Review: Google Pixel 3

Performance



Inside the Pixel 3’s body is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB. That’s not crazy by today’s standards, but this phone performs incredibly well. Remember than smaller screen on the 3, means it’s not pushing so many pixels.

Squeeze to launch Assistant

This is one of those features that didn’t have to be included, but once you own the Pixel, you’ll quickly appreciate that they did. Launching Google Assistant quickly and easily is done by squeezing the lower half of the phone. When the sides are pressed gently, Google Assistant is launched, ready to take your voice command. This works from any screen, making it fast, even faster than issuing a “Hey Google” voice command. If we’re honest, if you’re in the line at the supermarket, you’re not talking to you phone, so the squeeze works great.



Cameras – 4K video and Night shot

The pixel 3 features a 12.2 MP dual-pixel camera on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture. The hardware, combined with some seriously smart software, delivers a feature called Night shot. If you can hold still while taking it, the camera can leave the ‘digital’ shutter open for a few seconds, allowing more light into the photo in dark (sometimes seriously dark) environments. What would have been a grainy disaster in your last phone, is now an amazingly beautiful photo in low-light. This technology is out of control and a real strength of this phone.



When shooting in video mode, you can bump the settings to 4K at 30fps, while the higher fps modes are available (up to 240fps) at lower resolutions.

Sample photos

Battery life

When it comes to using the Pixel 3, most users will get through the day without worry, often without getting much under the 20% warning, even with moderate use. The 2915 mAh battery does a great job of powering your social media uploads, email, browsing and podcast listening habits. There’s 18w fast charging available (via USB-C), as well as the awesome Qi standard of wireless charging.

USB-C

As with all good modern phones, the Pixel 3 uses a USB-C connector for charging and file transfers. If you have a car with Android Auto, it’ll also be used for transmitting the Android Auto experience from your phone to the display in your vehicle via a USB-A to USB-C cable. As more and more devices I interact with support USB-C, having a single cable type certainly makes life easier. With my wife recently transitioning from iPhone to Android, it means we can share a cable in the car. When I get back to my desk, my monitor has a USB-C to charge should I need.

Wireless Charging

While the cables will certainly work, generally your bedside table should have a wireless charger on it, so at the end of the day, you can drop your phone on the dock and it just charges. This avoids the clumsy fumbling with cables and potentially waking your spouse.

Dirty Camera Check

One unique feature I haven’t seen elsewhere is a checkbox in the settings menu that enables the phone monitor lens cleanliness. If your lens gets dirty, it’ll tell you, letting you clean it and avoid taking tainted photos, something you’ll likely only find out when it’s too late. This works by monitoring the the photo taken and analysing it for spots and smudges typically associated with your dirty fingers touching the lens. Whatever the cause, this feature is a great one, something I’d love to see all phone makers add.