REVIEW: DJI Mini 5 Pro – A tiny marvel that redefines what a compact drone can do

The DJI Mini series has consistently impressed me with its ability to pack advanced features into a ultra-portable package. The release of the Mini 5 Pro has been a little controversial, tipping the scales a fraction over the magic 250 gram limit, but you’ll likely forget about that the second you’re in the air.

For drone enthusiasts either new or existing, the Mini 5 Pro represents a significant leap forward in portable aerial photography and videography and is definitely worth consideration for your next purchase.

This latest iteration takes an already great platform and improves on it, borrowing heavily from its larger, more expensive siblings, making professional-grade features more accessible than ever.

With a larger sensor, enhanced obstacle avoidance, and extended flight time, the DJI Mini 5 Pro is poised to be a game-changer for content creators, travellers, and hobbyists alike. It addresses many of the limitations of its predecessors while retaining the all-important compact form factor.

Having spent time with it, it’s now time to share my thoughts in a full review to help you decide if this is the right drone for your creative pursuits.

Design

The DJI Mini 5 Pro maintains the familiar foldable and compact design that has become a hallmark of the Mini series.

Weighing in at (around) 250 grams, the goal here is to avoid falling into the category of drones that require registration with CASA, unfortunately that didn’t quite pan out.

Over the years, as drones have added more cameras and sensors, their appearance has changed substantially and the Mini 5 Pro features some large shoulders which house 4 cameras positioned to provide a great view of obstacles ahead. There’s the normal sensors on the rear and underneath that allow it to sense the environment around it and keep your props safe.

It is always hard to call a drone uncrashable, but the combination of hardware software here is getting pretty close, something that used to be reserved for the flagship models worth many times the sticker price of this drone.

Compared to the Mini 4 Pro, the design of the Mini 5 Pro is more refined, with improved aerodynamics and a more streamlined profile, but in the familiar matte grey and black colour scheme. This year, the gimbal has been redesigned to allow for a greater range of motion, enabling unique vertical shooting capabilities without compromising image quality.

The arms fold out smoothly and lock into place with a satisfying click, reinforcing the feeling of a well-engineered device. I love that the fold-out, power-on feature from the Flip has found its way to the Mini, this reduces the time to get in the air when you arrive at your flight location, saving you a step in the process – smart!.

DJI has also managed to incorporate a more powerful battery without significantly altering the drone’s diminutive footprint, a testament to their design prowess. I would love to see DJI keep with the same battery design before year or two, it seems these are new every model.

Performance

In the air, the DJI Mini 5 Pro is a joy to fly. It’s responsive, stable, and remarkably quiet for a drone of its calibre. Even in breezy conditions, it holds its position with impressive stability, thanks to its advanced flight control systems. There is of course a limit to this, you can’t beat physics and on a recent flight at the top of a mountain, I opted for the larger Mavic instead. This was an exception, for most things, the Mini will do great.

The upgraded OcuSync 4.0 transmission system provides a clear and reliable video feed to the controller, even at extended ranges, giving pilots the confidence to explore their surroundings. Something DJI have focused on is the return to home feature.

If your drone is running out of battery or loses connectivity to the controller, it’ll return to home in a smart way. This effectively retraces the flight path from takeoff, in reverse. In the early days, you’d set a RTH height (i.e. 150m) the drone would rise to that altitude and fly home at 150m, then lower when it got home. That’s find until you have a complex environment (i.e. overhanging trees) and thankfully the drone can now accommodate this and get home safely.

As with our smartphones, each generation of drone improves on the camera performance. There’s now a new, larger 1-inch CMOS sensor captures stunningly detailed 48-megapixel photos and vibrant 4K video at up to 100 frames per second.

The larger sensor also translates to significantly better low-light performance, producing cleaner images with less noise. It is a shame our CASA rules don’t allow for night (or near-night) filming as this can produce some of the most stunning visuals as the sunlight goes down and the city lights come alive. If you are somewhere where you can enjoy this, the resulting video is clear, avoiding the regular compression artifacts and blockiness in dark areas of the frame.

While I dind’t get to play with this feature, the D-Log M colour profile offers greater flexibility in post-production, allowing creators to achieve a more cinematic look.

Finally, let’s talk about the obstacle sensing performance. Having flown drones for more than a decade, i’m programmed not to fly them at objects, having clipped cables, branches etc over the years. Thankfully DJIs collision avoidance tech continues to improve and provides an extra layer of safety when your pilot skills run out. This makes it easier to navigate complex environments without fear of collision.

I will say there are some locations you want to fly through with tight tolerances and unless you turn off the obstacle-sensing completely, the drone will stop. I’d like to see the drone understand it’s physical size in space and have a tighter tolerance around the props to allow for flights closer to obstacles. This is obviously higher risk, and higher reward as shots close to objects often look the best, giving persepective in the shot, and a feeling of speed.

Features

1-inch CMOS Sensor

The larger sensor delivers professional-grade image quality with a higher dynamic range and excellent low-light performance.

4K/100fps Video

Capture incredibly smooth slow-motion footage with stunning clarity and detail.

True Vertical Shooting

The redesigned gimbal allows the camera to rotate 90 degrees for capturing content perfectly formatted for social media platforms.

Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing

Advanced sensors on all sides of the drone provide 360-degree protection, making flying safer and more intuitive.

ActiveTrack 360°

The intelligent tracking system has been enhanced to follow subjects with greater precision and fluidity, even in complex environments.

Extended Flight Time

The standard Intelligent Flight Battery provides up to 34 minutes of flight time, while the optional Intelligent Flight Battery Plus extends this to an impressive 45 minutes.

OcuSync 4.0 Transmission

Delivers a crisp, low-latency 1080p video feed from up to 20km away, ensuring a stable and reliable connection.

Issues and Opportunities

While the DJI Mini 5 Pro is an exceptional drone, there is always room for improvement.

The price point, while justified by the features, may be a barrier for some entry-level users. Exploring a more tiered product lineup could cater to a wider range of budgets.

While the fold out to power on feature helps startup time a little, I would like to see DJI focus on reducing the time to launch even further. I also feel like the return to home feature should be sped up further, as I find myself focused until I get the shot I’m chasing, then basically want to push a button and get the drone back ASAP to then leave.

Price and Availability

The DJI Mini 5 Pro is available for purchase in Australia from a variety of authorised retailers. Pricing may vary slightly between stores and depending on the included accessories.

Having reviewed the Fly More Combo with the DJI RC 2 contoller, I strongly recommend that version. You can buy it and use the RC-N3 controller with your phone, but the convenience of having a dedicated controller with a display and not consume your phone is such a nice luxury, you’ll be happy you spent the $$. The controller should also last multiple versions of the drone, making future purchases cheaper.

DJI Store: The DJI Mini 5 Pro (with DJI RC 2 controller) is available for AUD $1,699. The Fly More Combo, which includes additional batteries, a charging hub, and a shoulder bag, is priced at AUD $2,199.

It is always recommended to check the websites of these retailers for the most current pricing and any potential promotions.

Overall

The DJI Mini 5 Pro is an outstanding achievement in the world of compact drones. It successfully bridges the gap between portability and professional performance, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of users.

For content creators and travel enthusiasts, the combination of a high-quality 1-inch sensor, advanced tracking features, and a light-weight, foldable, ultra portable design, makes it incredibly easy to leave in the car, read to capture breathtaking aerial imagery at a moment’s notice.

While the price may be a consideration for some, the value for money offered by the DJI Mini 5 Pro is undeniable.

I think the features packed into this tiny drone were, until recently, only available in much larger and more expensive models and if you’re considering the DJI Mini 5 Pro, stop thinking, have confience, this is a great drone, one you’ll be happy with if you hit buy.