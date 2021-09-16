Review: GoPro Hero 10 adds new GP2 processor

With little to report by way of changes to the design, easily the biggest news this year is that new GP2 processor. This enables some great improvements to the user experience of owning this camera.

Before we get to that, we have to talk about the new best video quality available in a GoPro, with the Hero 10 Black supporting up to 5.3K at 60fps. To understand just how crazy that is, it equates to 15.8 million pixels and they’re capturing 60 frames of that, every single second.

If you’d prefer, you can drop that back to 4K and run it at a massive 120fps and if you use your GoPro for photos, you can now capture in 23MP which is up from 20MP last year.

The reality is that with video quality that high, you are frequently able to take frames out of that video that look stunning like they were shot as individual frames. This provides a serious advantage in once-off situations, allowing you to simply record and then worry about getting the perfect still later.

Thanks to that GP2 process, the front screen now features a higher refresh rate, so motion appears much smoother. While that’s nice to have, but the big improvement is to the rear display, which is dramatically faster to interact with. This feels a lot more like touching and swiping on your smartphone UI, it is just dramatically more responsive than the Hero 9, Hero 8, Hero 7.. you get the idea.

This extra performance from GP2, also enables faster wireless transfers, as much as 30%. GoPro says the WiFi stack is exactly the same, so to see this level of performance gain really does speak to how constrained previous models were.

These improved transfer speeds also extend to wired offloads which are now up to 50% faster than wireless. As the video quality improves, as does the file sizes of your captured content, so increasing these transfer speeds is critical in creating efficient workflows.

GoPro’s video stabilisation tech known as Hypersmooth gets a bump from v3 to v4.0. To pull off this wizardry, GoPro are leveraging the performance of GP2 to achieve that on footage up to 5.3K30, 4K60 and has much improved horizontal tilt adjustment (now up to 45 degrees from 27 degrees).

GP2 has also introduced new algorithms that apply local tone mapping and 3D noise reduction in low light during video capture. I think my expectations were a little high with this one, it certainly does a better job at night, but it’s certainly not perfect, a remaining area of improvement for future generations.

Overall GoPro has done a great job with GP2 and it will be the sole reason people upgrade. What isn’t yet clear, is how many years GoPro can extract from GP2, at some point, a GoPro will shoot in 8K and I feel we may only be a couple of years away from that. This comes with a significant performance requirement increase to decode that many pixels at any reasonable frame rate, so I suspect we’ll need GP3 for that.