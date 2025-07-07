REVIEW: Hisense C2 Ultra 4K Laser Projector is a portable cinema that uses AI to automatically adjust itself

The Hisense C2 Ultra 4K Laser Mini Projector is a quality portable projector, capable of providing enough brightness to display an output as large as 300″. Practically most of the applications you have for this projector will be 75″ – 150″ and the good news is this projector is an amazing solution for movies, gaming and more.

This isn’t just any other projector, but rather a full-fledged home entertainment system. Like a TV, the projector features a full operating system, Hisense’s Vidaa OS, complete with all the popular video streaming apps. While it does lack standard over the air inputs, the vast majority of content I consume is via the internet and it’s easy to connect devices like a Foxtel IQ5 and gaming options like an Xbox.

The projector offers a very impressive, crisp, clear 4K image even against a standard painted white wall. For maximum performance, you’ll want to point it at a projector screen, but in most circumstances, you won’t need to. The last projector offers an impressive max brightness level of 3,000 nits, making it watchable in daylight conditions.

The C2 Ultra also features a decent sound system embedded in the stand, while this will never replace a dedicated surround sound setup, it really supports the portability of the device, being able to connect to power and have everything you need to start enjoying a video experience.

The initial setup is remarkably simple thanks to its “Auto Magic AI Adjusting” feature. This skips on the cumbersome process and guesswork of adjusting the keystone and focus everytime you move the projector. This makes the process of moving it between locations an absolute breeze and something that should be in all projectors by default.

There’s a bit of AI magic that analyses the wall (or roof) it’s projecting on to and may adjust the size of the projection to avoid objects like powerpoints and artwork to give you the best viewing experience possible.

Now it’s time to break down things further in the full review.

Design

The Hisense C2 Ultra sports a sleek and modern gunmetal grey finish, with a design that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. While not light device, it does have a relatively compact form factor for a projector of its capabilities, allowing it to blend into most living spaces without being obtrusive.

A key design element is the integrated gimbal stand, which offers a 360-degree horizontal swivel and a 135-degree vertical tilt. This provides exceptional flexibility in where you can place the projector, allowing for easy projection onto walls, ceilings, or even the floor. The last option is supported by a tripod mount in the base of the device, allowing for easy roof installation for some very creative setups and shows the designers considered a wide range of applications their customers may have.

Compared to its predecessors and many competitors, the C2 Ultra’s design prioritises portability and ease of use. While it does require a constant power source and isn’t as “mini” as some of the more portable lifestyle projectors on the market, its all-in-one nature, including a powerful built-in sound system, means you don’t need to lug around extra speakers.

The placement of ports at the rear is logical and aligned showing that engineers care about how their I/O looks, while being very functional. The projector offers two HDMI 2.1 inputs (one with eARC), two USB 3.0 ports, and both digital optical and 3.5mm audio outputs, catering to a wide range of connectivity needs.

The eARC option allows you to get high quality audio-out over a HDMI cable to a supported device like a Sonos eARC soundbar for a dramatic surround sound. While this does limit your locations, it’s great to have the option to use the projector as part of a home cinema setup, but simply disconnect the cables and take it with you (i.e. outdoors with a portable battery).

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Hisense C2 Ultra truly shines. The TriChroma laser engine, utilising red, green, and blue lasers, produces an incredibly bright and vibrant image. With a rated brightness of 3000 ANSI lumens, the picture remains clear and watchable even in moderately lit rooms, a significant advantage over many projectors that require a completely dark environment.

The 4K resolution is really sharp, impressive at this scale, typically you’d be searching for 8K if you’re stretching pixels this far, just be sure to grab great source material for the best experience.

The support for a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG, ensures that you’re getting the best possible picture quality from your content, with excellent contrast and detail in both bright and dark scenes.

Gamers will be particularly impressed with the “Designed for Xbox” certification, which brings features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p, resulting in a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

The built-in 2.1 channel JBL sound system, complete with a 20W subwoofer, delivers impressive audio that is more than capable of filling a room, providing a cinematic experience right out of the box.

Features

The Hisense C2 Ultra is packed with an impressive array of technologies designed to deliver a premium and user-friendly experience. These features work in concert to produce stunning visuals, immersive audio, and effortless setup, making it a standout choice in the projector market.

TriChroma Laser Engine

This projector uses separate red, green, and blue lasers as its light source, rather than a traditional lamp or a single laser with a colour wheel. For a buyer, this means incredibly pure, vibrant, and accurate colours that cover an exceptionally wide spectrum (110% of the BT.2020 colour space), resulting in a picture that is more lifelike and true to the director’s original vision.

4K UHD Resolution

The C2 Ultra projects a true 4K Ultra High Definition image, packing over eight million pixels onto the screen. This high pixel density ensures that images are incredibly sharp, clear, and detailed, allowing you to see fine textures and crisp lines, whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie or playing the latest video game on a massive screen.

3000 ANSI Lumens

This figure represents the projector’s brightness level, and 3000 lumens is impressively high. For a potential buyer, this means the C2 Ultra can produce a bright, punchy, and clear image even in rooms with some ambient light, freeing you from the constraint of needing a completely blacked-out room to enjoy a quality picture during the day.

Gimbal Stand

The projector is built onto an integrated stand that allows it to swivel 360 degrees horizontally and tilt 135 degrees vertically. This provides incredible flexibility for placement. You can easily aim the image onto different walls, or even the ceiling, without having to move the entire unit, making it simple to find the perfect viewing angle in any room.

Auto Magic AI Adjusting

This smart system uses built-in sensors to automatically analyse the projection surface and adjust the image accordingly. It handles focus, keystone correction (squaring the image), and screen fit without any manual input. For the user, this means setup is virtually effortless; you can move the projector and it will automatically recalibrate for a perfectly shaped and focused image in seconds.

JBL 2.1 Channel Sound with Dolby Atmos

Unlike many projectors that have weak, tinny speakers, the C2 Ultra features a powerful sound system designed by audio experts JBL, including two main speakers and a dedicated 20W subwoofer for deep bass. This provides rich, dynamic, and room-filling sound right out of the box, creating a truly immersive cinematic experience without the need for an external soundbar.

VIDAA U Smart OS

This is Hisense’s proprietary smart TV operating system, which provides a clean, fast, and user-friendly interface for accessing content. For a buyer, this means you get a familiar TV-like experience with all the essential streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ pre-installed, so you can start watching your favourite shows immediately without needing an external streaming device.

Designed for Xbox

This certification means the projector has been optimised for a superior gaming experience. It automatically detects a connected Xbox and switches to a low-latency game mode with a high refresh rate. For gamers, this translates to incredibly smooth, responsive gameplay with minimal input lag, making it a fantastic choice for fast-paced action on a giant screen.

Wide HDR Support

The C2 Ultra is compatible with multiple High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. HDR technology enhances the contrast and colour range of the image, making the bright parts brighter and the dark parts darker. As a viewer, you’ll experience a more dramatic, detailed, and realistic image that truly pops off the screen.

Flexible Projection Size

This projector can create an image ranging from a TV-like 65 inches all the way up to a colossal 300″. This adaptability means you can tailor the screen size to your space and occasion. This works for a comfortable viewing size for everyday TV or a massive, cinema-like screen for a special movie night.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Hisense C2 Ultra is an exceptional device, there are a few areas where future iterations could see improvement. The automatic keystone and screen fit adjustments are great, most of the time, but there is a limit to what it can deal with. Sometimes you may have to physically rotate or move the projector to deal with some extreme angles.

A significant opportunity for future models would be the inclusion of a built-in battery. While the C2 Ultra is portable in its design, the reliance on mains power limits its true go-anywhere potential. Integrating a battery, even one that offers a couple of hours of playback, would significantly enhance its versatility for outdoor movie nights or presentations away from a power source.

Price and Availability

The Hisense C2 Ultra 4K Trichroma Laser Mini Projector is readily available across Australia, stocked by major national electronics and appliance retailers. Positioned in the premium segment of the home projector market, its price reflects the advanced technology and all-in-one convenience it offers. As of early July 2025, pricing is highly competitive among the key players.

JB Hi-Fi: $3,995

$3,995 The Good Guys: $3,995

$3,995 Harvey Norman: $3,993

$3,993 Appliances Online: $3,995

Overall

The Hisense C2 Ultra 4K Trichroma Laser Mini Projector is a resounding success and a fantastic choice for those seeking a high-quality, flexible, and easy-to-use home entertainment solution.

I remember just a few years ago discussing projector options with a friend and 4K options were just out of the question due to price, thankfully that’s come down, as has the size and complexity while the technology has increased.

Now you’ll get a combination of stunning 4K visuals, impressive brightness, and powerful built-in audio makes it a genuine contender to replace a traditional television, especially for those who crave a large-screen experience without the permanent fixture.

While not my favourite SmartTV operating system, VIDAA OS does a great job at making accessing your favourite content quick and easy.

Sure, it comes with a decent price tag compared to a 65, or even 75″ TV these days, but good luck if you’re buying over 100″. If you want full immersion, then this could be a great option for you. This projector successfully bridges the gap between high-end home cinema projectors and portable lifestyle models, offering the best of both worlds in a single, impressive package.