REVIEW: Ecovacs DEEBOT X11 Omni Cyclone

I’ve tested a ton of robot vacuums over the years, and honestly, after a while, it’s hard to stand out in a very competitive industry. The same core technologies and features are often available, but what Ecovacs changed in the Deebot X11 Omni Cyclone, definitely caugh t my attention.

The X11 Omni Cyclone doesn’t just clean, it fixes the part I hate most: emptying the dust bin. No bags, no shaking out a tiny compartment, just this cyclone that dumps its payload into the canister, providing the easy of a stick vacuum from a robot that autonomously cleans your whole home.

Having lived with my new robot friends for a few weeks, it’s time for a full review.

Design

The function of a robot vacuum certainly matters more than how it looks, but that said, these can be on display in some homes, so it may matter more to some. The smooth black-gray body that doesn’t scream look at me, is definitely appreciated.

On top, there’s this little Y that’s actually a control button on top to start/stop and interact with it if you’re close by. Overall the chassis feels premium, which matches the feature list.

It’s great to see there’s no lidar tower poking out, which is great and helps it fit under more couches, tables and beds than others.

If we take a second to reflect on the last robot review, I did enjoy the white/clean design offered by the Romo, matching the white walls better than the contrasting black, so I would like to see Ecovacs offer options on that front.

At the back, you’ll find an extendable mop. It slides out sideways, gets right up against walls and corners, no more dust lines, something other round bots usually suck at.

Performance

When it comes to the performance of this robot, I need to start with the mapping because it blew me away. I’m very accustomed to having the resulting map appear upside down, room surfaces identified incorrectly and basically having a bunch of work to tell the app what the real-world looked like.

Given how smart these robots are meant to be, this process should be automatic and seemless and thankfully with the X11, it was! The surfaces popped up automatically, tile, carpet, timber, the map was the right way up (front door at the bottom), and I literally had to tweak nothing, no changes to walls, room segmentation, nothing, very impressive.

When it comes to cleaning performance, I regularly came home to floorboards that shone, tiles spotless, and carpets that would impress the groundskeeper at the MCG. Thankfully the days of having your house look like the robot pathing was decided after it broke into your liquor cabinet.

My most recent clean was 3 hours and ten minutes in duration for 133 square metres of cleaning surface. If the battery ever gets low, it’ll remember where it was up to, go recharge and come back to resume, smart, just like you’d expect with no fuss.

The only glitch was a bath mat, with plenty of cameras and sensors, it definitely had a chance to see the matt, but ultimately decided it was hungry and tried to eat it, resulting in the robot getting wedged on the mat, requesting assistance when I got home.

The robot had a couple of options to avoid this. It could have lifted itself up, or just straight up identified it was a risk to completion and skipped cleaning it. I’m hopeful a software update fixes that.

Overall very happy with the performance.

Features

There’s lots of great features to enjoy with the X11 Omni Cyclone Robot Vacuum cleaner.

Cyclone Dust Emptying

Easily the most unique feature of this robot is it’s ability to spins up like a mini storm, this can be a little loud, but that speaks to it’s power. When the robot returns with a full dustbin it empties into the canister integrated into the front of the dock.

This provides an easy and convenient access to the bagless design and allows for a one-button drop at the bin. This works most of the time, although there is a rubber ring halfway up that can traps dust. It’s pretty simple to clean, far more efficient than emptying those pesky bags, so overall this feature showcases some smart design.

Extendable Mop

One of the biggest challenges with a round robot and square/or rectangle rooms is getting the corners and close to the wall cleaned properly. Thanks to a nifty piece of engineering, the mop slides out from the back to ensure everything is clean, leaving you to enjoy your home.

Agent Hosting Mode

This is feature is really clever. rather than setting a static schedule of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9am, the robot can intelligently learn how dirty your place gets, and just keeps things tidy. I found this worked really well for me and I stopped thinking about it and just let the robot decide.

There are overrides like ‘never clean after 5PM’ for example if you have to put some manual guard rails around it.

Voice Control

The default voice assistant would have you saying “Yiko”, but thankfully there’s Google Home Support which means Android owners can simply say “Hey Google, mop the kitchen” and the robot launches into action.

Multi-Floor Support

I’m in a single-storey home, but if you’ve got stairs, you can map upstairs, carry it up, and it’ll ping when finished. No dock needed. Handy for bigger places.

Issues and Opportunities

The bath mat snag was annoying, but not the end of the world. I do hope that in future versions they can work on a cyclone release that opens the rubber lip that can trap dust. This did require manual intervention a couple times, reaching up past the rubber lip in the cyclone canister to remove it all.. still I’d prefer this over a bag anyday.

Underneath, there’s always the risk the cleaning roller that takes the debris from the brush and sends it into the dust bin, encounters hair. Unlike other vacuums that either have a roller with blades to cut the hair, or in the case of the DJI’s Romo, a gap in the middle of two rollers, the hair might wrap and eventually cut into the roller.

Price and Availability

If you’re buying, the robot is available directly from the Ecovacs website, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and others.

DEEBOT X11 Omni Cyclone: $1,987 (was $2,999—decent 34% off).

Accessories Bundle (extra brushes, filters, anti-tangle kit): $2,063 (was $3,094).

Cleaning solution: two bottles for $75, or heavy-duty 1L at $37.50.

If you can score this on sale for under $2k, it represents great value for money.

Overall

I’ve reviewed enough of these to know when something clicks. The X11 Omni Cyclone isn’t perfect—the bath mat thing, the dust lip, but it’s the first one I’ve used where I actually forget it’s running.

The initial out of the box, hassle-free mapping experience was the best I’ve ever had, so congrats to the engineers for that. The robot delivers on what robotic vacuum cleaners ultimately are designed to do, handle the cleaning task for you during the week, and requires 5 minutes on the weekend to refresh the water bins and empty the dust and dirt. This really is one of the best performing vacuum’s I’ve used and it’s certainly not the most expensive.

The utility provided by the Ecovacs DEEBOT X11 Omni Cyclone is certainly more useful than any party trick of a robot arm extending out to pickup a sock.

For Aussie families who want clean floors without the hassle? This is a great option.