REVIEW: DJI Mavic 4 Pro, the dream drone for prosumers

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro represents a significant leap forward in drone technology, particularly for professional and enthusiast users looking for high-end imaging and advanced flight capabilities.

This model builds upon what was already a great product last year and in a very DJI way, doesn’t wait for a competitor, instead, continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

The Mavic 4 Pro adds substantial upgrades to the camera system, flight time, and obstacle avoidance. After spending the past couple of weeks flying the Mavic 4 Pro, it’s clear that DJI has aimed to set a new benchmark in the prosumer drone market. Let’s dive into the full review.

Design

There’s no mistaking this drone, it’s a brand new, completely unique design, while still offering the familiar foldable design that saves space while traveling.

The drone’s overall build feels robust and premium, with careful attention to detail in its construction. There’s a familiar grey/black theme to the design, accented by the orange tips on the props. The body is littered with eyeballs (cameras) to power it’s obstacle sensing technology, helping it avoid crashing into objects while you focus on flying.

Compared to previous Mavic models, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces a more sophisticated gimbal design, the “Infinity Gimbal,” which enables 360° rotation and 70° upward tilt, greatly expanding creative shooting possibilities.

This feature alone sets it apart from many competitors, offering unique angles and dynamic camera movements. The rotation allows you to film in both horizontal and vertical positions, accommodating for the different video platforms. Naturally this also works for photos as well and for those looking to make prints from their drone photos, this enables the highest possible resolution to be achieved, rather than cropping 16:9 into 9:16.

The remote controller, particularly the DJI RC Pro 2, is also a design highlight. Its foldable joystick and large, high-brightness screen make for a comfortable and efficient user experience.

The ability to rotate the screen for vertical shooting is a thoughtful touch, catering to the growing demand for content optimized for social media. The overall aesthetics of the Mavic 4 Pro are sleek and professional, reflecting its high-end capabilities and positioning in the market.

Performance

In terms of performance, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro excels in several key areas. The first is the flight time, it’s incredibly impressive, offering up to 51 minutes. Naturally there’s a few things that can reduce flight time, mainly wind, but even with the worst case of poor transmission, recording and a strong headwind, there’s so much battery here, that its more than enough.

I remember flying for what felt like an eternity, capturing a series of shots, only to look down and have half an hour of flight time left. This extra flight time is most beneficial in those capturing longer-form events from above, particularly useful for those creating timelapses.

Having close to an hour of flight time is bananas, but so is the battery life you’ll get from the controller. I found myself charging the controller once, then flying 3,4 and 5 times before needing to charge the controller. It is unbelievable that just a few years ago we were talking about flight times of half these numbers.

The Mavic 4 Pro isn’t a light drone, so it’s a real credit to the engineering team, that they’ve been able to have the drone just sip from that battery. The Mavic 4 Pro is available in a number of configurations, the review included the Fly More combo which means you get 3 batteries, combining for a crazy 2.5 hours of flight time.

The video transmission range is equally remarkable, with up to 30km (FCC) of range, providing reliable connectivity even over long distances. The drone’s speed and maneuverability are also excellent, allowing for precise control and smooth footage capture.

The enhanced obstacle sensing system, featuring LiDAR and six low-light vision sensors, makes flying safer and more reliable. The drone can navigate complex environments and avoid obstacles effectively, even in low-light conditions. This is particularly beneficial for flying in urban areas or near challenging terrain.

The ActiveTrack 360° feature works well for tracking moving subjects, and the ability to take off and return home without GPS in weak signal areas adds another layer of reliability to the drone’s performance.

When it comes to visual performance, the Mavic 4 Pro is simply stunning. The video that comes from any of the lenses is incredibly high quality, as we’ve come to expect, but the video from the primary 6K camera is just gorgeous.

Given our CASA rules prevent us from flying at night in Australia, the next best demonstration of the camera capabilities is to capture scenes with a diverse of range of lighting, particularly later in the afternoon with the solar flares as it bounces off the lens. Thanks to the additional quality available, you can also zoom in on the footage in post-production, yet still retain your 4K quality.

I know there will be better camera technology in the future, but it’s really hard to imagine much more improvements as what we get from a drone like this, is incredibly close footage to what we can see with our eyes and in some respects (HDR) potentially super-human.

If you want to extract the full benefit from the infinity gimbal, you simply grab the C1 button (on the back of the controller), in combination of the right scroll wheel (defaults). This will rotate the camera and as you may have seen in the promotional videos from DJI, you can cut these rotations together from different locations for an amazingly unique effect.

Features

It’s hard to imagine many pilots needing more features than what’s on offer from the Mavic 4 Pro. The drone is incredibly well featured, easily justifying the ‘Pro’ label. It’ll be interesting to see which features DJI can drop to save dollars on lower models.

The Mavic 4 Pro includes the following features.

Triple-Lens Flagship Camera

The Mavic 4 Pro boasts a 100MP 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera with 6K/60fps HDR video capabilities, as well as dual tele cameras for versatile shooting options.

Infinity Gimbal

This new gimbal design allows for 360° rotation of the roll axis and 70° tilt, offering dynamic camera movements and unique shooting angles.

0.1-Lux Nightscape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing

Six low-light vision sensors and forward-facing LiDAR enable the drone to sense obstacles in dark environments and navigate safely.

51-Min Flight Time

The drone features a large energy battery providing up to 51 minutes of flight time.

O4+ 30km 10-bit HDR Video Transmission

It offers long-range, high-quality video transmission with enhanced interference optimization.

Collapsible Remote Controller With 7″ Rotatable High-Bright Display

The DJI RC Pro 2 has a 7-inch Mini-LED screen with 2000 nits peak brightness and foldable design.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Mavic 4 Pro is highly impressive, there are a few areas for potential improvement. The limitations on vertical shooting angles and speed with the Infinity Gimbal, as mentioned in the product details, could be further refined.

While there is a “Vertical Shooting Gimbal Tilt Angle Expansion” feature, it comes with potential issues like shaking in the footage. Improving this feature or providing alternative shooting modes would be beneficial.

Additionally, the complexity of some features and settings might require a steeper learning curve for novice users. Providing more in-depth tutorials and user guides could help make the drone more accessible.

Price and Availability

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is available in Australia through various retailers, including DJI’s official website, major electronics stores, and online marketplaces.

It should not be a surprise to see a significant price tag associated with the new flagship drone in the Mavic lineup. What’s on offer here is a platform for enthusiasts and professionals to make revenue from the content created with this drone. Therefore the price tag is justified, particularly when you consider the amount of hardware and software on offer here.

Prices vary depending on the specific package:

DJI Mavic 4 Pro (DJI RC 2): Approximately A$3,099

Approximately A$3,099 DJI Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2): Approximately A$4,039

Approximately A$4,039 DJI Mavic 4 Pro 512GB Creator Combo (DJI RC Pro 2): Approximately A$5,359

Here are some potential links where you can buy the drone.

DJI Official Website: https://store.dji.com/au

https://store.dji.com/au JB Hi-Fi: https://www.jbhifi.com.au/pages/dji

https://www.jbhifi.com.au/pages/dji Amazon Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=DJI+Mavic+4+Pro

When purchasing drones in Australia, it’s important to be aware of regulations set by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

Overall Summary

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is a top-tier drone that delivers exceptional performance, image quality, and features. It’s particularly appealing to professional photographers, videographers, and commercial users who require a reliable and versatile aerial platform. The advanced camera system, innovative gimbal design, and robust obstacle avoidance make it a standout product in its category.

While the price point is higher, the Mavic 4 Pro justifies it with its superior capabilities and build quality. For those seeking a high-performance drone with advanced features, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is definitely worth the investment.

Its exceptional flight time, long-range transmission, and top-notch imaging make it a powerful tool for various applications. Ultimately, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is a significant step forward in drone technology and a highly recommended option for serious users.