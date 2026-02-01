REVIEW: Google Pixel Buds 2a bringing pro features to the masses at a compelling price

During any given week, I spend much of it listening to audio. I listen while I work, when I workout, during travel, as I clean the house or car, or basically any time I can multitask, I take the opportunity to be entertained and informed, while being productive.

This means I am constantly on the hunt for great headphones or earbuds to listen to music, podcasts, xSpaces, and more. Over the past couple of months, I’ve spent a lot of time with the Google Pixel Buds 2a as my daily drivers.

The ‘a’ in the model number means this version of the pixel buds attempts to offer many of the same great features and audio quality of the pro model, but at a discounted price, matching the name strucutre of pixel phones. The earbuds include the same Tensor A1 chip of the Pro buds to process the audio from your device to your ears.

While there are lots of similarities, this review explores if you should consider the Pixel Buds 2a for your next audio purchase.

Design

The Google Pixel Buds 2a adopt a significantly refined aesthetic, drawing direct inspiration from their more premium sibling, the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Gone is the bulkier look of the older A-series, replaced by a smaller, lighter, and sleeker form factor that aims for a more universal and comfortable in-ear fit.

The smooth surfaces and muted colourways, available in Hazel (reviewed) and Iris, certainly align with Google’s current design language, making them look less like a budget option and more like a deliberate, modern accessory.

The most functional design change is the integration of the twist-to-adjust stabiliser, which, once mastered, provides a very secure lock within the outer ear. While this takes a little getting used to, the result is a snug fit that makes the buds ideal for commutes or light exercise.

Compared to some competitors, the stem-less design keeps things discreet, though the nozzle size does mean that finding the perfect seal with the included four eartip sizes is crucial for both comfort and noise isolation performance.

Performance

The performance leap in the Pixel Buds 2a is immediately noticeable, largely thanks to the inclusion of the Google Tensor A1 chip, a feature previously reserved for the Pro line. This processing power enables genuinely effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal 1.5, a massive upgrade for Google’s budget tier, although slightly down on the Silent Seal 2 offered in the Pro buds.

Day-to-day, the difference isn’t a massive gap, however those who regularly find themselves in loud environments, may be influenced in your buying decision.

Audio fidelity is also much improved over the previous A-series, driven by custom-designed 11mm dynamic speaker drivers that deliver a punchy, well-rounded sound profile suitable for most popular music genres, particularly at lower to mid volumes.

Call quality is another area of significant performance gain, utilising Clear Calling technology with wind-blocking mesh covers to ensure your voice comes through cleanly, even in noisier environments. Connectivity is robust with Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity, allowing for seamless switching between a Pixel phone and a Chromebook or tablet.

I found listening to my favourite playlist back to back as one fo the best ways to test the earbuds and despite my want to listen to dubstep way too loud, I never found their limit, with no distortion at higher volumes. Listening to podcasts and conversational audio these do a great job and most consumers will be very satisfied with the audio performance.

This all culminates in a daily experience that feels surprisingly close to a flagship device, especially when using the integrated Google Assistant features.

Features

There’s lots of great features, for what is obstensibly a very simple device to use. One of my favourite is the Google Gemini integration. This gives you access to the superpower that is a modern LLM, simply by speaking “Hey Google” or “Hey Google, let’s talk” and you can interacte with Google’s AI assistant hands-free, directly through the buds.

Here’s some of the other features on offer.

Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5 A first for the A-series, this effectively silences environmental distractions, a huge value addition.

Transparency mode Allows outside sounds in when needed, crucial for situational awareness without removing the buds.

Google Tensor A1 chip Powers the ANC, audio processing, and Clear Calling for a more premium experience.

Clear Calling Reduces background noise for clearer voice pick-up during calls.

IP54 sweat and water resistance The earbuds are protected from sweat and light rain, making them suitable for workouts.

Replaceable charging case battery A thoughtful sustainability and longevity feature, allowing the case battery to be swapped out.

Issues and Opportunities

While there’s a lot to love, not everything is perfect. The following items are suggestions for improvement in future editions of the device.

When you listen to these earbuds stationary, they sound great, and the noise cancelling works well, but in using these, I discovered a new test I should do with all earbuds and headphones. The test is using them while riding my electric scooter.

In this scenario, I travel at 25km/hr with the wind rushing by my ears and what this exposed as a key difference between the 2 pro and 2a models. The wind was noticable with the 2a, while the Pro model does a great job, a better job of sealing my ear. This translates into the volume required to hear th content being played. This may not be a common scenario for all users, but once discovered, I thought about it before setting off on my journey and I’d much prefer to never think about this.

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel Buds 2a are available in Australia in either Iris and Hazel colours. Available from Google directly, or a number of retailers, they launched with a recommended retail price of AU$239.

This places them slightly above the previous A-series model, but squarely in a competitive mid-range bracket, especially when factoring in the new features like ANC.

Google Store Australia : A$239

: A$239 JB Hi-Fi : A$239

: A$239 Telstra: A$189 ($50 off – deal ends 23 Feb).

By comparison, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is a decent step up, priced at A$379. At a massive $140 difference between the Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Buds Pro 2, It’s easy to see why they exist, offering great value for the money.

Overall

The Google Pixel Buds 2a are a tremendously successful iteration, marking a significant stride for Google’s budget-friendly audio line. They are absolutely worth buying for the right consumer.

While the natural fit is an Pixel phone owner, these will absolutely work with any modern smartphone, PC, or bluetooth enabled peripheral like a Nintendo Switch.

The value for money here is exceptional, as the Pixel Buds 2a offer an insane level of feature parity with the Pro 2 model for a substantially lower price, sacrificing features like wireless charging and full spatial audio for a very palatable asking price.

They are arguably the most compelling pair of ANC earbuds in the mid-range market for the dedicated Pixel ecosystem user.