REVIEW: Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track S robot vacuum cleaner: the mop that crawls

Every year that goes by, it seems we have less time available to do the things we love, and that means we need to automate more of it. One of the easiest tasks to automate is cleaning our floors and this tech category has become ultra competitive, so much so that the company that popularised robot vacuums – iRobot, recent filed for bankruptcy.

Thankfully consumers are the big winners here, with loads of great choices, which makes it really important that every new model launched have a clear audience, a great set of technology features and provide great value to justify the price tag.

I’ve been reviewing the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track S robot vacuum cleaner for the past month or so and can now detail my hands-on (or hands-off rather) experience with the product.

Regular readers will know I’ve reviewed a number of robot vacuum cleaners that automate vacuuming and vacuuming, so what’s differnt here?

This is more than just a typical robotic cleaner, it is a system built around an advanced mopping technology designed to tackle sticky messes and hard-to-reach areas that often trip up its competitors.

It integrates both high-suction vacuuming with constant hot water mopping, with the goal of removing more of those stubborn substances on your floor than standard cold-water mopping can achieve. This also changes the design approach from two spinning mop pads to a single, wide roller-style to tackle the mopping task.

If you are someone who spends too much time battling grease and grime on hard floors, or simply want to reclaim your weekends from the mop and bucket, this device is engineered for you.

The primary target audience is not just tech enthusiasts, but anyone with a mix of hard floors and carpets, especially those with pets or small children, who generate continuous mess.

Its high level of automation and advanced cleaning features justify its premium positioning in the market, appealing to those willing to invest in convenience and superior performance.

Design

The Aqua10 Ultra Track S maintains Dreame’s characteristic modern, monolithic design aesthetic, dominated by a large, feature-rich docking station. The robot itself is a familiar disc shape, but its sophistication lies in the mechanics.

Compared to previous Dreame models, and key competitors, the most significant design shift is the introduction of the Track mopping system, a wide, constantly wetted track mop that replaces the dual-spinning mop heads seen in models like the L20 Ultra, or the roller mop of the Aqua10 Ultra Roller. This track design allows for a much wider and more consistent scrub area.

The docking station is appropriately large, necessary to house the 4L clean water tank, 3.5L dirty water tank, and the 3.2L dust bag. While the dock is substantial—measuring 420 x 440 x 500mm—it integrates seamlessly, finished in a clean, high-quality plastic.

What works extremely well is the ProLeap system, which uses retractable legs to boost the robot’s clearance up to 6cm, allowing it to conquer high thresholds or thick carpets that previously halted other robot vacuums.

This clever engineering allows it to navigate more complex Australian homes with various floor transitions. While I don’t live in a home with large differences in floor height, i do have a rug that needs to be traversed and the robot is certainly capable of climbing easily over the edges to ensure the lounge room is cleaned.

The downside to this impressive functionality is the overall height of the robot when the navigation sensor is fully extended, which, despite the retractable elements, can still be slightly too tall for the lowest of furniture clearances.

Performance

The core performance of the Aqua10 Ultra Track S is defined by its powerful dual-action cleaning capabilities. The vacuuming component is driven by a massive 30,000 Pa Vormax suction power, which is among the highest available in a consumer robot vacuum. This ensures that fine dust, pet hair, and large debris are effortlessly lifted from both hard floors and deep within carpet fibres.

Vacuuming performance

The HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush system—combining an air-streamed brush for hair and a TPU all-rubber brush for deep dirt—delivers on its promise of minimal tangling, a huge win for pet owners. In tests, it consistently achieves near-perfect removal rates on various debris types across different floorings, with the brush lifting feature preventing the carpet from being wet during mopping.

Mopping effectiveness

The new TrackSync Constant Hot Water Mopping system is the star of the show. It continuously sprays 45°C hot water through 24 nozzles onto the track mop, providing constant moisture and heat to break down sticky and greasy stains. The combination of sustained heat and high down-force mopping pressure means it scrubs the floor more effectively than traditional passively wet mopping systems, leaving a noticeably cleaner finish. The onboard dirty water collection ensures that grime is not simply spread around.

Navigation and obstacle avoidance

Equipped with the OmniSight System, which includes dual AI cameras and Lateral 3D Structured Light, the navigation is top-tier. It intelligently maps and avoids over 240 object types with impressive precision, from small items like cables and socks to pet waste. The VersaLift Navigation, with its retractable DToF sensor, allows the robot to enter tight spaces under furniture and then lift itself to clear obstacles, showcasing intelligent adaptability that dramatically reduces the number of times you have to rescue a stuck robot.

Features

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track S is loaded with smart features that automate nearly every aspect of the cleaning and maintenance process, truly delivering a hands-off experience.

TrackSync Constant Hot Water Mopping

The world’s first track mop robot vacuum that continuously sprays 45°C hot water onto its wide track mop while cleaning, providing sustained heat and high-pressure scrubbing to remove tough stains and collect dirty water in real time.

ProLeap 6 cm Obstacle Clearing

An advanced mobility system with retractable legs and a three-wheel lifting chassis that enables the robot to climb and cross obstacles, like double-layer steps and high thresholds, up to 6cm, which is a class-leading clearance height.

100°C ThermoHub Mop Self-Cleaning

The docking station uses intelligent PTC heating to thoroughly wash the track mop with 100°C hot water after each cleaning run, effectively dissolving grease and grime to maintain hygiene and prevent odour buildup.

30,000 Pa Vormax Suction

A flagship suction system that provides extremely powerful vacuuming, ensuring deep extraction of dirt and hair from carpets and hard floors, supported by the HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush to prevent hair wrap.

Up to 100 Days of Auto-Empty

The PowerDock features a large 3.2L dust bag and DualBoost 2.0 automatic emptying technology, allowing the robot to automatically transfer collected debris into the sealed bag for up to 100 days without manual intervention.

Automatic Water Tank Refilling and Solution Refill

The base station automatically refills the robot’s onboard water tank for continuous mopping and automatically adds the correct ratio of cleaning solution from its dedicated internal compartments.

Issues and Opportunities

While the features on offer here sets a high bar for robotic cleaning, there are a few areas that could be improved.

In some of the photos you’ll notice I have two of them. This is because the first unit failed and ultimately was sent back for diagnostics. I suspect it was a failed firmware update and really hope this doesn’t happen to customers. The replacement unit has worked fine, so may have just been an isolated case.

Having used robot vacs for many years, I’m pretty familiar with the process of having it do the initial scan of your home to create it’s map, detect surfaces in order to enable zone cleaning. I found it took a couple of times to get this right and even then, I noticed something I think can be improved.

I performed the mapping at Christmas, when the tree was in the corner of the lounge room. After packing the tree away, I noticed the corner of the room wasn’t being cleaned. Instead of the robot monitoring the changing environment and adapting, it appears it is tightly locked to the map and I’d need to adjust the map to resolve. This could definitely be made semless for the user and be done automatically.

The water tanks are easy to get to, in the top of the dock, however they not as deep as the Dreame X40 Ultra robot vacuum dock which I really enjoyed how many cleaning runs it could do, basically all week, between needing to be emptied and refilled. I’d happily accept a higher dock to achive this.

Price and Availability

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track S robot vacuum cleaner is a premium product and is priced accordingly for the Australian market, reflecting its advanced feature set and high level of automation.

The device is readily available from major Australian electronics and appliance retailers.

JB Hi-Fi: $2,999

$2,999 Harvey Norman: $2,999

$2,999 The Good Guys: $2,999

$2,999 Dreame Australia (Official Site): $2,999

You should definitely keep an eye out for promotional periods, as premium robot vacuums in this category often feature in sales, meaning you could see significant reductions from the RRP.

Overall

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track S robot vacuum cleaner is undeniably a contender in the premium home automation space. It delivers a great cleaning performance, particularly in the critical area of mopping, thanks to its TrackSync constant hot water system.

If you have a home with significant hard floor areas, pets, or high foot traffic, and the manual labour of cleaning is something you desperately want to eliminate, the Aqua10 Ultra Track S could be an excellent investment.

For those conscious of how these look in the home, I think the brushed metal look on the dock is one of the best designs we’ve seen to date and the robot’s ability to traverse obstacles in your home like rubs etc means your chance of successful, uninterrupted cleans is increased.

While the price tag of $2,999 is significant, the value for money is found in the time saved and the quality of the deep clean it provides. It most appeals to the discerning buyer who prioritises cleaning performance and is willing to pay a premium for a system that reduces maintenance to an absolute minimum.

So is it worth $3,000, and will it actually save me time? The answer is Yes, just but be mindful of the dock size and occasional mapping quirks.