REVIEW: DJI Power Battery 2000 is the perfect complement for content creators in 2025

DJI are most famous for their drones but have steadily been expanding their portfolio and now have a catalog of products in the energy space. Not content with just 1kW of portable battery storage, they now offer a stackable energy storage system known as the DJI Power 2000.

The Power 2000 is a portable battery with 2048Wh of capacity, but here’s the really impressive bit, it can output that power at a rate of 3kW. This means it’s more than powerful enough to charge an electric car, or lot of devices all at once.

If you’re someone who wants more capacity, or your needs grow, you can expand your battery to accommodate. The DJI Power Expansion battery 2000 effectively doubles your capacity. While this review focuses on just a single DJI Power 2000, they did provide their trolley system which enables you to move the stack of batteries fairly easily, despite the weight, simply stack multiple on top of each other.

Budget permitting, you can connect multiple batteries together to create a massive 22,528 Wh total capacity, turning a modest power station into a serious powerhouse.

While there’ll be customers that’ll want to use this system for off-grid living like camping for a week, personally I see many use cases for content creators, thanks to its compact form factor. When you’re filming video, you are likely to have multiple devices including drones, additional batteries, controllers, as well as microphones, external displays, lighting, handheld stabilisers, phones and more. The 4x AC outlets along with 4x USB-C and 4x USB-A ports mean you can charge virtually all of these at once.

Now it’s time to dive into the full review.

Design

The DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 features a utilitarian grey exterior that’s both durable and scratch-resistant, aligning with DJI’s signature aesthetic seen in their drones and gimbals. The battery measuring 448.5 × 225 × 234 mm, and unsurprisingly isn’t light, at 13kg, given the number of cells inside.

I love that DJI have offered consolidated all of the ports on to a single side of the battery, this means you don’t need to go hunting when you need power, or to access the buttons, or look at the display. Other batteries I’ve reviewed in the past split the DC and AC into opposite ends of the battery which just creates confunsion.

I really appreciate the integrated handles at either end, these are embedded into the chassis and feel like an integrated design, rather than an after thought. They feel strong and reliable, important when you’re moving around something substantial like this.

Given this battery is part of a stackable system, it means the top surface needs to be flat, but that also creates a platform for resting your phone or laptop on top of when charging. This keeps your sensitive electronics off the ground.

The Power Series Hand Truck is a very fancy way of branding the trolley. This trolley can have multiple batteries added to it and allows for easy movement. If you were to stack a few of these together, it quickly surpases the kind of weight that is safe to move unassisted, so this is a great option. The trolley comes with a rail that features two screw knobs that secure the battery to the trolley, ensure it can’t fall off. This really helps to give you confidence when going up and down stairs or steps.

DJI also provided their 200W solar array (Made by IBC Power) which allows you to recharge the battery from the sun. For those extended stays away from grid power, this will help you enjoy your stay longer. The design of these is quite nice, they have a fabric exterior that feels premium and once folded can simply be buttoned up and transported with the integrated handle.

What I did find a little strange is that these panels can’t connect directly to the battery, you need the Solar Panel Adapter Module (MPPT) which then leaves you finding a place for that to sit and a couple of extra cables to deal with. I happened to also be reviewing a battery from Bluetti at the moment which ironically can directly connect to these solar panels, this is definitely something DJI should consider integrating in the future.

After connecting a couple of cables and laying the panels in the sun, you can then monitor the energy running into the battery using the mobile app. Basic maths suggests that 200 watts of solar would take 10 hours to charge a 2kW battery, although this relies on perfect sun for the entire time. It may take longer, but this is a really great option for those who need more than a single charge, before making the decision to buy another battery. Don’t forget you can also buy more solar to increase this charging rate.

Performance

Having a portable power solution is only beneficial if you can rely on it as you’ll often turn to this at a time of need, which is often when stress is at its highest. The speed at which it operates can also be a critical factor in making your decision about this versus alterntives.

The Power 2000 offers a stable, consistent power output of up to 3,000 Watts, or 3kW. This is more than enough for any single application, and even the most intense hair dryer, or microwave are going ot be fine. This level of power output is something you’ll want to consider as this is certainly not available from all solutions and could be a key differentiator.

What you don’t want is to have the battery give up after you add the 3rd, 4th and 5th device connected to it. It can and does offer up enough power to recharge your entire digital life.

Inside the battery are LFP cells and what we know from the chemistry is that they offer some really great properties. The first is a high cycle life, this means you’ll be using the battery for years to come and they won’t mind if you charge to 100%.

When you do need to charge, it’s possible to charge from 0-80% in just 45 minutes. If you’ve got the most intense day of filming, you could use it all morning, duck home at lunch, recharge and have a full afternoon of use.

DJI provides some examples to help us understand the capacity on offer here and I think that really helps pring home how much energy is being stored in the battery. The DJI Power 2000 is capable of:

Charging a Mobile Phone 144 times

Charging a Camping Light 64 times

Charging a Coffee Machine for 110 minutes

Powering a projector for 18 hours straight

Powering a Car Refrigerator for 38 hours

Powering an electric fan for 18 hours.

Features

DJI’s Power 2000 offers a range of features, some of which many not be obvious simply from a cursory look at the exterior.

Stackable Design

The stackable design allows you to connect multiple DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 units directly on top, with front-facing ports and a clear LCD screen that make monitoring and access straightforward even when stacked.

This feature enables easy expansion of capacity without taking up extra space, perfect for Australian road trips where you might need to power a fridge, lights, and devices in a compact setup inside your 4×4 or caravan. It benefits users by providing scalable power solutions, ensuring you can adapt to longer outings or larger power needs without carrying multiple separate units.

Weather Resistance

Built to handle rain, condensation, and salt fog, the Power 2000’s robust construction includes an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for Australia’s diverse and often harsh outdoor conditions like coastal camping or dusty outback adventures.

This protection ensures the device remains operational in wet or humid environments, preventing damage from unexpected weather changes during drone shoots or beachside barbecues. Customers benefit from peace of mind, knowing their power source won’t fail in typical Australian scenarios such as sudden storms or high humidity.

SDC Ports

The two SDC (Smart DC) ports enable fast charging compatibility specifically for DJI drones and other accessories, delivering up to 140W per port for quick recharges without needing additional adapters.

These ports support connection to solar panels (via the MPPT) or car chargers as well, allowing versatile input and output options for off-grid use.

Mobile App

DJI’s Home app for iOS and Android lets you connect the Power 2000 via Bluetooth initially, then link it to your home Wi-Fi for remote monitoring of power inputs, outputs, and battery status. This connectivity allows for firmware updates over the air, and registering the device extends the warranty by two years, up to five years total.

This enables you to check on your power station from afar (may need a hotspot) during a camping trip or power outage, ensuring efficient management and timely alerts to prevent over-discharge, which is handy in remote areas with limited access.

High Capacity Battery

The 2048 Wh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery maintains over 80% capacity even after 4000 cycles, providing long-lasting reliability for frequent use in home backups or extended outdoor trips. This high capacity powers most household appliances for hours, making it a dependable source, a great insurance policy for blackouts during natural disasters.

Customers appreciate the durability, as it reduces the need for frequent replacements and offers eco-friendly, safe energy storage without the risks associated with other battery types.

Ultra-Fast Recharging

With AC input, the Power 2000 recharges to 80% in just 55 minutes and fully in 90 minutes, while also supporting solar panels or car charging for off-grid flexibility. This rapid recharging minimises downtime, allowing you to quickly top up before heading out on an Australian adventure or during short breaks in power availability. It’s especially beneficial for users in sunny regions like Queensland, where solar input can keep the unit charged sustainably, saving on electricity costs and supporting green energy practices.

Powerful Output

Delivering up to 3000 W stable AC output, it can run high-demand appliances like microwaves, air conditioners, or power tools without fluctuations, covering 99% of everyday devices.

This powerful performance ensures seamless operation during home emergencies or at construction sites in Australia, where reliable power is crucial. This has the advantage of providing power for multiple heavy loads simultaneously, from a single unit, reducing the need for multiple batteries and providing clean, virtually silent energy.

The things I do for a review.. @DJIGlobal Power 2000 is a very helpful for a content creator on the go. pic.twitter.com/MjpB4msEoV — techAU (@techAU) July 20, 2025

Multiple Ports

The device features four AC outputs, four USB-C ports (two at 140 W for fast laptop or drone charging, two at 65 W), four USB-A ports, and two SDC ports, it allows charging up to 14 devices at once.

This extensive port selection means you can power a full campsite setup including lights, phones, and fridges etc without adapters or extension boards.

Quiet Operation

Operating at around 23-30 dB, quieter than a whisper, the Power 2000 runs silently in standard modes, making it suitable for indoor use or quiet campsites without disturbing sleep or wildlife. This low noise level is achieved through advanced cooling and design, benefiting users during overnight charging sessions or in suburban homes during outages.

Expandable Capacity

You can stack up to ten DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 units for a massive 22,528 Wh total capacity, connected via dedicated cables for seamless integration.

This offers customers scalability, starting small and growing as needs increase, which is cost-effective for hobbyists turning pro or families expanding their adventure gear.

Safety Features

Equipped with a smart Battery Management System (BMS), overcharge, over-discharge, short-circuit, and temperature protections, it ensures safe operation even in extreme conditions.

The LFP chemistry adds fire resistance and longevity, with a five-year warranty for added assurance.

UPS Mode

Often portable battery solutions are charged, then sit at home and do nothing, providing no benefit until the next time you need to travel. Thankfully DJI have created a way where this can be beneficial all year round. The DJI Power 2000 is also a UPS in disguise.

Connect the mains power to the battery and your PC, monitors and accessories to it, then you have an uninterruptible power supply. If you do lose power, it switches over in just 0.01 seconds, meaning your computer is likely to continue without issue, providing seamless backup to keep critical devices like routers or medical equipment running.

This feature acts like a home battery system, preventing data loss or interruptions in work-from-home setups. It’s particularly valuable in storm-prone areas of Australia, offering instant protection and peace of mind for households and small businesses.

Connectivity

The Power 2000 includes Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. just download the DJI Home app for iOS and Android which allows you to connect to the Power 2000 and monitor its power inputs and outputs in real-time, along with custom settings and firmware updates.

After initially connecting the device to the app via Bluetooth, you can then join the Power 2000 to your home WiFi in order for it to download firmware updates, of which there was one waiting when I set it up.

This wireless connectivity allows remote control and notifications, so you can manage power usage from your phone, a great feature that, like my car, allows you to remotely review the charging situation while you are away from it. By registering the device you can also extend your warranty by 2 years.

Issues and Opportunities

While there’s a lot to love, not everything is perfect. The following items are suggestions for improvement in future editions of the device.

With this much power available, naturally I want to use it to charge my car. My Tesla Model 3 has a maximum AC charging rate of 11kW, so while 3kW would be relatively slow, it could charge overnight and get you enough charge to get you to the nearest DC fast charger.

After taking into considerations losses in the system, I could potentially use the full battery capacity of your DJI Power 2000, to add approximately 11 to 12 kilometers of range to my Tesla Model 3. That is of course assuming you had just one battery, remembering that this system scales, which would allow you to gain much more.

There’s just one flaw in this plan.. it doesn’t work. When I connected my mobile charger to the Power 2000, it wouldn’t charge. The car says it does not contain the necessary grounding. DJI sells a seperate accessory, the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger for A$589.00. In my mind, it’s really hard to make that investment make sense, but others will have different use cases where that may work for them.

The Power Series Hand Truck (aka the battery trolley), feels strong and I can confidently move the battery around my home, however there is an issue. The handle is a fixed height, which means if I want to load this into my car to transport to another location, I need to completely disconnect it all and re-assemble at the other end. I can imagine a scenario where you could load this into the back of a truck (perhaps using a ramp), where this isn’t an issue, but just something I came across in my use that I think could be improved.

The included ratchet strap is ok in theory, but not better than having locations in the trolley handle that additional batteries could also screw into, this would avoid the need for the strap.

Price and Availability

The DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 is available now in Australia for A$2,409 which is certainly a significant investment. For those looking for a portable energy source when you go camping in your $60,000 caravan, this is likely an approachable price for the features and benefits.

If you’re using this in a commercial setting, like a film crew on location, then the cost will be a rounding error and the only question you’ll have is how many you need.

When you buy, something you should consider is the combo options which can definitely save you money compared to buying the battery then accessories afterwards.

DJI Power 2000 Car Charging Combo – $2,543

Includes one DJI Power Car Power Outlet to SDC Power Cable and one DJI Power SDC to Car Charger Plug Power Cable (12V). This setup allows a vehicle to charge the power station via the cigarette lighter port, and also enables the power station to charge in-car devices that use the cigarette lighter port—ideal for road trips, camping, and similar scenarios.

DJI Power 2000 Mavic 3 Series Fast Charge Combo – A$2,448

Includes one DJI Power SDC to Mavic 3 Series Fast Charge Cable, which charges a DJI Mavic 3 Series Intelligent Flight Battery from 0% to full in approximately 58 minutes, or from 10% to 95% in about 32 minutes.

DJI Power 2000 4kW Expansion Battery Combo – A$4,228 (inc free Hand Truck)

Includes one 2048Wh DJI Power Expansion Battery. With a total capacity of 4 kWh, this combo meets the demands of most outdoor power scenarios.

DJI Power 2000 & 200W Foldable Solar Panel – $3,023

Includes an additional Solar Panel Adapter Module (MPPT) and one 200W foldable solar panel, enabling eco-friendly and efficient solar charging for the DJI Power series power stations. The foldable design makes it easy to store and carry.

DJI Power 2000 & 200W Foldable Solar Panel x4 – $4,635

Includes two additional Solar Panel Adapter Modules (MPPT) and four 200W foldable solar panels. These panels leverage solar energy to eco-recharge DJI Power series power stations with optimal efficiency. The foldable design makes them easy to store and carry.

Overall

Having dipped their toes in the portable battery market, it seems DJI are now jumping in with a serious offering. The DJI Power 2000 battery would be a great option for the kinds of people who already use DJI gear. These are drone pilots, or videographers that explore and capture the amazing world around us and to do that, often need power to recharge.

Power is such a fundamental requirement of our modern lives, we need it for our phones, laptops, headphones, lighting, but also the essentials like cooking food. While some EVs are integrating Vehicle to Load, not all are, which makes a product like this essential for the modern traveller.

If you’re looking for a super simple, reliable, large battery system that can scale to meet your needs, then the DJI Power 2000 is a great fit. If you live somewhere with unreliable power, this may be a great security blanket to have at home, or if you’re someone who loves to adventure to places off-grid, then this could be a life saver for you and something you should consider as an investment across multiple years.