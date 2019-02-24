Review: Dirt Rally 2.0

When you load up Dirt Rally 2, you’ll be greeted with a main menu that lets you have at plenty of options, right out of the gate. Naturally in the career mode, you’ll start with the budget models from lower class, lower performant rally categories. As you progress through different events, you ride the very familiar credit system.

These credits can be put towards vehicle upgrades, or even better team members. There is definitely a bit of a grind to this, but if you love the challenge of rally racing, this won’t be too bad. If you need to take a break, head to the Freeplay tab on the homescreen and you can create custom events or even take time trials to see how you compare against the clock. There’s also historic and the FIA World Rallycross Championship to play with, all offering dozens of hours of racing to entertain you and provide better value for money.

When you’re ready to Race again, head back to the MyTeam tab and you’ll choose between Career Rally and Career Rallycross. The game also offers daily and weekly challenges where you’ll compete against the world for the best times in specific vehicle classes on specific courses. Those who’ve played Forza will definitely find these familiar and if you want to know where you’re driving skills are at, then these are a great option.

As you race, you’ll inevitably damage your vehicle and need to repair it, but the game isn’t just about break/fix, it’s also about upgrades. In preparing your vehicle for each stage, you have the chance to purchase Engine upgrades to increase performance, while tuning, clutch and suspension upgrades are also available if you have the credits. It’s always a hard decision when it comes to upgrading your existing car, or saving for a brand new one that comes with better performance from the factory. There’s no perfect answer, other than to watch to see if your results drop off and then consider an upgrade to help you compete.