REVIEW: Game in stunning detail with Samsung Odyssey G8 and G6 OLED Monitors

Samsung has once again raised the bar for display technology with its latest OLED gaming monitors: The 32″ Odyssey OLED G8 and the 27″ Odyssey OLED G6. The Samsung Odyssey G6 delivers the world’s first 500Hz refresh rate monitor.

These are not just monitors; they’re premium visual experiences designed to immerse you in every frame, every shadow, and every detail. Whether you’re chasing high refresh rates or pixel-perfect visuals, these displays deliver.

Visual Fidelity That Pulls You In

From the moment you power on either screen, you’re greeted with a visual clarity that feels almost surreal. The G8 boasts UHD resolution and Samsung’s QD-OLED tech, giving it an insanely crisp pixel density, especially noticeable on its larger 32-inch display. The anti-glare coating is subtle but effective, letting the image shine without distraction, even in brighter rooms.

Samsung Odyssey G8 with crystal clear display. (Photo: TechAU).

The G6, on the other hand, may come in a more compact 27-inch form, but don’t let the size fool you. It’s loaded with visual punch, offering QHD resolution at an eye-watering 500Hz refresh rate; a world first. The image quality is so sharp you can see the pores on characters’ faces or the subtle texture in an in-game jacket. Every lighting effect, explosion, and slow-motion moment is rendered with incredible fidelity.

Samsung Odyssey G6: You almost can’t see the individual pixels! (Photo: TechAU).

OLED Done Right

Both monitors harness the deep blacks and vibrant contrast ratios only OLED can deliver. But Samsung goes one further with QD-OLED. This tech supercharges the colour spectrum, giving you rich, vivid tones without oversaturation. Blacks are truly black, and highlights dazzle without blooming.

If you’ve ever had concerns about OLED burn-in, Samsung has your back here too. The G8 comes with a three-year warranty specifically covering burn-in, showing the brand’s confidence in its latest panel tech. The G6 is designed specifically to prevent burn-in with its Pulsating Heat Pipe that dissipates heat even faster than a graphite sheet.

Samsung Odyssey G6: the colours are rich and vibrant. Notice there are speakers attached since this monitor doesn’t come with built-in speakers. (Photo: TechAU).

Designed for Gaming, Built for Style

For the desktop setup where space is a premium, the G6 really shines. Its compact footprint makes it a perfect fit for serious PC gamers who want every inch of their display in view without the need to lean back. The rear RGB lighting adds a splash of style, great for syncing up with your rig’s aesthetics or just adding some ambient glow to late-night sessions.

The G8 leans into a larger workspace or immersive solo experience, giving you a cinematic sweep of your game world while still delivering an ultra-responsive 240Hz refresh rate. The ring RGB backlighting provides a nice touch if you have your monitor sitting against a wall. This back-light is featured on both the G6 and G8.

Both the Samsung Odyssey G6 and G8 come with the signature Samsung backlighting. (Photo: TechAU).

Get your hands on a new Samsung gaming monitor

Samsung’s OLED G8 and G6 monitors are bold additions to the Odyssey lineup, each built with a specific type of gamer in mind, but both uncompromising when it comes to quality. Whether you’re sitting up close with the G6 or sinking into a cinematic experience with the G8, what you’re really getting is visual performance at the highest level. These displays don’t just show your games, they elevate them.

Grab the Samsung 32″ Odyssey OLED G8 for $1,999 AUD or opt for the smaller 27″ model for $1,799 AUD. The Australian website isn’t yet live for the Samsung 27″ Odyssey OLED G6, but you can expect this monitor to come in at $1,699 AUD. Which model do you have your eyes on?