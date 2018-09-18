Review: Hisense Series 9 65″ 4K ULED TV, a premium TV that competes with the best

The TV features a long list of features, combining to deliver a fantastic picture quality. While I think the software still has some way to go (like the android 4.0 looking on-screen keyboard), the hardware is brilliant.

Hardware

After taking feedback on previous models, Hisense have included a dual-core processor inside the 65P9 and that really shows with a snappy UI experience that never lagged or stuttered, regardless of how quick you move around it. Switching between inputs and apps was also fast and boot times were impressive (particularly when using the dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube).

Many TVs on the shelves today still use illumination systems positioned on the side of the display. This can cause light bleed or leakage and understanding that potential issue, Hisense went with a prime array backlight with 700 Zones. On the 75" model, they have 1,056 dimming zones.

You can see the direction the company is heading in with this, when things are black, they want to turn off the illumination to the pixels in that area of the screen. The net result is that the blacks are really black and that helps the TV achieve it's UltraHD Premium branding. If you're not familiar with this, it's a certification from the UHD Alliance that represents the TV's ability to produce black levels below 0.005, along with 10-bit colour depth and HDR10. This means you can look for the logo on the box and know for sure that what you're buying meets the very best standard, not just rely on the in-store sales guy or girl to be across the detail.

Quantum Dot is a technology that essentially increases the separation and differences between each of the red, green and blue pixels. When you find yourself in front of 4K HDR content (thankfully there's plenty around now), this TV and the video on it looks absolutely stunning. From movies to video games, the content is absolutely stunning, just as the director or game studio intended.

The 65P9 is also super bright, at a massive 2500nit Peak Brightness, it's on the front edge of the industry for brightness and that means even in the middle of the day with windows open, you'll see a great picture. Unfortunately our eyes aren't always up for that much brightness and unless you want to wear sunglasses inside, you may need to turn down the brightness, or switch to a picture mode with a lower setting. This is a great problem to have as the fact the TV can produce a brightness level this high, enables it to more accurately reflect the real world.

We're not yet at a point where the AI in TVs can read your mind, or even dynamically switch between display modes based on the environment and source material. Until that happens, you can use the picture modes built into the TV to move between Standard, Natural, Cinema, Dynamic and Football. The last should really be called Sports, but is labelled Football as part of the Hisense's deal with the Fifa World Cup. Personally as a motorsport fan, I would love to have the choice to change this from the default.

The base modes are pretty standard, but the Football (or Sports) mode, takes the 200Hz refresh rate and optimises it based on the expected fast horizontal movement. Technically you may loose some image clarity, but Hisense says this is done in a way that's unlikely to be seen by the human eye. After using Football mode during a couple of AFL finals matches, along with Formula 1 race in Singapore, it does a great job of smoothing out pans from the cameraman and ball movement, something that can often result in motion blur.

Inputs

The TV features 4 HDMI inputs, which on it's own isn't exactly noteworthy, but what is important is which input you connect your devices to. If you buy this TV, pay close attention to the labels of each input and don't do what I did, which was simply assume the best input is Input 1, it's not.

HDMI Input 1 and 2 are version 1.4, supporting HDCP 1.4 and capable of 4K at 30fps. HDMI Input 3 and 4 are HDMI 2.0 compliant and support HDCP version 2.2 and importantly support 4K@60Hz. This difference may seem subtle to the casual observer, but for those who game and have modern consoles like an Xbox One X or a PC connected, will want to have that experienced delivered at the best possible fidelity and frame rate.

HDMI 3 is also the only one that supports ARC (Audio Return Channel), important if you have newer sound devices like a Sonos Beam.

Other inputs also include 1x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 ports, which at this point I wish USB 3.0 was everywhere, it can't cost that much more and in a premium priced device like this, surely it could fit in the budget. There's also a headphone and optical port, along with an ethernet jack but I suspect most will leverage the 802.11AC WiFi inside.

Remote

The remote is fine, it features all the standard buttons you'd expect to control your entertainment experience. It also features a couple of smart buttons for Netflix and YouTube. These dedicated buttons can actually but used directly, pressing either will turn on the TV if it's off, and take you right to the app. With the standard TV power on sequence loading broadcast TV services, using the dedicated buttons is considerably faster to get up and running. If you watch Netflix more than you watch Neighbours and Home and Away, then you'll love this.

Hisense now ship a mobile app RemoteNow which connects to your TV on the same network and allows you to perform a full 100% of the features of the physical remote. This means if you ever loose the remote, you're TV is still perfectly usable. It also supports multiple users simultaneously, so don't fight over the remote, just use your phones.

In 2018 we're using our mobile phones to open our garage doors, our cars and our homes, to operate our audio like Sonos, so using it for a TV remote is smart and something I expect will be the primary control surface in the living room soon.

What isn't available (at least not year in Australia) is models of Hisense TVs that support Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant which would enable integration with IoT devices. These are available internationally, so I strongly encourage Hisense to get this sorted sooner rather than later, because Aussies love our home automation and the omission of this feature could see potential buyers going elsewhere.

Software

Hisense make their own TV operating system called Vidaa U and the 65P9 runs version 2.5. The main interface is made up of something called "The strip". This enables you to pin Apps, Inputs and Channels to home screen, placing online content on the same level as over the air broadcast channels. This show Hisense understand a modern user's watching behaviour and engineering a software experience to support simple, fast switching between IP and broadcast.

Personally I only watch a handful of TV shows in real time, a majority of my content now comes from online services like Netflix, YouTube and more. This brings us to discuss which apps are available. While most of the major applications are there, some are missing, namely Amazon Prime Video, but Hisense says there are more apps on the way.

Full Specs

You can find the full specifications here.