working at a cramped cafe table or giving a presentation.

The monitor also supports a vertical orientation, with a built-in sensor that automatically rotates the display, a thoughtful feature for those working with long documents or coding. Thanks to a couple of strategically placed rubber feet, the display sits confidently in place, even in the 10:16 configuration.

Performance

In use, the Dell P1425 is a solid performer. The 14-inch IPS panel with its 1920 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio provides a surprisingly vibrant and sharp image. Colours are accurate, covering 100% of the sRGB gamut, making it suitable for some light creative work.

The screen is features an anti-glare finish, making it usable in a variety of lighting conditions, including well-lit offices and even some outdoor environments.

The plug-and-play nature of the USB-C connection is a significant advantage. A single cable handles both power and video, decluttering your workspace and making setup a breeze.

One little trick this monitor has is power pass through.. this means you can charge your phone from the opposite side of the stand. If you’re settled in for a good session at Starbucks, then connect your laptop to the power outlet, the USB-C cable from your laptop to this display and then a USB-C cable from the display to your phone. Daisy-chaining like this works great for those with too many devices and not enough ports.

Features

The Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor offers a number of features:

Automatic Portrait Mode

A built-in gyroscope detects when the monitor is in a vertical orientation and automatically rotates the display, perfect for viewing documents, coding, or Browse social media feeds.

Dual USB-C Ports with Power Pass-through

With a USB-C port on each side, you can connect your laptop from either direction. The power pass-through feature allows you to charge your laptop and power the monitor with a single power adapter.

Flexible Tilting Stand

The integrated stand offers a wide range of tilting angles, from 10 to 90 degrees, ensuring you can always find a comfortable viewing position.

Protective Sleeve

The included sleeve not only protects the monitor during transport but also has a dedicated compartment for the USB-C cable, keeping everything organised.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Dell P1425h is an impressive piece of kit, it’s not without its limitations.

A significant omission in today’s interactive world is the absence of a touchscreen, a feature notably present on other 14-inch Dell devices like the Inspiron 14 Plus 2-in-1. This lack of touch functionality can hinder productivity for users accustomed to tablet-like interactions with their displays.

Another notable drawback is the lack of an on-screen display (OSD) menu. While brightness can be adjusted via physical buttons on the base, there are no user-accessible options to fine-tune other critical display settings such as contrast, color temperature, or saturation. This may not be a deal-breaker for general productivity tasks, but it could be a source of frustration for users with more specific image quality requirements, including content creators and photographers.

Finally, I would have loved to see the inclusion of a HDMI port to include the use cases for the monitor. When I’m not travelling, I’d like ot have this as an addiitonal monitor on my desk, sitting below my ultrawide PC monitor. This would increase it’s appeal to a wider range of users and are areas I hope Dell looks to improve upon in future iterations.

Price and Availability

The Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor (P1425h) is available now. It costs A$466.40 (US$369.99) which certainly feels like a premium price tag, a convenience tax if you like, compared to a cheaper, higher resolution 27″ Ultasharp Monitor Dell are known for.

Clearly being able to tuck the monitor into a backpack and travel with ease is a great feature, so you’ll have to assess the value for money based on how often you think you need to be travelling and productive. If you use it daily for your work, or hobbie, then sure, it makes sense, however those casual users every few months will likely settle for a single monitor given the price.

You can find more information or purchase from Dell Australia

https://www.dell.com/en-au/shop/dell-pro-14-plus-portable-monitor-p1425/apd/210-bqnl/monitors-monitor-accessories

Or in the United States – https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-pro-14-plus-portable-monitor-p1425/apd/210-bqjt/monitors-monitor-accessories

Overall

The Dell Portable USB-C Monitor (P1425h) is a well-designed and highly functional accessory for anyone needing to expand their screen real estate on the move. Its lightweight and slim form factor, coupled with its excellent image quality and simple single-cable connectivity, make it a compelling choice for mobile professionals, students, and frequent travellers.

The inclusion of a very functional stand is really apprecaited and adds to the value of the device. The limitations do make the price tag feel higher than an ideal number, but those who need it, will likely look past those.

For those who live and work within the USB-C ecosystem, the Dell P1425h is undoubtedly a worthwhile investment that can significantly enhance productivity and workflow flexibility. It successfully strikes a balance between portability, performance, and practicality, making it a strong contender in the portable monitor market.