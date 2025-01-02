REVIEW: DJI Goggles N3, an affordable FPV experience

The DJI Goggles N3 are the latest in DJI’s line of FPV (First Person View) goggles, bringing the thrill of immersive drone flying to those on a tighter budget. Having flown FPV drones for some time now, it’s the closest feeling to flying that I’ve ever had.

Priced at A$359, the N3s offer a quality headset at a fraction of the cost of their more premium sibling, the DJI Goggles 3, which is priced at A$869.

But is this budget-friendly option worth the compromise, or should you save up for the Goggles 3? Let’s dive into the details.

Design

The DJI Goggles N3 adopt a box-style design, similar to the earlier Goggles V2, however, these goggles are slightly heavier, which could impact comfort during prolonged use compared to the sleeker, more ergonomic design of the Goggles 3.

The N3 features a single, roof-mounted LCD screen with a mirror reflecting the image down to the user’s eyes, which while innovative, does make these goggles bulkier than the dual-screen setup of the Goggles 3.

The N3’s design includes a more roomy interior to accommodate glasses, eliminating the need for diopter adjustments but at the cost of not providing the customized viewing comfort of the Goggles 3’s adjustable IPD (Interpupillary Distance) and focus settings.

The fabric padding on the N3 is comfortable and you can interact with the controls using the buttons and joystick on the right side of the headset.

In terms of adjustments, you can adjust the strap behind your head which can relax or tighten the headset against your face, however there is no top strap, so the weight is distributed horizontally, rather than being shared across the vertical access as is the case with some other headsets.

The Goggles 3 offer a smaller form factor, so the fact it didn’t offer this top strap wasn’t an issue and for the most part the Goggles N3 work well for shorter sessions of ~20 minutes, but you’re unlikely to fly for hours with them.

DJI has been on the USB-C train for some time and this device is no difference, allowing you to recharging from any of the cables laying around your home or office.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Goggles N3 use DJI’s O4 video transmission system, which is commendable for providing stable, low-latency feeds up to 13 km, similar to the Goggles 3.

The visual quality of these Goggles is great compared to the traditional analog drones, but having used the higher quality OLED displays found in the Goggles 3, the N3’s single 1080p LCD screen with a 54° FOV is a step down.

The reality is, most people who buy the N3s will be buying their first FPV headset and will likely be very happy with the quality.

The 60Hz refresh rate in the N3 might feel less responsive to seasoned FPV pilots used to higher rates, potentially impacting the smoothness of high-speed flights.

Additionally, while the N3 does offer head tracking for an immersive experience, the sensation of immersion might not be as profound due to the wider but less detailed field of view.

Features

One-Tap Defogging

This feature quickly clears up any fog on the lenses, enhancing visibility during sudden temperature changes.

AR Cursor

Navigating through the menu system is made intuitive with the AR cursor, allowing for easier control without removing the goggles.

DJI RC Motion 3 compatibility

The N3 pairs well with the DJI RC Motion 3 for gesture-based control, making flying more interactive for beginners.

While we’re talking about compatibility, it’s important to know the N3, is compatible with the DJI Neo, and DJI Avata 2 drones. You will however need the DJI RC Motion 3 or DJI FPV Remote Controller 3.

Limited Live Feed Sharing

Live sharing is only possible through a USB-C connection to a smartphone, lacking the wireless option of the Goggles 3.

2.7-Hour Operating Time

When fully charged, the DJI Goggles N3 goggles can last as much as 2.7-hour operating time, or 13x DJI Neo batteries.

MicroSD card slot

Recording what you see can be done by adding a microSD card into the slot on the headset. This also guards against any issues with the drone, particularly the worst case where the drone is lost to an inaccessible location, or water.

Issues and Opportunities

The DJI Goggles N3, while a commendable step towards making digital FPV more accessible, have room for improvement.

The most evident opportunity is in enhancing the screen quality, perhaps moving towards dual screens or OLED technology for better color and contrast.

Another improvement could be in refining the weight and balance for extended comfort. Additionally, adding wireless live stream capabilities would significantly increase its utility for sharing experiences or teaching others.

Lastly, expanding compatibility with more DJI drones beyond just the Neo and Avata 2 would broaden its appeal.

Price and Availability

The DJI Goggles N3 are available at select retailers across Australia, including online at the DJI Online Store, with a retail price of A$359.

This price point makes digital FPV more accessible but still represents a significant investment for enthusiasts.

In contrast, the DJI Goggles 3, at A$869, not only provide superior visual and comfort features but also a broader compatibility range, making them a more future-proof investment.

Overall

If you’re dipping your toes into FPV flying and are budget-conscious, the DJI Goggles N3 offer a compelling entry point with their affordability and core functionality.

However, for those seeking the pinnacle of FPV experience, I’d recommend saving for the Goggles 3.

The jump in price is justified by the superior design, visual quality, and additional features that enhance both the flying experience and the longevity of your investment.

While the N3 does democratize digital FPV, the Goggles 3 remain the choice for those who demand the best in performance and comfort.