REVIEW: DJI Romo P is a drone for your floors. Unique transparent design, avoids cables

Over the years I’ve reviewed a lot of products from DJI, from drones to 360 action cameras, to portable batteries, the company is again expanding it’s portfolio, entering the robot vacuum market.

Leveraging it’s sensing technology from the skies, its now being applied to your home. A Robot vacuum from DJI is a fairly logical application for its technology with obstacle avoidance, navigation and mechanical design all transferrable.

Having reviewed a long list of robot vacuum’s I’m on the look out for things that differentiate it from the competition. Instantly the thing you’ll notice about the DJI Romo is it’s unqiue design, offering a transparent design, it’s reminiscent of the early 2000s, when transparency showed the internal of a technology device, rather than putting a glossy exterior on to hide it away. This was seen as manufacturers were being transparent (literally and figuratively) about the hardware.

Unique looks can only get you so far, the device has to function as well, delivering on the core benefits of a robot vacuum, which is ultimately to give you time back in the week. It’s now time to break down the ownership experience in a full review.

Design

The DJI Romo P makes a bold statement with its unique transparent aesthetic. Unlike the regular black plastic shells its competitors, the Romo P stands out with transparency that makes a feature of the internal components and incredible engineering work of both the robot and the dock.

It’s also worth noting that the robot is avialable in just 1 colour, white/transparent, while virtually all other robot vacuum cleaners are black. This can be a decision maker for some that need to locate this in a place in the home that’s on display and white will be more likely to blend in with walls.

The design includes a filter component at the rear of the robot, while the front is dedicated to the cameras and sensors that almost appear as if the robot has a face.

In terms of build quality, the Romo P feels incredibly robust compared to some of its lightweight competitors. The best way to describe it is when you pick it up, it feels substantial, much like some smartphones feel solid in the hand.

One of the most clever design choices is the inclusion of extendable robotic arms. While previous flagship models from other brands have experimented with moving mops, DJI’s arms retract and extend with a mechanical precision that feels significantly more durable and purposeful.

Another design touch is found under the robot. Firstly there’s dual bruses to sweep dust and dirt in from both sides, while the collecting rollers also offer something different.

Those who’ve owned robot vacs before will know the pain of having to clear out tangled hair from the roller. DJI has designed their roller system in two sections that features a gap in the middle, to avoid the tangle from being terminal. I’m not sure why, but one of these are bright orange.

Performance

Measuring the performance of a robot vacuum is a fairly easy exercise. Either you come home to clean floors, or not. With a robot like this, it’s more than a binary, clean or not, but rather a measure of how clean is clean.

The standout performance metric for the Romo P is undoubtedly its suction power, 25,000 Pascals of suction power (most are between 5,000 and 8,000 Pa). In real-world testing, this translates to a vacuum that does not just pick up surface dust but actively pulls debris out of deep carpet fibres.

I have a rug in the loungeroom and there’s definitely been times where I’ve had to use the Dyson handstick vac after a robot vac to actually clean the rug. Thankfully this isn’t the case when using the DJI Romo P, it’s cleaning performance is easily one of the best I’ve used.

The vacuum also offers mopping and floor deodorising features, auto-emptying, and a self-cleaning mop pad option that’ll run 200 days without maintenance. The water tanks are also generous meaning the robot won’t need you to switch the water after every run, once a week is typically fine.

Another element of performance is if it completes the task or not, if it can avoid obstacles in the home that prevent it from completing the task. If the robot gets stuck, it has a dual impact, not only do you need to search your home to find it, but the remainder of your home won’t be clean as you expected.

When it comes to obstacle detection, I found the vision and lidar sensors work well for the most part, and DJI says there’s milimeter-level detection.. this includes charging cables which I have definitely had trip up other robots. Thankfully in the couple weeks of use, I have not experienced it eating or getting stuck on a USB cable.

I did however find there were a couple of times where the robot ran out of battery before getting back to base and needed to be manually retrieved. It’s not clear to me why this occured.

When robot vacs first arrived, they would move in a way that resembled a drunken sailor, but now thanks to intelligent path planning, makes efficient movements to provide great cleaning and ensures that the battery can cover large floor plans on a single charge. If it does need to recharge, the dock offers a fast 55W recharge.

Features

The ROMO series introduces several “firsts” for the category, merging high-pressure cleaning with drone-grade spatial awareness to ensure the machine spends more time cleaning and less time being rescued by the user.

Precision Navigation and Obstacle Sensing

The series leverages millimetre-level sensing technology derived from DJI’s flagship drones. Using dual fisheye vision sensors and wide-angle solid-state LiDAR, the ROMO can identify and bypass obstacles as thin as 2mm charging cables or playing cards.

Adaptive Edge Cleaning with Dual Flexible Arms

Two mechanical arms extend and retract in real time to reach deep into corners and along irregular edges, ensuring that the 100% coverage claim is actually met in practice.

Dual-Extension: Unlike many competitors, both the mop pads and the side brushes can extend to hug walls and furniture legs.

Unlike many competitors, both the mop pads and the side brushes can extend to hug walls and furniture legs. Intelligent Logic: The system is programmed to sweep before it mops, preventing the spread of dirt by clearing debris from edges before the wet pads pass through.

Flagship Cleaning Power

Ultra-Strong Suction: The ROMO delivers a massive 25,000 Pascals of suction and an airflow of 20 litres per second.

The ROMO delivers a massive 25,000 Pascals of suction and an airflow of 20 litres per second. Anti-Tangle Technology: Driven by twin high-torque motors, the dual roller brushes feature a hollow-center design that sweeps hair and large debris (like peanut shells) into the suction port with 0% hair tangles.

Driven by twin high-torque motors, the dual roller brushes feature a that sweeps hair and large debris (like peanut shells) into the suction port with 0% hair tangles. Smart Particle Detection: When visual sensors detect scattered debris like cat litter, the ROMO automatically slows its speed and side brush rotation to prevent flinging the particles across the room.

Intelligent Self-Cleaning Base Station

The all-in-one base station is designed for up to 200 days of maintenance-free operation.

High-Pressure Washing: The washboard uses four high-pressure water jets and a 16mm large-diameter waste port to remove hair and debris automatically.

The washboard uses four high-pressure water jets and a 16mm large-diameter waste port to remove hair and debris automatically. Quiet Operation: A 3-stage sound suppression system uses aerospace-inspired acoustic liners to filter up to 80% of noise during dust collection, making it pet- and family-friendly.

A 3-stage sound suppression system uses aerospace-inspired acoustic liners to filter up to 80% of noise during dust collection, making it pet- and family-friendly. Advanced Hygiene: The ROMO P model includes a specialized compartment for floor deodorizer and can automatically dispense cleaning solutions to tackle kitchen grease or sanitize the mop pads.

Remote Video

The ROMO allows for remote home check-ins and pet interaction through the DJI Home app. To ensure user privacy, the setup requires a physical “handshake” where you must press a button on the base station to confirm you have physical access to the device before video access is granted.

Secure Authentication: Camera access requires two-factor authentication for first-time use and a user-set encrypted connection.

Camera access requires two-factor authentication for first-time use and a user-set encrypted connection. Live Transparency: The robot ensures privacy by encrypting video data during transmission, and the video function can be completely disabled when not in use.

Smart Carpet and Pet Modes

Through the DJI Home app, users can access highly customized cleaning strategies:

Smart Carpet Cleaning : The vacuum identifies carpet boundaries using vision sensors (not just ultrasonic sensors), allowing it to lift mop pads to keep carpets dry or boost suction for deep cleaning.

: The vacuum identifies carpet boundaries using vision sensors (not just ultrasonic sensors), allowing it to lift mop pads to keep carpets dry or boost suction for deep cleaning. Worry-Free Pet Areas: In designated pet zones, the robot reduces travel speed and side brush rotation to minimize scattering while increasing suction to capture stubborn pet fur.

In designated pet zones, the robot reduces travel speed and side brush rotation to minimize scattering while increasing suction to capture stubborn pet fur. Privacy-First Interaction: Onboard sensors allow you to remotely check in on pets or talk to family via two-factor authenticated, encrypted video.

Issues and Opportunities

It’s hard to review this product without at least mentioning the recent security issue. The issue is already resolved (from Feb 12th) well before Australian buyers could be exposed to it, but this was one of the more agregious vulnerabilities we’ve seen in a while.

DJI’s reliance on proprietary cleaning solutions for the Romo P’s onboard compartment is a slight drawback. While the included solution works well for degreasing kitchen tiles, being able to use third-party, eco-friendly cleaners without voiding the warranty would be a great win for consumers in the next generation.

Price and Availability

The DJI Romo series is officially launching in Australia in March 2026. Given its premium positioning and drone-grade hardware, the pricing reflects its status as a flagship luxury appliance.

DJI Romo P: AU$2,299

DJI Romo A: AU$1,899

DJI Romo S: AU$1,599



DJI ROMO Accessory Kit – $249 AUD

DJI ROMO Rubber Roller Brush – $50 AUD

DJI ROMO Roller Brush With Bristles and Rubber – $50 AUD

DJI ROMO Auxiliary Ramp – $40 AUD

DJI ROMO Base Station Dust Bag – $40 AUD

DJI ROMO Cleaning Solution – $25 AUD

DJI ROMO Mop Pad – $50 AUD

DJI ROMO High-Efficiency Filter – $50 AUD

DJI ROMO Side Brush – $35 AUD

DJI ROMO Floor Deodoriser – $25 AUD

Overall

The DJI Romo P is a great entry into the home robotics market by DJI, showcasing they can leveage existing R&D investments in new form factors.

The mobile app and mapping process is easily one of the best I’ve used. Given the objective here is to save you time, you really want the setup, and weekly maintenance on the robot is simplified as much as possible.

If you are looking for the best possible cleaning performance and have the budget for a premium appliance, the Romo P is absolutely worth the investment.

Sure, there’s no fancy robot arms to pickup your socks, but the DJI focus on core performance and intelligent obstacle detection are far more useful.

For busy professionals or families who want to outsource the cleaning, this is certainly worth of being at the top of your shortlist.