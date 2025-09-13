REVIEW: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google just made a great phone, even better!

For the past year, my daily driver has been the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s been a fantastic phone and with it ticking so many boxes, it’s a very high bar for the Pixel 10 Pro XL to improve on. Having now spent time with the latest flagship, it’s impressive to see what 12 months of technology engineering has provided by way of advancements.

The result is a device that refines an already excellent formula, with a few subtle but impactful changes that cement its place as a top-tier contender in the smartphone market. While it may not revolutionise the experience for those on the most recent Pixel, it presents a compelling case for anyone looking to upgrade from an older device.

This phone is a clear demonstration of Google’s continued commitment to hardware and software synergy. It takes the strong foundation of the Pixel 9 Pro XL and builds upon it, particularly in the areas of performance and artificial intelligence.

Having spent a few weeks with the phone now, it’s time to give you the full review.

Design

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is almost identical in terms of design to its predecessor, which is a testament to how fantastic the design already was. The only visible change is a new dual speaker grill at the base.

This subtle refinement doesn’t detract from the phone’s overall aesthetic, which is both sleek and functional. The form factor is a fantastic size, feeling solid and comfortable in the hand, and it has a reassuringly premium feel.

The phone’s design is not just about looks; it’s about practicality. It sits perfectly flat on a desk, which is a small but important detail that makes using it on a surface a seamless experience.

This design also efficiently houses all the battery and electronic components necessary to justify the ‘Pro XL’ name, making it a portable productivity machine that’s ready to handle anything you throw at it.

Performance

The performance of the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a major standout. Google’s very proud of their new Tensor G5 processor and they should be, as it delivers a noticeably faster and more fluid experience compared to last year’s model.

While both devices run on Android 16, the performance gains are immediately apparent in everything from launching apps to navigating the user interface. The display is equally impressive, offering vibrant colours and smooth animations that make every interaction a pleasure. If you’re someone who leverages the rear LED as a flashlight to navigate

I found the battery life to be great, as you would expect from a new device with a fresh battery. It easily gets through a full day of heavy usage, a significant improvement over a phone that has been through a year of daily charging cycles.

While the battery life on the 9 Pro XL was already good, the new device will always have the edge in this area, providing peace of mind for users who rely on their phone throughout the day.

Features

There’s lots of great features available with this device, with the majority happening at the software level.

Google Tensor G5

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by the new Tensor G5, a custom-built processor that delivers a noticeable performance boost over its predecessor. This chip is designed to handle on-device AI tasks with remarkable speed and efficiency, making the overall user experience smoother and more responsive. It’s a key component that enables many of the phone’s most impressive new features, from camera tricks to conversational AI.

AI-Powered Generative Camera Zoom

The camera on the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a new AI-powered “magic trick” that is truly fascinating. When you use the zoom function at a significant level where the image would typically become a pixelated mess, the phone’s generative AI works to intelligently fill in the details. The results are mixed, but when it works, it feels like true magic. It’s an ambitious step forward in computational photography and a great example of Google’s AI-first approach to hardware.

Android 16

The Pixel 10 Pro XL’s software is built on a refined version of Android 16, which provides a superior user experience. This updated UI features subtle yet effective design changes, including squared-off elements, a new line-based volume slider, and colored icons in the Settings app. These enhancements give the phone’s interface a fresh, modern look and feel, showcasing Google’s commitment to refining the user experience.

Magic Cue

Magic Cue is a new AI-powered feature that works in the background to proactively surface helpful information. It can pull relevant details from your emails, messages, and other apps to provide timely suggestions.

For instance, if you’re about to make a phone call to an airline, Magic Cue can automatically display your flight information, saving you the hassle of searching for it. This feature is a great example of ambient intelligence that genuinely makes your daily life easier, even if you sometimes forget it’s there.

Dual Speaker Grill

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL now features a dual speaker grill at the base of the phone. This small hardware change significantly improves the audio experience, providing richer, more immersive sound for watching videos, listening to music, and taking calls. It’s a subtle but appreciated refinement that enhances the overall multimedia experience.

Pixelsnap Magnetic Wireless Charging

The Pixel 10 series introduces Pixelsnap, an all-new magnetic technology built into the phone. This feature supports the Qi2 wireless charging standard and allows for a wide range of magnetic accessories to snap into place, from chargers to grips. It’s a smart addition that makes wireless charging more reliable and opens up a new ecosystem of compatible accessories.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a fantastic device, not everything is perfect. The biggest complaint is not with the phone itself, but with the official Google Pixel silicon case. Unlike last year’s model, which was super grippy and instilled confidence when holding the large phone, this year’s case is surprisingly slippery. There were a number of instances where the phone almost slipped from my hand. For a device this size and price, a secure grip is essential.

I’d strongly suggest avoiding the official Google Pixel Silicon case and opting for a third-party accessory instead. A better, grippier case would provide both peace of mind and a better overall user experience. This is a clear opportunity for Google to improve its accessory offerings in the future.

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a premium device, and its price tag reflects that. The outright cost in Australia starts at A$1,999 and ranges up to A$2,499 which certainly is a wild number to consider for a phone, but compared to the equivalent 1TB Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, it’s almost $500 less.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is available in four elegant, muted colours:

Moonstone: A sophisticated grey-blue.

A sophisticated grey-blue. Jade: A light, earthy green.

A light, earthy green. Obsidian: A classic and timeless black.

A classic and timeless black. Porcelain: A clean, creamy off-white.

The phone is available in three storage configurations, however the 1TB model is strangely reserved for just the Obsidian colour. Associating storage sizes with the phones colour seems like a strange choice.

As you’d expect the pricing each doubleing of the storage comes at a decent cost in smartphone land, my advice would be to go with the smallest you can and leverage cloud backups/offloading of media through Google Photos to reduce your costs.

256GB: A$1,999

A$1,999 512GB: A$2,249

A$2,249 1TB: A$2,499

It is worth reviewing retail and online details for the Pixel Pro 10 series devices as there are some great discounts around right now and certainly consider trade-ins to further reduce your changeover costs.

Overall

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a brilliant, albeit incremental, upgrade. If you’re currently using a Pixel 9 series device, the changes are likely not substantial enough to warrant the cost of an upgrade, particularly given the near-identical design.

However, if you’re holding onto a two-year-old device or older, this phone is a no-brainer. The leap in performance, display quality, and camera capabilities—particularly with the new AI-powered features—makes it a substantial upgrade.

This phone most appeals to those who want a premium Android experience with a focus on seamless software and a class-leading camera. The value for money is excellent for a flagship device, especially if you consider the long-term software support and regular feature drops that Google provides.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is a testament to Google’s vision for the future of the smartphone, and while it may not be a revolution, it’s a near-perfect evolution.