Review: Google Pixel 3a represents amazing value

This phone has a long list of features, many of which you wouldn’t expect to find at this price point.

Display

The Pixel 3a features a 5.6″ OLED display that runs a 2220 x 1080 pixels which translates to 441 ppi. These pixels are arranged in an 18.5:9 which gives the phone that now familiar elongated rectangle feeling. The Pixel 3a is a nice size for regular hands and you can generally get most phone operations done with a single hand.

That display actually looks great indoors, outside and at night thanks to a 100,000:1 super contrast ratio, complete with great black levels, achieved thanks to that OLED display. It’s great to see Google didn’t throw in a budget display to hit this price point, however, I did notice the display’s mild forehead and chin, breaking away from the full-screen displays found in 2019 flagships.

Cameras

Another reason you should buy this phone is its cameras. Google continues to do amazing things with a single lens, while other device manufacturers continue to add lenses, additional image processors and cost to their devices.

On the rear of the Pixel 3a, you’ll find a 12.2 MP dual-pixel with aauto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection, complete with optical + electronic image stabilisation. The lens features a ƒ/1.8 aperture making it great at night and the lens has a decent 76° field of view.

One of the the Pixel 3’s most famous features was Night sight and it’s great to see Google didn’t drop that with the cheaper Pixel 3a. Night sight is the combination of great hardware and brilliant software to take dimly lit photos and produce sharp, natural-looking captures.

While there’s no crazy optical zoom on offer here, there is some software magic with a Depth editor allowing you to tweak the blur behind your subject in post-production.

The best attribute of the Pixel 3a camera is its ability to work quickly and produce great photos the first time you hit that digital shutter. With other phones, I often take safety shots when an event isn’t easily repeatable, however with the pixel, almost always the first shot is the only one you need.

Performance

The Pixel 3a is snappy, despite having a 2018 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. This will gladly get the job done for email, social, photography and even some casual gaming like Pokemon. In terms of performance requirements, I’d say I’m a moderate user, occasionally recompressing video may be the most intensive task I do. Thankfully the Pixel 3a performed well during normal use, while it’s not the speed demon of flagships, we’re talking a second here or there, not a big deal.

Squeeze to launch Google Assistant

The sides of the Pixel 3a features the same squeeze to activate Google Assistant as the Pixel 3. This is a cute little feature they didn’t have to include, but I love that they did. It gives the phone a bit of personality and is actually something you’ll want to use daily.

Storage

When you buy a Pixel, you get 64GB of storage on the device, but you also get storage online. Most of the storage used on a device is made up of the photos and videos that you take. We all want those memories preserved and Google helps by providing unlimited storage to Pixel owners. The condition on this is that the content is saved in high quality (down from original quality). Given the quality coming out of our current smartphone cameras, this feels like a great trade and a feature that may swing you to a Pixel over a competing device.

Software

Buying a Pixel from Google means you get the latest version of Android and are likely some of the first to get the next version when released. The Pixel 3a is shipping with Android 9.0 Pie.

Battery

The Pixel 3a features a 3000 mAh battery, while its big brother houses a 3,700mAh battery. While the volume doesn’t match the 4,000+ that we’ve seen from other brands, it does a great job at providing you with a phone that’ll get you through the day with medium-heavy use. If you’re an absolute heavy user, on your most intense day, then maybe you burnt through it by 6 or 7PM, but often you can expect to head to bed with 20%+ remaining.

If you do manage to drain it, you can grab some charge fast thanks to 18W fast charging. This provides you with as much as 7 hours of use for just 15 minutes of charging. That’s crazy.