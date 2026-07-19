REVIEW: DJI Lito X1, the beginner drone that shoots like a pro

For years, beginners have had to compromise on premium features to get an affordable entry level drone. The DJI Lito X1 changes that equation, offering a beginner friendly device packed with great image quality and technology at a great price.

Sitting comfortably in the sub 250 gram weight category, this drone avoids the heavy registration and training regulations required for larger aircraft in most regions, including Australia. This makes it an incredibly appealing option for casual flyers, vloggers, and travellers who want to pack light but shoot big.

Having flown many drones, and many from DJI, it is worth noting the Lito drone series do not offer prop guards, as other smaller alternatives like the Neo or even Flip models do.

Whether you are looking to capture family holidays, outdoor adventures, or dynamic content for your social media channels, the DJI Lito X1 promises a reliable and highly capable airborne camera and having used it for a couple weeks now, there’s a lot to love about the humble new entrant on DJI’s growing list of drones.

Design

The DJI Lito X1 follows the highly successful foldable form factor we have seen in previous DJI products, easily folding down to the size of your palm. It fits comfortably into almost any backpack or camera bag, continuing the legacy of extreme portability championed by the Mini series.

Tipping the scales at less than the magic 249 grams with the standard battery, the drone is ultraportable. There are two Lito models in the lineup, the Lito 1 and the Lito X1. The X1 comes with extra batteries, the familiar (and amazing) controller with the display, and with a convenient carry bag, something that’s easy to throw in your car and travel with, giving you piece of mind your drone is protected.

Compared to older entry level models like the Mini 2 or Mini 4K, the Lito X1 brings a noticeably refined chassis. One of the most impressive design updates is the integration of forward facing sensors right into the compact frame, a massive hardware leap for a budget friendly model. DJI has also introduced a clever automatic power on feature where simply unfolding the right rear arm boots up the aircraft, getting you in the air much faster, one that I suggested that rollout across the lineup when I seen it for the first time with the Flip.

While the design is incredibly functional, the ultra lightweight plastic construction can feel a bit delicate in the hand. The small footprint and weight means it it’ll be less capable than the larger drones in high winds, but the software does a great job of notifying you when strong wind is detected and suggests you land.

The camera gimbal on the front looks similar to the one found on the mini series, but the camera lacks the ability to physically turn 90 degrees. This means that selecting the vertical option in the software, will result in a digital crop, rather than full 9:16 video. For the price and the target demographic, that’s absolutely fine, especially given most vertical videos are published in 1080.

Performance

When it comes to flight performance, the Lito X1 punches well above its weight class. It handles the basics flawlessly, achieving a top speed of 18 metres per second in Sport mode. The inclusion of DJI O4 video transmission is a massive win for reliable flying, providing a highly stable 1080p 60fps live view on your remote controller from distances up to 15 kilometres away. While I didn’t push the drone to it’s absolute limits, I did fly through complex environments that relied on having strong signals for precise manoeuvring and I’m happy to report there was no breakup, the drone did great.

The camera performance is where this drone truly shines for content creators. The 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor paired with a fast f/1.7 aperture delivers stunning 4K 60fps HDR video and incredibly clean low light footage. It wasn’t too long ago these were flagship specs for a drone camera and are now available on a drone with a very affordable price tag.

While I definitely shoot more video than photos with drones, photographers will certainly appreciate having 48 megapixel quality in their stills and the 10 bit D-Log M colour profile, which offers plenty of flexibility for colour grading in post production. While I doubt most buying this drone will really be focused on that grading, it’s a neat inclusion.

The smart flight features elevate the experience from flying manually, to offer guided help to secure the shots without risking the drone. ActiveTrack subject tracking works brilliantly to keep you in the centre of the frame, while the omnidirectional obstacle sensing ensures the drone can navigate around trees and structures safely. You can easily squeeze 36 minutes of flight out of the standard battery, giving you plenty of time to set up and capture the perfect shot.

The only one to watch out for is harsh sideways and direct backwards movements, as the camera and sensor positioning look forward, up and down, but do have blind spots. If you’re aware of them and consider them in your choice of movements / shot selection, you can easily work around them.

Features

The DJI Lito X1 is packed with hardware and software capabilities that were previously reserved for professional tier models. DJI has clearly focused on lowering the barrier to entry while keeping the ceiling high for creative output.

There’s lots of great features, actually an impressive amount for a drone at this price point.

Omnidirectional obstacle sensing with LiDAR

Utilising a combination of visual sensors and forward facing LiDAR, the drone detects obstacles in all directions and intelligently bypasses them to keep your flight safe. This is a massive leap for a beginner drone. In practice, the addition of LiDAR means the forward facing detection works incredibly well even in complex environments like dense forests or low light conditions where traditional optical sensors often struggle.

When flying through tight spaces, the system does not just abruptly stop the aircraft. Instead, it smoothly calculates a safe path around the obstacle, ensuring your video capture remains cinematic and fluid. This level of autonomous safety provides immense peace of mind, allowing you to focus entirely on framing your shot rather than worrying about a catastrophic crash.

Premium 1/1.3-inch camera sensor

The large sensor captures rich details in both daytime and low light environments, offering 4K video, high resolution 48 megapixel photos, and 2.7K vertical shooting for social media. The f/1.7 aperture lets in a generous amount of light, which translates to remarkably clean and low noise footage when shooting at dusk or dawn.

For professional editors, the inclusion of a 10-bit D-Log M colour profile is a revelation on a drone of this class. It captures extensive colour data, providing exceptional dynamic range and maximum flexibility during the post production grading process. Whether you are delivering high end client work or just want your holiday videos to pop, this camera hardware delivers outstanding results.

DJI O4 video transmission

Enjoy a responsive and reliable flying experience with a crystal clear live feed that remains stable even at extended distances up to 15 kilometres. The O4 system represents a significant upgrade, offering a robust 1080p 60fps feed directly to your controller.

In real world flying, this translates to virtually zero lag between your stick inputs and the drone’s response. Even when flying in areas with heavy signal interference or behind mild obstructions, the connection remains incredibly stable. This robust link is crucial for framing complex moving shots and gives you the confidence to explore further without the fear of video dropouts.

Extended battery life

The standard Intelligent Flight Battery provides up to 36 minutes of air time, while the optional Plus battery extends your sessions to a massive 52 minutes. Having nearly an hour of flight time on a single charge completely changes how you plan your shoots.

Instead of rushing to get your shots before the low battery warning kicks in, you have the luxury of hovering, exploring different angles, and waiting for the perfect lighting. Keep in mind that using the larger Plus battery pushes the takeoff weight over the standard regulatory limits, but for those flying in unrestricted areas, the extra endurance is absolutely invaluable.

Generous internal storage

With 42GB of onboard storage, you have plenty of space to record your adventures even if you forget to pack a microSD card. This might seem like a minor addition, but it is an absolute lifesaver in the field.

We have all experienced the sinking feeling of arriving at a beautiful location only to realise our memory card is sitting on the desk at home. This built in storage is fast enough to handle the maximum 130 Mbps bitrate of the video files, ensuring you never miss a shot due to a forgotten accessory.

Sub 250 gram lightweight design

Weighing less than 249 grams, this drone falls under the weight threshold for registration and training in many regions, making it incredibly accessible for casual flyers. In Australia, this means you can take to the skies for recreational use without needing to navigate complex licensing requirements.

The physical footprint is incredibly small, folding down to fit in the palm of your hand. It is the ultimate travel companion, easily slipping into a daypack without adding noticeable bulk. Despite the low weight, it handles coastal breezes surprisingly well, thanks to highly responsive motor algorithms that actively fight to keep the chassis stable.

ActiveTrack subject tracking

The advanced tracking algorithms automatically follow your subject and keep them perfectly framed, balancing speed and agility with safe obstacle avoidance. The Lito X1 makes complex solo filming look effortless. You simply highlight yourself or a moving vehicle on the screen, and the drone takes over as your personal aerial cameraperson.

The system intelligently predicts subject movement, meaning if you walk behind a tree, the drone will anticipate your trajectory and pick you up on the other side. When combined with the omnidirectional sensing, you can have the drone fly backwards or sideways through a forest while keeping you in the centre of the frame, resulting in breathtaking cinematic sequences.

Remote controller options

The Lito X1 ecosystem offers two distinct control methods to suit your budget and flying style. The standard RC-N3 controller is a reliable workhorse that securely grips your smartphone, utilising the mobile device for the live video feed and flight telemetry. It is a great cost saving option that gets you in the air with familiar touchscreen controls.

Alternatively, the premium DJI RC 2 features a built in high brightness screen. This is a game changer for frequent flyers. It eliminates the need to drain your phone battery, avoids interruptions from incoming calls during a crucial shot, and the screen remains incredibly visible even under harsh Australian summer sunlight.

Flight modes

Navigating the skies is tailored to your specific needs through three distinct flight modes, easily toggleable directly from the remote controller. Normal mode is your standard operating profile, offering a perfect balance of speed and smooth control, capping out at 12 metres per second. This is ideal for general exploration and standard video capture.

Sport mode unlocks the drone’s full potential, pushing the top speed to a rapid 18 metres per second. This is perfect for chasing fast moving subjects or quickly returning home against a strong headwind, though it is important to note that obstacle avoidance is disabled in this mode. Conversely, Cine mode restricts the speed to 3 metres per second and dampens the control sensitivity, allowing you to capture ultra smooth, buttery panning shots that look like they belong in a Hollywood production.

Return to home

The Smart RTH feature is a sophisticated safety net that ensures your drone always finds its way back to the exact takeoff point. It actively monitors your battery levels against the distance flown and current wind conditions, automatically prompting a return sequence if it calculates you are running out of power.

When triggered, the drone uses its vision sensors and LiDAR to map the environment, finding the safest and most efficient path back to you. It will automatically adjust its altitude to clear known obstacles and use precise visual positioning to land within centimetres of where it took off, offering peace of mind to new pilots.

Photo and video modes

Beyond standard recording, the Lito X1 is packed with automated creative tools like QuickShots, MasterShots, and Hyperlapse. QuickShots allow you to execute complex aerial manoeuvres like spiralling upwards or flying backwards at an angle with a single tap. MasterShots takes this a step further, automatically stringing together a sequence of cinematic moves and editing them in the app, giving you a social media ready video in minutes.

For photographers, the automated panorama modes are outstanding, allowing the drone to stitch together high resolution spherical or wide angle panoramas entirely in the air. Furthermore, the 4K 100fps slow motion capability adds a dramatic, dreamy flair to fast action scenes, while the built in HDR ensures the skies remain perfectly blue even when exposing for darker ground subjects.

Off-state QuickTransfer

Powered by Wi-Fi 6, QuickTransfer supports file transfers at speeds up to 50 megabytes per second. You can remotely wake the drone using your smartphone via Bluetooth to quickly transfer files without needing to power on the remote controller. This completely streamlines the workflow for mobile creators.

You can land the drone, pack away your controller, and immediately start pulling high resolution 4K files directly to your phone for quick editing and uploading. This ensures your content remains fresh and ready to share across your social platforms in record time.

Issues and opportunities

While there is an awful lot to love about the DJI Lito X1, not everything is perfect. The most notable limitation is the vertical video resolution. While it is fantastic to have a native vertical shooting mode for platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, the resolution tops out at 2.7K. It would be great to see full 4K vertical video in future iterations to match the primary landscape video capabilities.

Another area for improvement relates to the battery ecosystem. Upgrading to the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus provides an incredible 52 minutes of flight time, but it pushes the takeoff weight over the 249 gram limit. This means users lose the regulatory freedoms associated with sub 250 gram drones in many jurisdictions, which is something buyers need to carefully consider before upgrading their power supply.

Finally, the base package (Lito 1) includes the standard RC-N3 controller which requires you to attach your own smartphone. While this keeps the entry price incredibly low, adding a bundle option with the screen equipped DJI RC 2 as a standard tier would be a welcome addition for those who want a dedicated flying setup without draining their mobile phone battery.

Price and availability

The DJI Lito series is available to purchase right now in Australia, and DJI has been very aggressive with its pricing strategy, making this one of the most accessible entry points into high-quality aerial photography on the market today. If you celebrate Christmas in July, this would make an exceptional mid-year gift. For those drone fans in your world that have a birthday soon, this is definitely worth considering.

The standard packages include the drone and the RC-N3 remote controller, offering a highly competitive price. For those wanting extra batteries and a convenient charging hub, the Fly More Combo provides everything you need for extended outdoor shooting sessions.

DJI Lito 1 Pricing

The Lito 1 is DJI’s true entry-level option, featuring a 1/2-inch sensor and omnidirectional obstacle sensing. It is priced aggressively for beginners:

Standard Kit: $539 AUD (Includes drone, RC-N3 controller, and 1x battery)

$539 AUD (Includes drone, RC-N3 controller, and 1x battery) Fly More Combo: $779 AUD (Adds 2x extra batteries, charging hub, and shoulder bag)

DJI Lito X1 Pricing

The Lito X1 steps up the camera capabilities with a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, 10-bit color, and front-facing LiDAR for enhanced safety in tight spaces. It bridges the gap perfectly between the entry-level and enthusiast tiers:

Standard Kit: $619 AUD (Includes drone, RC-N3 controller, and 1x battery)

$619 AUD (Includes drone, RC-N3 controller, and 1x battery) Fly More Combo (RC-N3): $899 AUD (Adds 2x extra batteries, charging hub, and shoulder bag)

$899 AUD (Adds 2x extra batteries, charging hub, and shoulder bag) Fly More Combo (RC 2): $1,069 AUD (Upgrades to the RC 2 controller with a built-in screen, plus the Fly More accessories)

Where to Buy

If you’re looking to buy, you have a number of options, of course DJI’s own websit,e but also a number of Australian retailers, below we have the their current pricing for the standard kits:

DJI Australia Store: $539 AUD (Lito 1) / $619 AUD (Lito X1)

$539 AUD (Lito 1) / $619 AUD (Lito X1) D1 Store Australia: $619 AUD (Lito X1, retail bundle pricing varies)

$619 AUD (Lito X1, retail bundle pricing varies) Harvey Norman: $619 AUD (Lito X1)

Overall

The DJI Lito X1 is an absolute triumph in the beginner drone category and of the two, this would definitely by my pick. It successfully bridges the gap between basic toy drones and expensive professional rigs, offering an intuitive flying experience without sacrificing image quality. The inclusion of really great obstacle avoidance at this price point is a genuine game changer for pilot confidence.

The target audience here is broad and clearly defined. Whether you are a first time pilot terrified of crashing, a frequent traveller wanting a lightweight companion camera, or a content creator needing dynamic footage for YouTube, this device will comfortably exceed your expectations. It takes the stress out of flying so you can focus entirely on your creative vision.

When reflecting on the value for money offered here, it is hard to recommend anything else to a newcomer. The DJI Lito X1 is absolutely worth buying and stands as a stellar investment that will serve you incredibly well as your aerial photography skills grow.